Party at The Ponds

Ten years deep, the Party at the Ponds in Michigan gets better every time. #PATP10 was another stellar weekend of off-the-hook skateboarding, good friends, lots of laughs, a Tiki bar, rockin’ jams, and heckling and cheering, where everyone won.

Thank you to Rich & Jen Pond for the awesome hospitality! Respect to Peter Furnee and Tod Morro and the PATP crew for putting it all on and bringing the vert tribe together once again.

Check out some sick drone footage by Liz Martin and photos by Glenn Joyce and JJ Kefalas.

Video Soundtrack:

“Forever Summer” by The Adolescents

“Cheap Beer” by FIDLAR

“Wake Bake Skate” by FIDLAR

“Gimmie Something” by FIDLAR

Photos by JJ Kefalas

Andre Young @the._giant Photo by JJ Kefalas
Wyatt Wisenbaker @WyattWisenbaker Photo by JJ Kefalas
Peter Furnee @PFurnee Photo by JJ Kefalas
Jeffery Labowskie @Jefferylabowskie Photo by JJ Kefalas
Andre Young @The._Giant Photo by JJ Kefalas
AJ Nelson @_AJ_Nelson_ Photo by JJ Kefalas
Curren @Curren3000 Photo by JJ Kefalas
Reef Orlando @Reefeo Photo by JJ Kefalas
Derek Krasauskas @DerekSpartacusKrasauskas Photo by JJ Kefalas
Reef Orlando @Reefeo Photo by JJ Kefalas
Wyatt Wisenbaker @WyattWisenbaker Photo by JJ Kefalas
Carlos @ManyCalledFewAreChosen Photo by JJ Kefalas
Bob Pribble @Bob_Pribble Photo by JJ Kefalas
Brian Drake Photo by JJ Kefalas
Quincy Koczka @Quincycar Photo by JJ Kefalas
Bob Pribble Photo by JJ Kefalas
Chase Idell @Tenny_26 Photo by JJ Kefalas
Travis Beattie @PT_Travis Photo by JJ Kefalas
Steven McKaig @StevenMcKaig Photo by JJ Kefalas
AJ Nelson @_AJ_Nelson_ Photo by JJ Kefalas
Carlos @Manycalledfewarechosen Photo by JJ Kefalas
Reef Orlando @Reefeo Photo by JJ Kefalas
John Wilinski @JohnWilinski Photo by JJ Kefalas
Wyatt Wisenbaker @WyattWisenbaker Photo by JJ Kefalas
Steven McKaig @StevenMcKaig Photo by JJ Kefalas
AJ Nelson @_AJ_Nelson_ Photo by JJ Kefalas
AJ Nelson @_Aj_Nelson_ Photo by JJ Kefalas
Steven McKaig Photo by JJ Kefalas
Derek Krasauskas @DerekSpartacusKrasauskas Photo by JJ Kefalas
AJ Nelson @Aj_Nelson_ Photo by JJ Kefalas
Wyatt Wisenbaker @WyattWisenbaker Photo by JJ Kefalas
Greg Williamson @Greg.Williamsonjr Photo by JJ Kefalas
Wyatt Wisenbaker @WyattWisenbaker Photo by JJ Kefalas
AJ Nelson @_AJ_Nelson_ Photo by JJ Kefalas

Photos by Glenn Joyce

Gabrielle Rataiczak @Imjustgabs Photo by Glenn Joyce
Reef Orlando @reefeo Photo by Glenn Joyce
Tommy Vendemmia @301sk8vert Photo by Glenn Joyce
Bob Pribble Photo by Glenn Joyce
Wyatt Wisenbaker @WyattWisenbaker Photo by Glenn Joyce
Andre Young @the._giant Photo by Glenn Joyce
Reef Orlando @reefeo Photo by Glenn Joyce
Derek Krasauskas Photo by Glenn Joyce
Curren @Curren3000 Photo by Glenn Joyce
Wyatt Wisenbaker @WyattWisenbaker Photo by Glenn Joyce
Brian Drake Photo by Glenn Joyce
Curren @Curren3000 Photo by Glenn Joyce
Brian Drake Photo by Glenn Joyce
Steven McKaig Photo by Glenn Joyce
Brian Drake Photo by Glenn Joyce
Steven McKaig Photo by Glenn Joyce
@StevenMcKaig Photo by Glenn Joyce
Derek Krasauskas Photo by Glenn Joyce
AJ Nelson Photo by Glenn Joyce
Brian Drake Photo by Glenn Joyce
AJ Nelson Photo by Glenn Joyce
Curren @Curren3000 Photo by Glenn Joyce
Scott Hughston @sahughston Photo by Glenn Joyce
Eli Reams @EliReams Photo by Glenn Joyce
Bob Pribble Photo by Glenn Joyce
Eli Reams @EliReams Photo by Glenn Joyce
Steven McKaig @StevenMcKaig Photo by Glenn Joyce
Reef Orlando @reefeo Photo by Glenn Joyce
Andre Young @the._giant Photo by Glenn Joyce
The Ponds paradise. Photo by Glenn Joyce
Brian Drake Photo by Glenn Joyce
Quincy Koczka @quincycar Photo by Glenn Joyce
@Curren3000 Photo by Glenn Joyce
Scott Hughston @sahughston Photo by Glenn Joyce
Steven McKaig Photo by Glenn Joyce
Travis Beattie @PT_Travis Photo by JJ Kefalas
Steven McKaig Photo by Glenn Joyce
Andre Young @the._giant Photo by Glenn Joyce
@Curren3000 Photo by Glenn Joyce
Eli Reams @EliReams Photo by Glenn Joyce
Wyatt Wisenbaker Photo by Glenn Joyce
Reef Orlando @reefeo Photo by Glenn Joyce
Eli Reams @EliReams Photo by Glenn Joyce
Andre Young @the._giant Photo by Glenn Joyce
Wyatt Wisenbaker Photo by Glenn Joyce
Reef Orlando @reefeo Photo by Glenn Joyce
Eli Reams @EliReams Photo by Glenn Joyce
AJ Nelson @_AJ_Nelson_ Photo by Glenn Joyce
Andre Young @the._giant Photo by Glenn Joyce
@Curren3000 Photo by Glenn Joyce
Brian Drake Photo by Glenn Joyce
#PATP ground crew. Photo by Glenn Joyce
@DerekSpartacusKrasauskas Photo by Glenn Joyce
Reef Orlando @reefeo Photo by Glenn Joyce
Party at the Ponds. Photo by Glenn Joyce
Patrick Kenna @PatrickKenna Photo by Glenn Joyce
Reef Orlando @reefeo Photo by Glenn Joyce
Reef Orlando @reefeo Photo by Glenn Joyce
Derek Krasauskas Photo by Glenn Joyce
Tyler Everett @hot_tubbin Photo by Glenn Joyce
Patrick Kenna @PatrickKenna Photo by Glenn Joyce
Nic @ohionic Photo by Glenn Joyce
Wyatt Wisenbaker @wyattwisenbaker Photo by Glenn Joyce
Quincy Koczka @quincycar Photo by Glenn Joyce
@PatrickKenna and @PFurnee Photo by Glenn Joyce
Reef Orando @Reefeo and Peter Furnee @PFurnee Photo by Glenn Joyce
Andre Young @the._giant Photo by Glenn Joyce
Reef Orlando @reefeo Photo by Glenn Joyce
Wyatt Wisenbaker @WyattWisenbaker Photo by Glenn Joyce
Andre Young @the._giant Photo by Glenn Joyce
#PATP10 Photo by Glenn Joyce

Information

Written by September 4, 2019Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Social

Newsletter

Subscribe to the Juice Magazine Newsletter

* indicates required

Subscribe

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2019 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

%d bloggers like this: