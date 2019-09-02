Happy Birthday TA

Happy 62nd Birthday Tony Alva!

Vans is beginning to roll out the Tony Alva documentary in film festivals and theaters around the globe. The site has all the confirmed dates and locations with more screenings being added constantly. Keep checking back for updates to find a screening near you at https://www.vans.com/tonyalvastory

The Tony Alva Story Synopsis:

Considered by many to be the godfather of modern day skateboarding, Tony Alva’s brand of aggression and bravado in the 70’s set the stage for the way skateboarding would be forever defined. 

Vans’ The Tony Alva Story chronicles T.A.’s humble beginnings on the streets of Santa Monica to his rise to superstardom as part of the legendary Z-Boys, his inevitable drug-induced implosion and his ultimate rise from the ashes…

Here are just a few links to Juice Magazine coverage of Tony Alva and the TA documentary screenings so far.

TONY ALVA
Tony Alva – Juice Magazine State of Skate Interview
GONZO’S POOL REVISITED
The Tony Alva Story Documentary World Premiere Q&A Session
World Premiere of The Tony Alva Story Documentary
Love Letters “The Tony Alva Story” Special VIP Preview Screening

Upcoming screenings of the Tony Alva Documentary:

9/4/2019 – SKATE FILM NACHT BREMEN – BREMEN, GERMANY

9/4/2019 – SKATE FILM NACHT DÜSSELDORF – DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY

9/4/2019 – SKATE FILM NACHT BOCHUM – BOCHUM, GERMANY

9/6/2019 – SKATE FILM NACHT KASSEL – KASSEL, GERMANY

9/12/2019 – SKATE FILM NACHT DEN HAAG – DEN HAAG, NETHERLANDS

9/14/2019 – FCVQ – QUEBEC CITY, QC, CANADA

9/14/2019 – VLADIVOSTOK IFF – VLADIVOSTOK, RUSSIA

9/15/2019 – MAYFAIR THEATRE – OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA

9/22/2019 – GOLDEN DOOR INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL – JERSEY CITY, NJ

9/26/2019 – PARIS SKATE SURF FESTIVAL – PARIS, FRANCE

9/29/2019 – NORTH TEXAS FILM FESTIVAL – DALLAS, TX

10/12/2019 – NASHVILLE FF – NASHVILLE, TN – 10/3/2019

10/4/2019 – THE OTHER VENICE FILM FESTIVAL – VENICE BEACH, CA

10/4/2019 – VILLE FILM FESTIVAL – SOMERVILLE, NJ

10/8/2019 – SANTA CRUZ FILM FESTIVAL – SANTA CRUZ, CA

10/18/19 – 10/27/19 – BYRON BAY IFF – BYRON BAY, AUSURALIA – 10/18/19 – 10/27/19

10/26/19 – 10/31/19 – FCIAT – ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, CANADA

11/1/2019 – 11/2/2019 – OAXACA FILMFEST – PUERTO ESCONDIDO, OAXACA MEXICO

11/1/2019 – 11/2/2019 – WINNIPEG CINEMATHEQUE ALVA & LL TO CANADA – WINNIPEG, CANADA

11/9/2019 – WAVESCOPE S&O FEST – CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA

12/4/2019 – 12/8/2019 – WHISTLER FF – WHISTLER, CANADA

12/14/2019 – OLYMPIA FILM SOCIETY @ CAPITOL THEATER – OLYMPIA, WA

Information

Written by September 2, 2019Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Social

Newsletter

Subscribe to the Juice Magazine Newsletter

* indicates required

Subscribe

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2019 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

%d bloggers like this: