Juice Movie Night with Tony Alva July 24th

Tony Alva and Juice Magazine will host a screening of “The Tony Alva Story” documentary with special guests Tony Alva, and Six Stair filmmakers Buddy Nichols and Rick Charnoski, on Wednesday, July 24th at The Waterfront at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, California from 6-10pm.

RSVP to juicemagazineusa@gmail.com.

Considered by many to be the godfather of modern day skateboarding, Tony Alva’s brand of aggression and bravado in the 70’s set the stage for the way skateboarding would be forever defined. The Tony Alva Story, produced by Vans, chronicles T.A.’s humble beginnings on the streets of Santa Monica to his rise to superstardom, as part of the legendary Z-Boys, his drug-induced implosion and his ultimate rise from the ashes… this is a story of inspiration, innovation, incredible talent and long-lasting legacy.

VANS presents “THE TONY ALVA STORY” was written and directed by Coan “Buddy” Nichols & Rick Charnoski from Six Stair Productions, and produced, edited and co-written by the illustrious Christian White http://www.christianwhite.com who will also be a special guest for this Venice Beach premiere. Six Stair filmmakers Buddy & Charno will also bring special guests Andy Roy & Scottie Schmidt for a showing of episode one of the new Six Stair series “Filling Time with Andy Roy”.

Thanks to event partners and sponsors Vibes Snacks @vibessnacks and Vans @VansSkate and Zig-Zag @zigzagworld and The Waterfront Venice @thewaterfrontvenice and Starlite Cinemas @starlitecinemas and DJ BGMX @kevinearltaylor and Juice Talks host Dan Levy @JuiceDan.

JUICE Movie Night is ON with “The Tony Alva Story”! Don’t forget to bring your dough for the ‘burger and a beer’ special and the best raffles in town. We look forward to seeing you, Wednesday July 24, 2024, from 6-10pm, at The Waterfront in Venice, California.

Juice Talks hosted by Juice Dan Levy will feature a number of special guests, and the Juice State of Skate will feature art from Shepard Fairey, Jeff Ho, Jim Muir, VCJ, Tim Jackson, Errandboy and more.

RAFFLES AND PRIZES: The night’s festivities will also include a giant pile of raffle prizes to win thanks to Dogtown, Vibes Snacks, Zig-Zag, Carver, Arbor, Powell Peralta, Bones Wheels, Vans, California Locos, Zephyr, and Juice.

JUICE is stoked to have VIBES as a premiere sponsor of the evening’s festivities. VIBES founders live in Venice, California, and they have created snacks that are Gluten Free, Vegan, Low Sugar, and Non GMO with a variety of new flavors and additional functional ingredients coming soon. Learn more about Vibes delicious snacks as well as their important support of the Hawaii Wildlife Fund at https://lovethevibes.com. Follow Vibes on Instagram at @vibessnacks

Legacy brand, ZIG-ZAG, joins the JUICE Party as a premiere sponsor too. Zig-Zag, founded in 1855, originated in France, and has transcended into an ongoing influence in pop culture in a variety of ways. Just to name a few… one of the covers of Zig-Zag inspired an alternate cover for Eazy-E’s 1989 single We Want Eazy, which went on to inspire the album cover for The Chronic by Dr. Dre. One of the concert posters promoting a show at The Avalon Ballroom featuring Big Brother and the Holding Company with Janis Joplin was done to look like a packet of Zig-Zags. Follow them on Instagram at @zigzagworld.

JUICE will be setting up the JUICE PUNK ROCK SKATE POP UP SHOP where you will find rare collectible issues of Juice Magazine as well as complimentary Juice stickers made by Graphics Lab.

The JUICE STATE OF SKATE is a display of skateboards showcasing the current state of skate art, so please join us in honoring the spirit of skate culture where many of the stories of skateboarding began.

Alva Posse. Photo by Scott Gross *All archival imagery courtesy of Six Stair Productions

We reached out to a few of the Alva posse to get their take on being on the Alva team in the ’80s…

“For me, it was great to be part of the Alva posse and tour the world and skate for fun. The Alva team got me together with all of the bros that I always want to hang with. It was like a family. We were the guys that wanted to hang with the locals. It was an honor to meet skaters from around the world and make friendships for a lifetime.” – JIM “MURF” MURPHY

“As a kid, I always looked up to Tony Alva. He was like a super hero that was bigger than life, at the time. In the ’80s, I was offered to ride for him and it was the biggest honor of my life. I will never forget the days of being part of the Alva posse, because we were a team that was just dedicated to being a bunch of badasses!” – BILL DANFORTH

“The Alva posse was the brothers I never had. We were a team. We stood by each other and it was amazing. People that haven’t gone through it, can’t understand it. It was crazy… In the heat of a session, we could have the best time in the world. We always had antics, the boys and me. We liked to play around and get gnarly. We’d go and do demos and then ask the locals, “Who has a ramp? Let’s go!” We’d go to their houses and skate their ramps. It was awesome. Usually, the ramps were totally shitty and we’d end up breaking the coping or the actual ramps. [Laughs] They loved it! It was insane. They were like, “Thank you for breaking my shit! We were just totally living life to the fullest and not caring. We were spending the money we had on things that you can’t buy. We bought stories and experiences.” – FRED SMITH

“Never a dull moment when you’re hanging out with a sharp Dagger!!! Live fast! Skate hard! Rock n Fuck n Roll!!! Tony Alva set the pace for traveling and living it up in the ‘70s and we carried the torch in the ‘80s. We were like family and Tony is my brother. I hung out with the Alva posse guys before we were even on the team. We’d feed off each other’s energy and it was always radical. Skateboarding in the ‘80s was just an insane and exciting time.” – DAVE DUNCAN

“Let’s just say… when we were on the road during skate travels and especially on tours, at the airports, we’d often get asked, “Are you guys in a band???” Haha!” – JEF HARTSEL

“When we skated, it wasn’t about being the latest greatest guy with the latest greatest tricks saying, “Here’s a few of my tricks, now, I’m back to the hotel”. We’d go skate and hang out. We were more with the people. We were there to rage and have a good time. Enjoy skateboarding for what it is. That’s what separated us from them. We weren’t there to collect a check. We were there to skate, hang and get to know cool people.” – CHRIS “COOKSIE” COOK

“I was on Powell with the biggest, best team on the planet, with Tony Hawk and Steve Caballero and Mike McGill. I had reached the point of being on a team with the best skateboarders on the planet. For me to quit something like that for Alva, it was the best thing that ever happened to me because that’s true skateboarding. I rolled the dice hoping it would work out and I went to a company that was inside of a garage. That’s how much Tony Alva meant to me. He was my mentor. The Alva team was the best. I was with Craig Johnson, Tex, the Murf, Freddie Smith and those guys. It was the best thing that ever happened to me and the best decision that I ever made. It was the best crew I ever hung out with. Best friends. Road dogs. Best skating. We weren’t the best, but we were the loudest.” – EDDIE REATEGUI

“It was more about your personality and how you fit into the clique and loving the fact that there ain’t nothing better than skateboarding. I’m going to hit as hard as I can and I’m going to love every minute of it. You just needed a couple of other people that had the same idea. All of a sudden, the blood starts flowing and shit starts coming unglued.” – CRAIG JOHNSON

“We fucking had a blast, I’ll tell you that. We had some good times. We skated a lot of good places and it was great. All the guys met up in Chicago and we tore it up.” – JOHN GIBSON

“I was exposed to skateboarding at a very early age (4yrs old, 1966), by my older cousin, and from that point forward, I was obsessed!! I first became aware of Tony Alva around ‘74-‘75 (through Skateboarder Magazine)… and when he became World Champion, left Logan Earth Ski, and started Alva Skates, I immediately bought the first Alva deck, followed by a 10” Alva pig… I moved to Chicago in ‘84, and met a bunch of locals, started skating contests, and winning some… all while riding various Alva boards… I sent a letter and some photos skating Alva boards, and got sponsored… I was fuckin’ honored to be on the raddest, most down to earth, realist team of people that were all on the same page…skate and rage!! When the whole posse was in Chicago (winter ‘88), my art school classmate Stephen Scott Gross captured the crew in the now iconic Alva Posse poster! I am grateful to have been skateboarding during this era… I have nothing, but incredible memories of the best skateboard family!” – STEVIE DREAD

TA. Photo by Wynn Miller. *All archival imagery courtesy of Six Stair Productions

VANS PRESS RELEASE:

Skateboarding critics and fans worldwide can rejoice, as Vans, the original action sports footwear and apparel brand, presents The Tony Alva Story, the highly anticipated full-length Loveletters to Skateboarding feature documentary on the legendary “Godfather of Skateboarding”, Tony Alva.

Skateboarding did not start out as a rebellious, anti-authority lifestyle activity. One of the key figures in the early evolution of skateboarding from a wholesome, contest-based “sport” into the freewheeling art form that it is today was none other than the talented and ambitious Tony Alva.

TA with his arsenal. Photo by Wynn Miller. *All archival imagery courtesy of Six Stair Productions

The release of this very special Loveletter to Tony Alva is bittersweet in light of the passing of beloved Vans family skate patriarch, Jeff Grosso. Jeff and the Six Stair team worked tirelessly on this film for years. Grosso regarded Alva, the first skater to catch an air in a pool, as, “the person who taught us we could fly.” When Jeff professes, “I owe my whole life to skateboarding and to you [Tony Alva],” it truly is an indelible moment of pure adoration cemented in time.

The Tony Alva Story has won a handful film festival accolades including Best Film and Original Soundtrack at the Oceanside Film Fest, and Audience Awards at the Santa Monica Film Festival and San Francisco Independent Film Festival, and recognition from the Newport Beach Film Festival, the Other Venice Film Festival, the Santa Cruz Film Festival, and the Ville Film Festival and the GIFF International Film Festival. Visit Vans.com/tonyalvastory to learn more and view exclusive content from the film’s festival tour over the last year. Read more about Alva’s historic life and official biography here.

About Six Stair Productions

After the success of their first film, the super 8mm skateboard classic Fruit of the Vine (1999), Coan “Buddy” Nichols and Rick Charnoski founded the independent production company, Six Stair, which operates under the same DIY ethics of the subculture that raised them: skateboarding and punk rock. Since 1999 Nichols and Charnoski have charted an unorthodox path, making a broad range of films that consistently go beyond tired tropes to illuminate deeper truths. After catching the eye of renowned cinematographer Christopher Doyle for their specialty in Super 8mm and 16mm filmmaking, he tapped Charnoski and Nichols to shoot the dream sequences for Gus Van Sant’s Paranoid Park (2007). They have since worked with a wide range of respected artists and filmmakers including Cameron Crowe, Richard Serra, Peter Beard, Julian Schnabel, and NeckFace as well as commercial projects for Vans, Nike, Converse, Mountain Dew and the Gold Effie Award winning Ouch! campaign for Tylenol. Their documentary work includes Tent City (2003), which followed the notorious Anti Hero skate team throughout Australia; Pearl Jam‘s Vote for Change? (released 2008), capturing the band’s “Vote For Change” tour across America; the feature length Deathbowl to Downtown (2009) narrated by Chloe Sevigny as well as many other short films. Other subjects they have turned their attention and cameras to are Christo’s “Gates” project, fashion shows, music videos, surfing, airplane flight, and Jamaican dub pioneers. They’ve shown their work worldwide at countless skate shops and hole-in-the wall venues, as well as the Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design, The Graduate School of Architecture, at Columbia University, Wexner Center for the Arts in Columbus, Ohio, the MU Art Foundation in The Netherlands, the Melbourne International Film Festival in Australia, MOCA Tucson and MoMA New York. They also produced and directed the popular web series “Love Letters to Skateboarding” for Vans and have completed their first narrative feature (Warm Blood) and continue to work on a variety of both independent and commercial projects out of their back alley studio in Hollywood, CA. Learn more about Six Stair and collect their work at http://www.sixstairstudio.com.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans®authentic collections are sold through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture. Learn more about Vans at Vans.com.

“The Tony Alva Story” was revealed in a special screening on May 3, 2018 at AMC Orange 30 in Orange, California. It was an invite only preview hosted by Vans for a few of TA’s friends and family, and it was epic. We asked a few of those in attendance what they thought of Tony Alva’s impact on skateboarding, and here’s what they had to say, followed by Steve Van Doren’s introduction to the film with Buddy Nichols, Tony Alva and Jeff Grosso. Filming by Dan Levy.

Juice Magazine had the honor to be invited to see the Tony Alva Story documentary in its 2nd rendition with editing by Christian White directed by Six Stair for Jeff Grosso’s Loveletters to Skateboarding and presented by Vans, which debuted at the Newport Beach Film Festival on April 27, 2019. The Q&A session after the show was moderated by Chris Nieratko who hosted a panel with Tony Alva, Jeff Grosso, Buddy Coan Nichols, and Rick Charnoski with a special appearance by Steve Van Doren of Vans.

Vans, “Off The Wall” Since ’66

ABOUT JUICE MAGAZINE:

Since 1993, Juice Magazine has been dedicated to the core of skateboarding, surfing and punk rock with a focus on in-depth interviews by the icons of skate, surf and punk rock culture. The Juice Magazine crew includes a line-up of surf and skate legends, and the honest approach of their stories and photos make Juice Magazine more than just a magazine. Juice Magazine is committed to giving credit to the true pioneers and innovators of skateboarding, surfing and music and keeping it punk. For more information, please visit juicemagazine.com.

ABOUT VIBES:

Vibes set out to reinvent snacking by creating the most delicious on-the-go flavorful and fruity and sour stars reflecting the ethos of Venice Beach. A snack with not only bold flavors and just the right consistency, but with thoughtful additional ingredients that are good for your mind, body, and soul. Vibes is a snack that not only gives you more, but is better for you! Gluten Free, Vegan, Low Sugar, and Non GMO. Vibes added Amla Fruit, Elderberry, and Ashwangada, to enhance its fruity and sour snacks, with a variety of new flavors coming very soon. Finally, and importantly, with love for our planet, and marine life, Vibes is proud to partner with and support the great work of the Hawaii Wildlife Fund. For more information, please visit https://lovethevibes.com.

ABOUT THE WATERFRONT:

The Waterfront sits at the base of where the Pacific Ocean Park Pier (POP) once existed, a place of legend where a young group of surf skaters launched the Dogtown & Z-Boys aesthetic. The Waterfront features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, from the world-famous Venice Beach boardwalk, and offers California cuisine with carefully selected seasonal local produce and curated beverage menus. Get Waterfront reservations at https://www.thewaterfrontvenice.com

ABOUT ZIG-ZAG:

The company was founded in 1879 by Maurice and Jacques Braunstein. Based in Paris, in 1882 the company built the Papeterie de Gassicourt, near the town of Mantes-la-Jolie. In 1894, they invented the process of “interleaving” rolling papers. They called their papers Zig-Zag after the zigzag alternating packaging process. In 1900, Zig-Zag was awarded a gold medal at the Universal Exposition in Paris. Now the Zig-Zag Vintage Apparel Collection honors its heritage, drawing inspiration from the historic artwork featured in its booklets and ads. It includes styles influenced by the famous “Boris”, the Zig-Zag man. In the next ten years, Zig-Zag is aiming to be 100% carbon neutral through initiatives in partnership with One Tree Planted, where they are working to plant a tree for every online order over $15 they receive at https://zigzag.com.