Credits: An All-Women’s Skate Film by Shari White presented by Vans

Vans is proud to present Credits, a full-length skateboarding film featuring an all-women’s cast, shot and directed by filmmaker and skateboarder Shari White. Watch the live world premiere and Q&A session today on Youtube.com/Vans beginning at 12pm PST.

Just under a year in the making, Credits celebrates the diverse energy and personalities of the global women’s skate community. With a talented cast led by three underground favorites — Una Farrar, Breana Geering, and Fabiana Delfino —the film highlights the unique, individual style and expression of a group of friends that skate, hang and travel together.

WATCH IT NOW ON YOUTUBE.COM/VANS

Credits marks an important milestone for the women’s skateboarding community, exposing a title that in jest challenges the idea that women have often only been showcased in the “credits” section of skate videos. Here, in stark contrast to the former status quo, Una, Breana and Fabiana emerge, gracing the screen with full, complete parts in their own major video.

“Everyone had the opportunity to film their best skating over the past year, with their homies cheering them on,” film director White said of the project. “That is what skateboarding is all about! The laughter and friendship, along with the battles—I hope viewers get a sense of that feeling.”

The film includes cameo appearances from Vans team riders and friends, Beatrice Domond, Cher Strauberry, Clara Solar, Poppy Olsen (who also serves as the film’s art director), Helena Long, Adelaide Norris, Dayana Young and director Shari White herself.

“Credits is just some best friends having a good time and making a skate video,” added Geering.

Credits was shot in 4:3 with a mix of HD and Super 8, with footage captured across the US and Canada, in addition to Melbourne, Australia and Barcelona, Spain between April 2019 and March 2020.

Tune in to Vans’ YouTube channel TODAY at 12 p.m. PST (3 p.m. EST) to join the global Vans community for the digital world premiere of Credits. The screening will be followed by an interactive livestream Q&A with the director and main skaters from the film.

To learn more about the Vans skateboarding program, visit vans.com/skate.

