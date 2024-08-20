SHOP
Dogtown Creatives and Collectors Aug 24th

This Saturday, August 24, 2024, Juice will be popping up at the Dogtown x Common Space Brewery Creatives & Collectors Event Numero Dos! We will have one-of-a-kind collectables and we are introducing our new Juice Pool Service collection designed by Brett Hammond, so drop in and check out all the great art. 

Dogtown Creatives and Collectors Details below: 
Common Space Brewery

3411 W. El Segundo Blvd. Hawthorne, CA, 90250

Saturday, August 24th 11-4 pm.

🍺 New Hazy IPA Beer Release with Limited Edition Collector Label
🔥 Live music by @urethane_music featuring Steve Caballero and Tim Fennelly, RS2 Solid Sounds and Salba
🔥 Jason Adams 50 years to life video showing @kidadams
🔥 BBQ menu by #dogtownbbq @dogtownskate
Artists & Collectors include: ⁠
@ericdressen
@stevcaballero
@lancemountain⁠
@jimreddogmuir⁠
@lucero_rip⁠
@crstecykiii⁠
@kidadams⁠
@christianhosoi⁠
@popshosoi5⁠

@salba69
#raystevens

#mofo
@lullahtrujillo_art⁠
@chloetrujillo⁠
@beergut74⁠
@saiz5412⁠
@msaiz⁠
@ginoooooooo⁠
@mrzzz⁠
@juicemagazine⁠
@closerskateboarding
@chrispastras
@rockandrollrescuekel

Music by:
@urethane_music
#rs2solidsound

JUICE MAGAZINE (310) 399.5336 JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.

© 1993-2024 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

