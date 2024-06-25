X Games 2024 Ventura Plus Big Expansion Plans

Big changes and loads of news from X Games headquarters as X Games Ventura 2024 prepares to blast off June 28 – 30, 2024. Summer X GAMES 2024 will combine epic concerts with classic X Games contests to bring an impressive experience to attendees featuring musical appearances by KASKADE and WIZ KHALIFA. Also expansive plans are in motion for a new X Games League, which is set to include a year-round global schedule and new team format beginning in 2026. In addition, X Games Ventura 2024 X Games Forum is scheduled to bring together action sports athletes and industry leaders on June 27th, to kick off this must-see annual competition weekend presented by SONIC Drive-In. Read on for more…

X Games Ventura 2024: Action Sports, Music and Culture Collide June 28 – 30

Tickets and One-of-a-Kind VIP Experiences Available at XGames.com



VENTURA, Calif. April 10, 2024 – X Games, the leading action sports competition and lifestyle brand, returns to the beaches of Ventura, California for an enhanced festival experience from June 28 – 30. General admission tickets and VIP passes for the summer event, as well as new one-of-a-kind experiences, are officially on-sale today at XGames.com/ticketing.

Immersive Festival ExperienceLast year, X Games brought the iconic action sports event back to its Southern California roots, drawing more than 50,000 fans and selling out tickets and merchandise.



In 2024, X Games Ventura will feature a full-fledged festival experience, featuring special musical guest performances, art installations, cultural activations, immersive brand experiences and an array of California’s favorite food trucks. For the first time, all general admission tickets will allow for competition viewing based on a first-come, first-served basis, and allow access to all musical performances. Musical performances will be announced at a later date.



“Fan response and enthusiasm exceeded our wildest expectations, and it was the fans that helped us to imagine an unforgettable festival experience that is bigger and better than ever,” said X Games VP of live events Rich Bigge. “This year will be an even grander spectacle that is double the size to accommodate expanded entertainment and musical performances, improved viewing options, new medaled events and interactive fan experiences.”



Additionally, for the first time, fans will have the opportunity to interact with their favorite athletes through exclusive and unforgettable experiences, including: happy hour with X Games icons, breakfast with the athletes and sessions on the pro street event courses. This is the first time fans have ever been allowed to skate or ride the X Games courses.



“We are thrilled to welcome X Games athletes and fans back to our beautiful beach town for another epic summer of firsts,” said Visit Ventura President and CEO Marlyss Auster. “There’s a lot to celebrate this year, and it’s all happening right here in Ventura, backed by our sun-soaked beaches and ocean breeze.”

Celebrating Women’s SportsX Games is doubling down on its commitment to the progression of women’s sports, with the debut of Women’s BMX Park in Ventura as a medaled event. The field of invited riders will include several Olympians, including Team USA’s Hannah Roberts who earned silver at Tokyo 2020. Women’s Skateboard Vert Best Trick will also make its debut this year, giving 11-year old Reese Nelson another discipline to show off her wide bag of tricks.



“I’ve always dreamed of competing in X Games and it was never a possibility until this year,” Hannah Roberts said. “ Women and girls are bringing so much progression, creativity and energy into action sports across the board and it is exciting to see X Games continue to grow these sports for the next generation.”

Championing Excellence Across DisciplinesGold medalists from Ventura 2023 have already received their invites, including breakout Skateboard stars Arisa Trew and Chloe Covell, multi-disciplinary BMX phenoms Kevin Perazaand Ryan Williams and Moto X High Air 56-foot record holder Colby Raha.

“X Games is a breeding ground for milestones in our sports. It’s where the best in the world consistently go for their biggest, their best and their firsts,” X Games 10-time gold medalist and telecast host Tony Hawk said. “This summer will be huge for action sports, but X Games is where the athletes choose to showcase their most innovative tricks and progressive runs. Ventura will be witness to history in the making.”



Ticketing Options for Every FanAn array of ticketing options are available for purchase now at XGames.com/ticketing, including VIP and X Games newest hospitality lounge Club ‘95. Tickets can also be packaged with hotel accommodations, along with custom Ventura excursions for the ultimate vacation package. Discounts offered for children, seniors, students and active military.

General Admission ($61-$163 per ticket): Experience Moto X, Vert, and Dirt competitions, limited viewing of Street and Park, and access to X Fest as well as all concerts.

Experience Moto X, Vert, and Dirt competitions, limited viewing of Street and Park, and access to X Fest as well as all concerts. Park or Street Bleacher ($91 – $255 per bleacher): Ensure viewing of Park or Street by purchasing a Park and/or Street Bleacher ticket, also includes GA viewing of all other competitions, as well as concerts.

Ensure viewing of Park or Street by purchasing a Park and/or Street Bleacher ticket, also includes GA viewing of all other competitions, as well as concerts. SuperFan ($153-$441 per ticket): Get up-close and personal with dedicated bleacher seating for both Park and Street competitions as well as close up corral viewing for Moto X, Vert and Dirt competitions, including concert viewing.

Get up-close and personal with dedicated bleacher seating for both Park and Street competitions as well as close up corral viewing for Moto X, Vert and Dirt competitions, including concert viewing. Club ’95 ($149-$999 per ticket): Indulge in X Games’ newest hospitality lounge for a premium festival experience that includes private cash bar, shaded seating, premium food for purchase, along with access to all concerts.

Indulge in X Games’ newest hospitality lounge for a premium festival experience that includes private cash bar, shaded seating, premium food for purchase, along with access to all concerts. VIP Passes ($499-$1799 per ticket): Elevate the viewing experience with exclusive VIP lounges, prime viewing areas, front-row access to musical performances, and dedicated concierge services.

Elevate the viewing experience with exclusive VIP lounges, prime viewing areas, front-row access to musical performances, and dedicated concierge services. Owner’s Club ($1,199 – $3,999 per ticket): The most exclusive experience offered, with access to the premium Owner’s Club, prime viewing areas, on-site parking, dedicated concierge, golf cart transportation and private music cabana with front-row access to musical performances.

The most exclusive experience offered, with access to the premium Owner’s Club, prime viewing areas, on-site parking, dedicated concierge, golf cart transportation and private music cabana with front-row access to musical performances. Experiences ($240 – $345 add on): Upgrade any 3-Day premium pass with one-of-a-kind athlete experiences, including Breakfast with the Athletes, Sessioning the Pro Course and Happy Hour with Icons.



Visit XGames.com for the full X Games Ventura competition schedule, tickets and real-time updates. Media can apply for accreditation to cover X Games Ventura HERE.



A weeklong community celebration throughout Ventura will feature events like the Ventura Roller Disco on June 26 and the community-rooted Skate Jam in Downtown Ventura on June 27. A schedule of exciting and interactive community events leading up to the competition dates will be released here at a later date.



Sustainable travel to Ventura is offered by the Pacific Surfliner, serving San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties, and Metrolink, with service throughout Southern California. Both provide drop-off in Ventura directly at the X Games entrance of the Ventura County Fairgrounds.



In addition to X Games Ventura, Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert is live streaming on XGames.com from June 14 – 15 as the world’s best Vert Skateboarders compete to earn their invites to X Games Ventura.



Since its inception in 1995, X Games became the leading action sports competition and lifestyle brand, spotlighting the world’s best action sports athletes against the backdrop of each individual host city. Over the past 29 years, X Games has organized the world’s premiere action sports events around the globe, complemented by top musical performances, year-round content and fan experiences.



X GAMES BRINGS FESTIVAL EXPERIENCE TO VENTURA WITH MUSICAL APPEARANCES BY KASKADE AND WIZ KHALIFA



VENTURA, Calif. April 30, 2024 – X Games, the leading action sports competition and lifestyle brand, is hosting a three-day sports and music festival experience featuring appearances by multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa and eight-time GRAMMY Award-nominated musician Kaskade, as well as other musical artists throughout the weekend. While neither artist is a stranger to X Games, this will mark Wiz Khalifa’s debut at an X Games Summer event.

“Growing up in the suburbs of Chicago my favorite thing to do when I wasn’t crate digging for music was to go out and skate in the streets of the city,” Kaskade said. “Half of the sport was seeing how long I could go without getting kicked out of my favorite spots. I never would have dreamed that snowboarding, BMX, skateboarding and all the other amazing sports that are celebrated within the X Games would be so amplified and that I would get to join in. It’s such an honor to be playing again, looking forward to seeing everyone there!”

X Games Ventura 2024 will take place in Ventura, Calif. June 28-30 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Wiz Khalifa and Kaskade will perform Friday and Saturday nights respectively, with the rest of the lineup and schedule to be announced at a later date. A total of nine artists are expected to perform throughout the weekend. Fans can expect a diverse range of music styles all three days of the event, inspired by athletes and fans alike.



“This year’s music lineup is all about creating a vibrant festival experience for athletes and fans alike,” said Vice President of Live Events Rich Bigge. “We’ve curated a diverse mix of genres, from rock and hip-hop to electronic and beyond, with a few surprises in store. It’s guaranteed to keep the energy high for the entire three-day event, giving fans the biggest bang for their buck.”



Last year, X Games brought the iconic action sports event back to its Southern California roots, drawing more than 50,000 fans and selling out tickets and merchandise. This year will be an even grander spectacle that is double the size to accommodate expanded entertainment and musical performances, improved viewing options, new medaled events, including the debut of Women’s BMX, and interactive fan experiences.



“We have doubled the size of this event, making it possible to have a proper stage experience as well music throughout the venue,” Bigge said. “There is such a natural connection between sports and music, so it was a priority for us to be able to bring it back this summer with some really big names.”



For the first time, all general admission tickets will allow for competition viewing based on a first-come, first-served basis, and allow access to all musical performances, tickets are available now at xgames.com/ticketing starting at $58.

About Kaskade

As a household name in electronic music for over two decades, multi GRAMMY Award-nominated musician Kaskade needs no introduction. His list of achievements is a mile long: 12 studio albums, seven GRAMMY nominations, the first solo electronic dance artist to sell out both Navy Pier in Chicago and the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the first DJ to ever secure a Las Vegas residency, the only DJ to have played the Grand Canyon West Skywalk, the only musician to conceptualize and create an entire season of music for video game giant Rocket League, headlining multiple live streams during quarantine, a Fortnite feature concert, and the first electronic artist to ever headline Coachella.

About Wiz Khalifa

Multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa burst onto the scene with the release of his first major label debut album, ROLLING PAPERS in 2011. ROLLING PAPERS spawned the hugely successful hits “Black and Yellow,” “Roll Up,” and “No Sleep” and gave Wiz the platform to win the award for “Best New Artist” at the 2011 BET Awards and “Top New Artist” at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. “Black and Yellow” also earned him his first two GRAMMY nods for “Best Rap Performance” and “Best Rap Song”. As a follow up to ROLLING PAPERS, Wiz Released O.N.I.F.C. in 2012. This album featured tracks “Work Hard, Play Hard” and “Remember You” featuring The Weeknd. His third studio album released in 2014, BLACC HOLLYWOOD, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart and included the hit single “We DemBoyz.” Soon after, Wiz’s track, “See You Again,” off the FURIOUS 7 soundtrack, catapulted to the top of the charts across 95 countries and earned him a Golden Globes nomination for “Best Original Song”. Wiz released his album, KHALIFA, in February 2016 as a thank you to fans which included the tracks “Bake Sale” featuring Travis Scott and “Elevated.” In June of the same year, Wiz collaborated with Juicy J and TM88 to debut TGOD MAFIA PRESENTS: RUDE AWAKENING. On April 20th, 2017, to celebrate 4/20, Wiz launched his mobile app, Wiz Khalifa’s Weed Farm, which has garnered over 10.1 million downloads and is currently being played in over eight countries and six languages. In February 2018, Wiz partnered with Sovereign Brands to create McQueen and the Violet Fog, an Award winning gin and rated by the NY Times as the “Best Gin”. In April of 2019, Wiz released his 5-part docu series with Apple Music, “Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam,” which gives viewers an exclusive look into his life and career. Wiz was also a series regular in Fox’s animated sitcom, “Duncanville” which had its season 3 finale in 2022. Wiz released his project, The Saga of Wiz Khalifa, which was followed by his critically acclaimed collaborative album, FULL COURT PRESS, with Girl Talk, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA. In July 2022, Wiz released his full-length solo album MULTIVERSE, to rave reviews. Wiz had a massive 2023 with the release of four new mixtapes; Star Power Mixtape, See Ya Mixtape, Khali Sober Mixtape and Decisions Mixtape. In addition, Wiz released four singles; “Don’t Text Don’t Call”, “Peace and Love”, “You” feat. Ty Dolla $ign, and “Hype Me Up”. This spring, Wiz made his Stagecoach Music Festival Debut and will also be releasing his new album, Kush & Orange Juice 2.

X Games Outlines Expansive Plans for Innovative X Games League – Will Include Year-Round Global Schedule and New Team Format

X Games, the leading action sports competition for 30 years, will introduce a bold new global team-based format in 2026. Backed by MSP Sports Capital (MSP), a Najafi Cos. portfolio company, the X Games League (XGL) will provide a year-round international competition calendar for X Games that will enable athletes to earn compensation beyond the $2.4 million already awarded through existing prize purses.



“In essence, we’ve used Formula One as a model for this new X Games League,” said Jeff Moorad, Executive Chairman of X Games and Principal of MSP Sports Capital. “To that end, we are creating a year-round calendar and introducing new commercial opportunities to accelerate the overall growth of X Games. These opportunities will provide a secure and sustainable future for our most important stakeholders – the athletes. By leveraging the incredibly valuable X Games brand, we will create a durable, global business that will be good for athletes, fans, investors and sponsors.”



Teams will be a vital component of the new XGL and will be composed of athletes from multiple disciplines who will compete for individual and team points to earn both individual and team prize purses.



MSP and X Games will secure investors for these new teams. Team investors and XGL athletes will have a platform from which to build and generate additional revenue streams via sponsorships and team-specific merchandise. In an industry first, XGL athletes will be provided with a level of stability that includes guaranteed compensation as well as new commercial opportunities.



X Games will continue to embrace the seasonal nature of action sports, introducing both a Summer XGL and a Winter XGL – each initially composed of four global events and a minimum of four teams, with plans to grow from there. The competition schedules will include X Games signature events as well as strategic collaborations with existing competitions.



“The athletes have always been at the heart of X Games,” said Scott Guglielmino, President & COO of X Games. “This new consistent league and team structure will provide more opportunities for athletes to compete and thrive commercially, and their fans will have more opportunities to see and support their favorite athletes and teams year-round. We’ve been developing this since MSP invested in the property and key stakeholders throughout the industry, including athletes, have been very supportive.”



Added Scotty James, X Games strategic advisor and nine-time medalist, “As both an active athlete and an advisor for X Games, I’m excited about the opportunities this new format presents. The long-term vision not only aims to grow action sports on a global level, but also provide athletes with greater security than ever before. For the first time, we will be able to focus on performance while benefiting from a stable and sustainable career path in action sports.”



In addition to James, X Games current investors include two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and seven-time X Games Gold Medalist Chloe Kim, Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Diplo, and gaming superstar Ninja. X Games has already seen significant audience growth under MSP leadership in the past 12 months, including 113% growth in streaming audiences and 1.6 million new social followers.



Advising X Games in the league formation is international law firm Proskauer Rose LLP – the leader in representing both well-established and emerging sports leagues, teams and investors worldwide. MSP Sports Capital assumed ownership of X Games in October 2022, with ESPN retaining a minority share.



About MSP Sports Capital

MSP Sports Capital is a global private equity firm that invests in teams, leagues, and other businesses in the sports ecosystem. The firm pursues influential positions in mature sports companies and focuses on creating value and driving differentiated returns. MSP Sports Capital was founded by veteran investor-operators, Jeff Moorad and Jahm Najafi, whose expertise span the world’s largest sports leagues, including MLB, NBA, NFL, F1, and European football. MSP Sports Capital is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.MSPsportscapital.com.



About The Najafi Companies

The Najafi Companies, based in Phoenix is an entrepreneurially driven private investment firm founded by Jahm Najafi in 2002. The firm makes investments across industries, with significant holdings in consumer brands, ecommerce, media, technology and sports. For more information, visit www.najafi.com.

X GAMES FORUM SET TO BRING TOGETHER ACTION SPORTS ATHLETES & INDUSTRY LEADERS

VENTURA, Calif. May 9, 2024 – X Games, the leading action sports competition and lifestyle brand, and Group Y, the original collective of youth marketing professionals, will launch the first X Games Forum on Thursday, June 27 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds ahead of the weekend’s competitions.

X Games Forum will be a full-day conference targeted at uniting the action sports and youth culture communities to explore the state and future of the industry. Panels and speakers will dive into topics driven by progression, authenticity, expression, community, culture and content. The panelists will include top athletes, industry professionals and thought leaders. Agenda and speakers will be announced soon.

“Group Y’s ASC Action Sports + Culture conferences have long provided a thinktank for the industry,” said Valerie Ryan, X Games vice president, fan experience & hospitality. “By kicking off X Games Ventura 2024 with an endemic-focused conference, we look to curate an experience that makes X Games the gathering place for the whole community to connect, ideate and innovate.”

X Games investor and branding whisperer Shaun Neff added, “we want to integrate what’s relevant to youth culture into X Games as much as possible. These panels will bring together thought leaders pushing the envelope while creating trends inside and outside the action sports industry.”

Attendees will participate in an engaging day where they can meet, learn from and network with leaders in the industry. Additionally, attendees will receive a sneak peek at the X Games Ventura 2024 venue. Ticket packages are available at XGames.com/Forum

Forum General Admission – Includes panels, lunch, breakout sessions, networking hour, athlete meet & greet, venue tour, plus a three-day general admission ticket to X Games Ventura

– Includes panels, lunch, breakout sessions, networking hour, athlete meet & greet, venue tour, plus a three-day general admission ticket to X Games Ventura Forum Gold Admission – Includes VIP seating for panels, lunch, breakout sessions, networking hour, venue tour AND exclusive merch package plus a three-day Industry Lounge pass to X Games Ventura

– Includes VIP seating for panels, lunch, breakout sessions, networking hour, venue tour AND exclusive merch package plus a three-day Industry Lounge pass to X Games Ventura Online Access – Includes access to digital library of panels and Group Y Lifetime membership

– Includes access to digital library of panels and Group Y Lifetime membership Team Pricing – Includes discounted rates for companies registering groups

– Includes discounted rates for companies registering groups Student – Special rate available for full-time university / college students

Last year, X Games brought the iconic action sports event back to its Southern California roots, drawing more than 50,000 fans and selling out tickets and merchandise. This year will be an even grander spectacle that is double the size to accommodate expanded entertainment and musical performances including multi-platinum selling recording artist Wiz Khalifa on Friday, and Grammy-nominated Kaskade on Saturday, improved viewing options, new medaled events including the debut of Women’s BMX, and interactive fan experiences.

About Group Y

Founded in 2006, Group Y is the original and leading collective of professionals focused on Youth Marketing, Lifestyle, and other progressive and expressive cultures. Our mission is to intersect influencers across industries and ignite ideas that inspire the current and next-generation leaders and decision-makers. Leveraging events, outreach, content, and consultation, Group Y takes the work out of networking and strengthens the areas where industries overlap.

X Games and SONIC Drive-In Make History with First-Ever Event Presenting Partnership

Tickets and One-of-a-Kind VIP Experiences Available at XGames.com

VENTURA, Calif. May 29, 2024 – After nearly 30 years of world-class action sports events, SONIC® Drive-In, America’s favorite Drive-In, signs on as the first event Presenting Partner of X Games. X Games Ventura 2024 Presented by SONIC is taking place June 27-30 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.



As the Presenting Partner of X Games Ventura, the partnership underscores the SONIC brand’s unique commitment to creating craveable and fun moments for customers and action sports fans alike. Whether at the drive-in or setting out on summertime adventures, it’s time to live free from monotony and instead choose fun. X Games Ventura 2024 Presented by SONIC will bring together the brands through marketing, branding, signage, content and more.



“Having been synonymous with fun for over 70 years, SONIC’s partnership with X Games was a no-brainer. As we continue to challenge our fans to break away from the norm, this collaboration offers us the perfect opportunity to engage with them and showcase the fun we’re all about,” said SONIC Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Dickerson.



“SONIC is a perfect partner for X Games Ventura as our brands look to grow our connections with our audience and enhance brand relevance in the action sports and lifestyle space,” said Eric Johnson, CRO, X Games. “X Games offers partners a lot of freedom to be creative and offer their fans a memorable and custom experience at the event.”



“As we look towards the present and future of X Games, SONIC stands as a prime example of the innovative and distinctive partnerships we aspire to create,” said Ashley Robbins, VP of Partnership Sales, X Games. “Our goal is to spotlight our partners’ brands, fulfill their goals, and demonstrate how X Games authentically delivers on those promises, while crafting unforgettable experiences and compelling content for our audiences and fans.”



Key elements include:

The first-ever SONIC Park course, exclusively designed and built by X Games to bring to life the SONIC brand essence. Five competitions will be held at the SONIC Park course.

SONIC Club ‘95, a family-friendly area, will give X Games attendees the first taste of exciting new SONIC flavors. As a first-ever partnership inclusion and design into an X Games hospitality space, the SONIC Club ‘95 is a one-of-a-kind experience.

Select X Games athletes will visit SONIC Club ‘95 throughout the weekend to hang out and share their favorite SONIC beverages with fans.

X Games and SONIC will produce exclusive co-branded collectibles which will only be available on-site at X Games.

Visit XGames.com for the full X Games Ventura Presented by SONIC competition schedule, tickets and real-time updates.



Sustainable travel to Ventura is offered by Metrolink, with service throughout Southern California, and the Pacific Surfliner, serving San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties. Both provide drop-off in Ventura directly at the X Games entrance of the Ventura County Fairgrounds.



About SONIC® Drive-In

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States, with more than 3,500 restaurants in 47 states. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SONICDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.



