Bowlzilla Gold Coast 2020 Celebrating Skateboarding, Art and Music in Australia

BOWLZILLA Gold Coast 2020 is set for March 14, 2020 at the Elanora Skatepark and is being billed as the biggest skateboard festival this coming year for Australia. BOWLZILLA Gold Coast is the ASF Park Skating National Championships for 2020 as well as a week of celebrating art, music and skateboarding with learn to ride clinics, food, parties and competition.

Chad Ford, BOWLZILLA Director says, “Being able to build a platform that is of the community it comes from and that showcases the best of our friend’s creativity on and off their boards has been the reward and continues to be the drive. The point of the competition at BOWLZILLA is not the placings but the camaraderie, inspiration, good times and opportunity it provides. Our goal is to promote and elevate the great and fun parts of the skateboarding lifestyle. Come have fun with us and celebrate how awesome our friends are!”

For the fifth year, the BOWLZILLA Gold Coast festival will have all the usual full week of fun on and off the board. It all gets rolling with a girl’s learn to ride clinic with Yeah Girl and Gold Coast Skateboard Coaching. Beach Burrito Company is the night time venue for the week of art, food and parties. There are several local hosted barbecues at some of the best skateparks in Australia and it is all wrapped around the biggest comp of the year in Australia at Elanora skatepark.

Sarah Huston of Yeah Girl explained, “Yeah Girl was started as a way of showcasing the talents of our friends both on and off their skateboards. Being able to work with BOWLZILLA Gold Coast year in and year out to continue to offer a platform that not only celebrates but gives voice to women in skateboarding is an honor. The fact that Yeah Girl started on the Gold Coast and we get to come back here every year and be part of the largest Equality in Skateboarding event in Australia makes all the hard work to get here that much more special. This fifth year of BOWLZILLA Gold Coast is going to be the best one yet.”

Event info:

March 10th: Yeah Girl x Gold Coast Skateboard Coaching – Girl’s Learn To Ride Clinic – Tugun Skatepark, Boyd St, Tugun 4224

March 11th: Gold Coast Grill – local hosted BBQ skate session – more to come

March 12th: Tic Taco art exhibition – Beach Burrito Company; The Strand Shop 25/26, 72-80 Marine Parade, Coolangatta 4225

March 13th: Gold Coast Grill – local hosted BBQ skate session – more to come

March 14th: BOWLZILLA Gold Coast, Australia’s; Park Skating National Championships – 1 Pines Lane, Elanora QLD 4221

March 14th: Dive In – official after party – Beach Burrito Company; The Strand Shop 25/26, 72-80 Marine Parade, Coolangatta 4225

