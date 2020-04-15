Vans and Tony Hawk Join Forces and Will Produce a New Professional Vert Skateboarding Competition

Here’s something to look forward to in the future. Tony Hawk is joining Vans, as an official global brand ambassador, and will be producing a brand-new professional Vert skateboarding competition. In the meantime, #SkateAtHome and stay safe and well out there.

Tony Hawk and Christian Hosoi circa 2005. Photo by Dan Levy – Juice Magazine

Check out an outtake from our feature interview with Tony Hawk and Christian Hosoi with an introduction by Lance Mountain from Juice Magazine #58 here.

Read on for more about Tony Hawk and Vans…

Tony Hawk, Vans Off The Wall Skatepark, Huntington Beach, CA

Image Credit: by Michael Burnett

Vans and Tony Hawk Announce Official Brand Partnership

Skateboarding icons reveal future plans to inspire and enable creativity through skateboarding

Vans®, the original action sports footwear and apparel brand, officially announced the beginning of a historic partnership with skateboarding legend and global youth icon, Tony Hawk. Sharing a profound heritage in action sports and an undisputed commitment to skate culture, Vans and Tony Hawk unite in 2020 to create authentic and inspiring brand initiatives that will enable creative expression through skateboarding.

“Vans has supported skateboarding since the very beginning, and never wavered in its commitment, even with massive mainstream success,” said Tony Hawk. “I have always respected their integrity, so it is an honor to officially join forces and help continue to grow skateboarding culture in the most authentic way possible.”

Joining Vans as an official global brand ambassador, Tony Hawk will partner with the brand to promote Vans’ global brand platforms, including his continued involvement as a color commentator in the Vans Park Series, in addition to producing a brand-new professional Vert skateboarding competition.

“Tony Hawk’s name is synonymous with skateboarding for fans around the world,” said Bobby Gascon, global director of action sports for Vans. “He is a pioneer and has inspired millions to pick up a board with his incredible talent. We are honored that he’ll be supporting Vans’ mission to promote and grow skateboarding globally.”

Hawk’s earliest memory of Vans dates back to the late ‘70s. “Vans were the first skate shoes I ever wore, beginning in 1978,” Hawk shared. “My dad bought me a pair and I begged him for the ‘ankle guard’ accessory because high-tops weren’t available yet. I wore Vans almost exclusively until the mid ‘80s.”

Tony Hawk, Vans Off The Wall Skatepark, Huntington Beach, CA

Image Credit: by Michael Burnett

In the current environment of collective social distancing, Vans and Hawk remain focused on the positive impact that skateboarding can provide. By creating initiatives and events that support skate communities around the world, this partnership will bring fans together through engaging social livestream campaigns, philanthropic give-back programs, and creative product collaborations.

As a start, Vans recently launched “Foot The Bill”, a customization initiative to support small, independent business partners from around the world who are dealing with the direct business impacts of COVID-19. With skate shops as the central hub for skate communities around the world, “Foot The Bill” will work to support them with custom designed Vans footwear. The net proceeds from each pair of Vans Customs sold through the program will go directly to that small business to provide some relief during this challenging time.

“These days are extremely difficult for so many, which is why we are hoping to provide some fun and creativity for the global community to enjoy,” Hawk said of the program. “In unprecedented times like these, we need to stay positive, support each other and keep creating.”

To learn more about Tony Hawk, and the Vans Skateboarding program, please visit Vans.com/skate.

A young Tony Hawk in 1983.

Image Credit: Grant Brittain

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans’ cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, “Off The Wall” Since ’66

About Tony Hawk

Legendary Skateboarder & Entrepreneur

Founder, The Tony Hawk Foundation

The most recognized action sports figure in the world, Tony Hawk was just nine years old when his brother changed his life by giving him a blue fiberglass Bahne skateboard. By fourteen he’d turned pro, and by sixteen he was widely considered the best skateboarder on earth. In 1999, he became the first skater to ever complete a 900, the holy grail of vert skating. Shortly thereafter, he teamed up with Activision to launch Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, now a billion-dollar video game franchise. He has created a Tony Hawk brand that includes Birdhouse Skateboards, Hawk Clothing and Eyewear, and the Tony Hawk Signature Series sporting goods and toys, authored a New York Times bestseller, and 900 Films video, TV and film production. His Tony Hawk Foundation has given away $10 million to over 600 skatepark projects throughout the United States.