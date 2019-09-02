Happy Birthday TA

Happy 62nd Birthday Tony Alva!

Vans is beginning to roll out the Tony Alva documentary in film festivals and theaters around the globe. The site has all the confirmed dates and locations with more screenings being added constantly. Keep checking back for updates to find a screening near you at https://www.vans.com/tonyalvastory

The Tony Alva Story Synopsis:

Considered by many to be the godfather of modern day skateboarding, Tony Alva’s brand of aggression and bravado in the 70’s set the stage for the way skateboarding would be forever defined.

Vans’ The Tony Alva Story chronicles T.A.’s humble beginnings on the streets of Santa Monica to his rise to superstardom as part of the legendary Z-Boys, his inevitable drug-induced implosion and his ultimate rise from the ashes…

Here are just a few links to Juice Magazine coverage of Tony Alva and the TA documentary screenings so far.

Upcoming screenings of the Tony Alva Documentary:

9/4/2019 – SKATE FILM NACHT BREMEN – BREMEN, GERMANY

9/4/2019 – SKATE FILM NACHT DÜSSELDORF – DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY

9/4/2019 – SKATE FILM NACHT BOCHUM – BOCHUM, GERMANY

9/6/2019 – SKATE FILM NACHT KASSEL – KASSEL, GERMANY

9/12/2019 – SKATE FILM NACHT DEN HAAG – DEN HAAG, NETHERLANDS

9/14/2019 – FCVQ – QUEBEC CITY, QC, CANADA

9/14/2019 – VLADIVOSTOK IFF – VLADIVOSTOK, RUSSIA

9/15/2019 – MAYFAIR THEATRE – OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA

9/22/2019 – GOLDEN DOOR INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL – JERSEY CITY, NJ

9/26/2019 – PARIS SKATE SURF FESTIVAL – PARIS, FRANCE

9/29/2019 – NORTH TEXAS FILM FESTIVAL – DALLAS, TX

10/12/2019 – NASHVILLE FF – NASHVILLE, TN – 10/3/2019

10/4/2019 – THE OTHER VENICE FILM FESTIVAL – VENICE BEACH, CA

10/4/2019 – VILLE FILM FESTIVAL – SOMERVILLE, NJ

10/8/2019 – SANTA CRUZ FILM FESTIVAL – SANTA CRUZ, CA

10/18/19 – 10/27/19 – BYRON BAY IFF – BYRON BAY, AUSURALIA – 10/18/19 – 10/27/19

10/26/19 – 10/31/19 – FCIAT – ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, CANADA

11/1/2019 – 11/2/2019 – OAXACA FILMFEST – PUERTO ESCONDIDO, OAXACA MEXICO

11/1/2019 – 11/2/2019 – WINNIPEG CINEMATHEQUE ALVA & LL TO CANADA – WINNIPEG, CANADA

11/9/2019 – WAVESCOPE S&O FEST – CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA

12/4/2019 – 12/8/2019 – WHISTLER FF – WHISTLER, CANADA

12/14/2019 – OLYMPIA FILM SOCIETY @ CAPITOL THEATER – OLYMPIA, WA