Ten years deep, the Party at the Ponds in Michigan gets better every time. #PATP10 was another stellar weekend of off-the-hook skateboarding, good friends, lots of laughs, a Tiki bar, rockin’ jams, and heckling and cheering, where everyone won.

Thank you to Rich & Jen Pond for the awesome hospitality! Respect to Peter Furnee and Tod Morro and the PATP crew for putting it all on and bringing the vert tribe together once again.

Check out some sick drone footage by Liz Martin and photos by Glenn Joyce and JJ Kefalas.

Video Soundtrack:

“Forever Summer” by The Adolescents

“Cheap Beer” by FIDLAR

“Wake Bake Skate” by FIDLAR

“Gimmie Something” by FIDLAR

Photos by JJ Kefalas

Andre Young @the._giant Photo by JJ Kefalas

Wyatt Wisenbaker @WyattWisenbaker Photo by JJ Kefalas

Peter Furnee @PFurnee Photo by JJ Kefalas

Jeffery Labowskie @Jefferylabowskie Photo by JJ Kefalas

Andre Young @The._Giant Photo by JJ Kefalas

AJ Nelson @_AJ_Nelson_ Photo by JJ Kefalas

Curren @Curren3000 Photo by JJ Kefalas

Reef Orlando @Reefeo Photo by JJ Kefalas

Derek Krasauskas @DerekSpartacusKrasauskas Photo by JJ Kefalas

Reef Orlando @Reefeo Photo by JJ Kefalas

Wyatt Wisenbaker @WyattWisenbaker Photo by JJ Kefalas

Carlos @ManyCalledFewAreChosen Photo by JJ Kefalas

Bob Pribble @Bob_Pribble Photo by JJ Kefalas

Brian Drake Photo by JJ Kefalas

Quincy Koczka @Quincycar Photo by JJ Kefalas

Bob Pribble Photo by JJ Kefalas

Chase Idell @Tenny_26 Photo by JJ Kefalas

Travis Beattie @PT_Travis Photo by JJ Kefalas

Steven McKaig @StevenMcKaig Photo by JJ Kefalas

AJ Nelson @_AJ_Nelson_ Photo by JJ Kefalas

Carlos @Manycalledfewarechosen Photo by JJ Kefalas

Reef Orlando @Reefeo Photo by JJ Kefalas

John Wilinski @JohnWilinski Photo by JJ Kefalas

Wyatt Wisenbaker @WyattWisenbaker Photo by JJ Kefalas

Steven McKaig @StevenMcKaig Photo by JJ Kefalas

AJ Nelson @_AJ_Nelson_ Photo by JJ Kefalas

AJ Nelson @_Aj_Nelson_ Photo by JJ Kefalas

Steven McKaig Photo by JJ Kefalas

Derek Krasauskas @DerekSpartacusKrasauskas Photo by JJ Kefalas

AJ Nelson @Aj_Nelson_ Photo by JJ Kefalas

Wyatt Wisenbaker @WyattWisenbaker Photo by JJ Kefalas

Greg Williamson @Greg.Williamsonjr Photo by JJ Kefalas

Wyatt Wisenbaker @WyattWisenbaker Photo by JJ Kefalas

AJ Nelson @_AJ_Nelson_ Photo by JJ Kefalas

Photos by Glenn Joyce

Gabrielle Rataiczak @Imjustgabs Photo by Glenn Joyce

Reef Orlando @reefeo Photo by Glenn Joyce

Tommy Vendemmia @301sk8vert Photo by Glenn Joyce

Bob Pribble Photo by Glenn Joyce

Wyatt Wisenbaker @WyattWisenbaker Photo by Glenn Joyce

Andre Young @the._giant Photo by Glenn Joyce

Reef Orlando @reefeo Photo by Glenn Joyce

Derek Krasauskas Photo by Glenn Joyce

Curren @Curren3000 Photo by Glenn Joyce

Wyatt Wisenbaker @WyattWisenbaker Photo by Glenn Joyce

Brian Drake Photo by Glenn Joyce

Curren @Curren3000 Photo by Glenn Joyce

Brian Drake Photo by Glenn Joyce

Steven McKaig Photo by Glenn Joyce

Brian Drake Photo by Glenn Joyce

Steven McKaig Photo by Glenn Joyce

@StevenMcKaig Photo by Glenn Joyce

Derek Krasauskas Photo by Glenn Joyce

AJ Nelson Photo by Glenn Joyce

Brian Drake Photo by Glenn Joyce

AJ Nelson Photo by Glenn Joyce

Curren @Curren3000 Photo by Glenn Joyce

Scott Hughston @sahughston Photo by Glenn Joyce

Eli Reams @EliReams Photo by Glenn Joyce

Bob Pribble Photo by Glenn Joyce

Eli Reams @EliReams Photo by Glenn Joyce

Steven McKaig @StevenMcKaig Photo by Glenn Joyce

Reef Orlando @reefeo Photo by Glenn Joyce

Andre Young @the._giant Photo by Glenn Joyce

The Ponds paradise. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Brian Drake Photo by Glenn Joyce

Quincy Koczka @quincycar Photo by Glenn Joyce

@Curren3000 Photo by Glenn Joyce

Scott Hughston @sahughston Photo by Glenn Joyce

Steven McKaig Photo by Glenn Joyce

Travis Beattie @PT_Travis Photo by JJ Kefalas

Steven McKaig Photo by Glenn Joyce

Andre Young @the._giant Photo by Glenn Joyce

@Curren3000 Photo by Glenn Joyce

Eli Reams @EliReams Photo by Glenn Joyce

Wyatt Wisenbaker Photo by Glenn Joyce

Reef Orlando @reefeo Photo by Glenn Joyce

Eli Reams @EliReams Photo by Glenn Joyce

Andre Young @the._giant Photo by Glenn Joyce

Wyatt Wisenbaker Photo by Glenn Joyce

Reef Orlando @reefeo Photo by Glenn Joyce

Eli Reams @EliReams Photo by Glenn Joyce

AJ Nelson @_AJ_Nelson_ Photo by Glenn Joyce

Andre Young @the._giant Photo by Glenn Joyce

@Curren3000 Photo by Glenn Joyce

Brian Drake Photo by Glenn Joyce

#PATP ground crew. Photo by Glenn Joyce

@DerekSpartacusKrasauskas Photo by Glenn Joyce

Reef Orlando @reefeo Photo by Glenn Joyce

Party at the Ponds. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Patrick Kenna @PatrickKenna Photo by Glenn Joyce

Reef Orlando @reefeo Photo by Glenn Joyce

Reef Orlando @reefeo Photo by Glenn Joyce

Derek Krasauskas Photo by Glenn Joyce

Tyler Everett @hot_tubbin Photo by Glenn Joyce

Patrick Kenna @PatrickKenna Photo by Glenn Joyce

Nic @ohionic Photo by Glenn Joyce

Wyatt Wisenbaker @wyattwisenbaker Photo by Glenn Joyce

Quincy Koczka @quincycar Photo by Glenn Joyce

@PatrickKenna and @PFurnee Photo by Glenn Joyce

Reef Orando @Reefeo and Peter Furnee @PFurnee Photo by Glenn Joyce

Andre Young @the._giant Photo by Glenn Joyce

Reef Orlando @reefeo Photo by Glenn Joyce

Wyatt Wisenbaker @WyattWisenbaker Photo by Glenn Joyce

Andre Young @the._giant Photo by Glenn Joyce

#PATP10 Photo by Glenn Joyce