Ten years deep, the Party at the Ponds in Michigan gets better every time. #PATP10 was another stellar weekend of off-the-hook skateboarding, good friends, lots of laughs, a Tiki bar, rockin’ jams, and heckling and cheering, where everyone won.
Thank you to Rich & Jen Pond for the awesome hospitality! Respect to Peter Furnee and Tod Morro and the PATP crew for putting it all on and bringing the vert tribe together once again.
Check out some sick drone footage by Liz Martin and photos by Glenn Joyce and JJ Kefalas.
Video Soundtrack:
“Forever Summer” by The Adolescents
“Cheap Beer” by FIDLAR
“Wake Bake Skate” by FIDLAR
“Gimmie Something” by FIDLAR
Photos by JJ Kefalas
Photos by Glenn Joyce
