Embassy Skateboards Winter Warriors

Embassy Skateboards and Chum Media Productions present “Winter Warriors” starring Collin Graham, Ben Johnson, Ronnie O’Neal, Nathan Midgette, Ronan Livingston, Dylan O’Neal and a slew of others including O.G.’s Allen Midgette, Shane Graham, Ron O’Neal, Henry Gutierrez, Glenn Gutierrez, Dave Maxwell and more…

https://youtu.be/_1hMmVgXKX4

This film was produced by Gigi Starbuck and Lee Leal. Directors of Photography are Leality Bites and Mark Nichols. Tour Manager: Nate Lewis. Directed by Collin Graham and The Weather Channel. Art Director: Shane Munce. Video Editing by Chum Media. Local Skate Shop Support from WRV. Music by Chuck Treece, Stuyed Eyed, Snake Mountain Revival, True Body, Shadow Age, Mister Earthbound, Hightower, Chuck Treece with Rumage.

Dylan O’Neal up and out pole jam. Photo by Lee Leal

The young delegates of the Embassy pride took it to the East Coast for a Winter Tour that left an unforgettable impression on those able to witness the all-out carnage of tricks and lines laid down.

Nathan Midgette sadplant at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach, VA.

Taking on the Lost Bowl, the Titan Bowl, the Green Sk8lab, the Texas DIY bowl in VA and the Spruce Goose to the tall walls of Mt. Trashmore, and Curren’s Ramp in NC and the Laurel Vert Ramp in VA, the crew hit it all. The tour wrapped up with a legendary party hosted by Shane Graham to bring it all home.

Ronan Livingston at the Lost Bowl over the dimensional portal. Photo by Lee Leal

During the skate sessions, it was all business and the crew left nothing untouched on any of the terrain with never been done before marks at every spot they hit. Antics ensued off the board East Coast style as the pride entered legendary Fork Crew territory where the only thing that gives you access is blood, sweat and beers.

Collin Graham balances life over the deathbox at Green Sk8lab in Washington, D.C. Photo by Lee Leal

The Embassy crew has one of the most legendary line-ups in skate history including John Gibson, Craig Johnson, Ken Fillion, Todd Prince, Henry Gutierrez, Dave Duncan, Dave Reul, and Christian Fletcher, as well as rippers Pat Black, Gary Morris, Roger Folsom, Kat Folsom, Taylor Bray and Ivan Rodriguez. The young bucks of the Embassy Skateboards team, featured in this film, Collin Graham, Ben Johnson, Ronnie O’Neal, Nathan Midgette, Ronan Livingston, Dylan O’Neal did justice to the shoulders they stand on in this 38-minute “Winter Warriors” movie.

The Embassy crew has its roots in skateboarding legacy and is backed by generations of ripping…

Collin Graham huge method Hosoi and Sergie style at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach, VA.

Collin Graham learned to skate vert at Mt. Trashmore with his dad Shane Graham, of VA Beach Fork Crew fame, and now Collin proudly reps his Fork Crew burn at vert and bowl contests all over the world in the name of skateboarding.

Nathan Midgette legit Madonna at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach, VA.

Nathan Midgette is following his dad Allen Midgette’s duct-taped footsteps by setting fire and torching coping at vert ramps up and down the East Coast.

Ronnie O’Neal long 50-50 at the Spruce Goose. Photo by Lee Leal

The O’Neal brothers, Ronnie and Dylan, have blazed their own paths from the early days in the OBX just like their dad Big Ron O’Neal has always done.

Ronan Livingston feeble at Texas Beach DIY in Richmond, VA. Photo by Lee Leal

Ronan Livingston, straight out of Virginia Beach, takes a unique charging East Coast approach to every transition in sight.

Ben Johnson Picnic Plant at Laurel Vert Ramp. Photo by Lee Leal

Ben Johnson channels fellow Embassy team rider Craig Johnson’s sketchy Texan-bred ripping making the JAKs proud and carrying on Craig’s Zorlac-based shut up and skate traditions in every possible way.

Nathan Midgette fully liening at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach, VA.

The Embassy crew represents the best of the past and the future with sick board graphics thanks to the tattoo-flavored skills of Shane Munce.

Glen Gutierrez, Shane Graham, Collin Graham, Ron O’Neal, Nathan Midgette, Allen Midgette, Dylan O’Neal, Jon McIvor, Henry Gutierrez and John Fudala.

The building of Embassy Skateboards and this incredible posse of skateboarders is thanks to the man at the helm, founder and owner, Lee Leal, whose fierce and unrelenting dedication to underground skateboarding has been a daily part of his life since his early days in Pasadena, Texas as part of the P-MEN where he grew up with John Gibson, Troy Chason, Ken Fillion and Todd Prince. Lee also spent time living in Washington, D.C. during the Cedar Crest Country Club renaissance.

.

Ben Johnson Fast Plant at Laurel Vert Ramp. Photo by Lee Leal

With the help of Craig Johnson, John “Tex” Gibson, Todd Prince and Ken Fillion, and his lovely wife, Gigi Starbuck, Lee Leal, along with John Gibson, has built a powerhouse of seasoned and fresh talent, while sending his team all over the globe to share the love of skateboarding.

Collin Graham massive Madonna at Curren’s Ramp. Photo by Lee Leal

“Winter Warriors” is the first full length Embassy Skateboards video, and we look forward to more in the future. Ride with Pride….

Dylan O’Neal yanking it in the streets . Photo by Lee Leal

Check out the full length film and these photos courtesy of Lee Leal.

Collin Graham Tweak to Fakie at Laurel Vert Ramp. Photo by Lee Leal

Shane and Collin Graham, Ron O’Neal, Nathan and Allen Midgette and Dylan O’Neal.

Dylan O’Neal Nose Picker at Laurel Vert Ramp. Photo by Lee Leal

Nathan Midgette with great table manners at Laurel Vert Ramp. Photo by Lee Leal

Lost Bowl Pool, DIY, and Fire = Paradise. Photo by Lee Leal

Collin Graham gets crooked at the Lost Bowl. Photo by Lee Leal

Dylan O’Neal with a madonna at the Lost Bowl. Photo by Lee Leal

Nathan Midgette orbits over the portal at the Lost Bowl. Photo by Lee Leal

Sweep it, Blow it, Ride It. Lost Bowl

Dylan O’Neal and Ronnie O’Neal at the Lost Bowl. Photo by Lee Leal

Ronan Livingston 3-2-1 Launch at the Lost Bowl. Photo by Lee Leal

Ronan Livingston keeping it pure at the Lost Bowl. Photo by Lee Leal

Ben Johnson frontside at Green Sk8lab in Washington, D.C. Photo by Lee Leal

Dylan O’Neal blasting frontside at Green Sk8lab in Washington, D.C. Photo by Lee Leal

Nathan Midgette properly inverted at Green Sk8lab in Washington, D.C. Photo by Lee Leal

Ben Johnson coping inspection at Green Sk8lab in Washington, D.C. Photo by Lee Leal

Collin Graham facewall cruising at Green Sk8lab in Washington, D.C. Photo by Lee Leal

Nathan Midgette tucked into a hard line at Green Sk8lab in D.C. Photo by Lee Leal

Embassy Skateboards Pride Crew at Green Sk8lab in Washington, D.C.

Collin Graham lipslide the curve at Texas Beach DIY in Richmond, VA. Photo by Lee Leal

Ronan Livingston fast and slobby at Texas Beach DIY in Richmond, VA. Photo by Lee Leal

Nathan Midgette laid back at Texas Beach DIY in Richmond, VA. Photo by Lee Leal

Curren Atterbury boneless at his ramp in North Carolina.

Dylan O’Neal speedy tailslide at Curren’s Ramp. Photo by Lee Leal

Collin Graham tweaking at Curren’s Ramp. Photo by Lee Leal

Collin Graham Land Or Slam at Curren’s Ramp. Photo by Lee Leal

Nathan Midgette elevator to second floor at Curren’s Ramp. Photo by Lee Leal

Collin Graham and Shane Graham, father and son doubles at Mt. Trashmore in VA Beach, VA.

Collin Graham lien and mean at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach, VA.

Dylan O’Neal fully commited at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach, VA.

Ronan Livingston stalefish at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach, VA.

Collin Graham method to fakie at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach, VA.

DJ checking the gram at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach, VA.

Dylan O’Neal flying stalefish at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach, VA.

Ron O’Neal and Dylan O’Neal at the Spruce Goose. Photo by Lee Leal

Ronan Livingston hard line at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach, VA.

Dave Maxwell at home in the Spruce Goose. Photo by Lee Leal

Ben Johnson Edger Crail at the Spruce Goose. Photo by Lee Leal

Nate Lewis and Ben Johnson. Photo by Lee Leal

Nathan Midgette soaring at the Spruce Goose. Photo by Lee Leal

Collin Graham heelio monster rail dance at the Spruce Goose. Photo by Lee Leal

Henry Gutierrez and Allen Midgette. Photo by Lee Leal

Nathan Midgette frontside Invert at the Spruce Goose. Photo by Lee Leal

DIY rail extension at the Spruce Goose. Photo by Lee Leal

Allen and Sandy Midgette at the Spruce Goose. Photo by Lee Leal

Nathan Midgette at the Spruce Goose. Photo by Lee Leal

Big Ron O’Neal at the Spruce Goose. Photo by Lee Leal

Collin Graham, Ronan Livingston and Nathan Midgette.

Collin Graham Skateboarding Olympic training. Photo by Lee Leal