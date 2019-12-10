Circle Jerks and Bikini Kill will Headline the 2020 Burger Boogaloo

Circle Jerks will be playing their first Bay Area show in ten years and Bikini Kill will be playing their first Bay Area show in 25 years, along with Flipper and Alice Bag (of The Bags) at Burger Boogaloo, hosted by John Waters. That should be enough to get your butt off the couch and out to Oakland, California, on July 11th and 12th, 2020, to check out this weekend of killer music, but there’s more. Right now Burger Boogaloo is offering a holiday special on tickets, so get yours, and check out this line-up of great bands.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

John Waters. Photo by Ericka Reinsel

“Burger Boogaloo is the perfect cult gathering of young and old music rebels who hate everybody in the world except each other.”

– John Waters

PRESS RELEASE:

It’s a holiday miracle! Oakland’s Burger Boogaloo is announcing the first round of artists on its 2020 lineup with a ticket special that’s perfect for everyone on your naughty list! This year’s fest features Bikini Kill (1st Bay Area show in 25 years), Circle Jerks (1st Bay Area show in 10 years), Plastic Bertrand (1st Bay Area show ever), Carbonas (1st Bay Area show in 10 years), Bleached, and more, with additional acts being announced in early 2020. Of course, the Boogaloo wouldn’t be complete without its lawless leader, John Waters, who will return to host for the 6th year in a row! Burger Boogaloo will be back in Oakland’s Mosswood Park on Saturday, July 11th and Sunday, July 12th.

The Boogaloo’s Holiday Ticket Special is going on now, with GA Weekend Passes for $109 and VIP Weekend Passes for $159. But don’t go waiting ‘til the last minute to grab your passes; discounted tickets are only available while supplies last!

BURGER BOOGALOO 2020 INITIAL LINEUP

HOSTED BY JOHN WATERS

BIKINI KILL (1st Bay Area show in 25 years)

CIRCLE JERKS (1st Bay Area show in 10 years)

PLASTIC BERTRAND (1st Bay Area show ever)

CARBONAS (1st Bay Area show in 10 years)

BLEACHED

ALICE BAG (of the Bags)

FLIPPER

THE FEVERS

PANSY DIVISION

THE YOUNGER LOVERS

PANTY RAID

MIDNITE SNAXXX

Instagram | Twitter