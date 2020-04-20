Embassy Skateboards Winter Warriors

This film was produced by Gigi Starbuck and Lee Leal. Directors of Photography are Leality Bites and Mark Nichols. Tour Manager: Nate Lewis. Directed by Collin Graham and The Weather Channel. Art Director: Shane Munce. Video Editing by Chum Media. Local Skate Shop Support from WRV. Music by Chuck Treece, Stuyed Eyed, Snake Mountain Revival, True Body, Shadow Age, Mister Earthbound, Hightower, Chuck Treece with Rumage.
The young delegates of the Embassy pride took it to the East Coast for a Winter Tour that left an unforgettable impression on those able to witness the all-out carnage of tricks and lines laid down.
Taking on the Lost Bowl, the Titan Bowl, the Green Sk8lab, the Texas DIY bowl in VA and the Spruce Goose to the tall walls of Mt. Trashmore, and Curren’s Ramp in NC and the Laurel Vert Ramp in VA, the crew hit it all. The tour wrapped up with a legendary party hosted by Shane Graham to bring it all home.
During the skate sessions, it was all business and the crew left nothing untouched on any of the terrain with never been done before marks at every spot they hit. Antics ensued off the board East Coast style as the pride entered legendary Fork Crew territory where the only thing that gives you access is blood, sweat and beers.
The Embassy crew has its roots in skateboarding legacy and is backed by generations of ripping…
Collin Graham learned to skate vert at Mt. Trashmore with his dad Shane Graham, of VA Beach Fork Crew fame, and now Collin proudly reps his Fork Crew burn at vert and bowl contests all over the world in the name of skateboarding.
Nathan Midgette is following his dad Allen Midgette’s duct-taped footsteps by setting fire and torching coping at vert ramps up and down the East Coast.
The O’Neal brothers, Ronnie and Dylan, have blazed their own paths from the early days in the OBX just like their dad Big Ron O’Neal has always done.
Ronan Livingston, straight out of Virginia Beach, takes a unique charging East Coast approach to every transition in sight.
Ben Johnson channels fellow Embassy team rider Craig Johnson’s sketchy Texan-bred ripping making the JAKs proud and carrying on Craig’s Zorlac-based shut up and skate traditions in every possible way.
The Embassy crew represents the best of the past and the future with sick board graphics thanks to the tattoo-flavored skills of Shane Munce.
The building of Embassy Skateboards and this incredible posse of skateboarders is thanks to the man at the helm, founder and owner, Lee Leal, whose fierce and unrelenting dedication to underground skateboarding has been a daily part of his life since his early days in Pasadena, Texas as part of the P-MEN where he grew up with John Gibson, Troy Chason, Ken Fillion and Todd Prince. Lee also spent time living in Washington, D.C. during the Cedar Crest Country Club renaissance.
.
With the help of Craig Johnson, John “Tex” Gibson, Todd Prince and Ken Fillion, and his lovely wife, Gigi Starbuck, Lee Leal, along with John Gibson, has built a powerhouse of seasoned and fresh talent, while sending his team all over the globe to share the love of skateboarding.
“Winter Warriors” is the first full length Embassy Skateboards video, and we look forward to more in the future. Ride with Pride….
Check out the full length film and these photos courtesy of Lee Leal.
