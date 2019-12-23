Pedro Lopes Video Part Filmed by Bruno Passos and Octavio Scholz

Pedro Lopes’ new video part is an independent project filmed by Octavio Scholz and Bruno Passos in Brazil and California and Portugal, and is uniquely edited by Pedro himself.

If you want something, believe it and make it happen. This project symbolizes just that. Pedrinho teamed up with his friends filmmakers Octavio Scholz and Bruno Passos to produce this video part, which features images in Brazil, California and Portugal, and then Pedro edited it himself. Skate for love!

Pedro Lopes. Backside Tail. Photo: Guto Lamera