JUICE MAGAZINE 80 FEATURES 2 COVERS!

Skateboarding’s underground is what is keeping scenes around the world thriving through DIY builds. No rules, no fences and flat out fun. We thank those who, through sweat and dedication to their scenes, have created killer terrain for generations to come. Whether it be from DIY or skatepark builds, we’re stoked to ride that crete! This issue of Juice features some of those rad builders and skaters that rip gnarly terrain, along with historic skaters who paved the way, as well as revolutionary musicians and epic photographers. Thanks for doing what you do and keep ripping. Find it and grind it! – MURF

Juice Magazine 80 is at the printer and will begin shipping to shops and subscribers in just a few weeks.

JUICE MAGAZINE #80 features interviews with Robert Rusler interview by Steve Olson, Stevie Dread interview by Jim “Murf” Murphy, Jay Smith interview by Steve Olson, Lenny Byrd interview by Jim “Murf” Murphy, Edward Colver interview by Brett Hammond, Jaime “Puppethead” Affoumado interview by Jim “Murf” Murphy, Adam Mercado interview by Jim “Murf” Murphy, Angelo Moore of Fishbone interview by Steve Olson, Carlos Baiza interview by Jim “Murf” Murphy, True East Spotlight on Connor Lerian, Team Pain Skateparks’ Curt “Meager” Baker interview by Jim “Murf” Murphy, Dave “Suede” Libhart interview by Jim “Murf” Murphy, a Ty Page Tribute from the Juice Archives with interview by Steve Olson, and a story about the limited edition Shepard Fairey print of Greyson Fletcher skating Venice based on a photograph by Dan Levy.

Juice Magazine #80 features TWO special covers in celebration of skateboarding and punk rock.

The FDR Cover and the X Cover are available for pre-order now at THE JUICE SHOP https://juicemagazine.com/home/the-juice-shop/.

JUICE MAGAZINE #80 FDR features FDR Carlos Baiza and his dog Krondo and Mikey Bigz on the cover, photo by Geoff Graham, and features: Adam Mercado, Angelo Moore, Carlos Baiza, Connor Lerian, Curt “Meager” Baker, Dan Levy, Dave “Suede” Libhart, EDWARD COLVER, Fishbone, Greyson Fletcher, Jay Smith, Lenny Byrd, Jaime “Puppethead” Affoumado, Robert Rusler, Shepard Fairey, Stevie Dread, Team Pain and a Ty Page Tribute. International customers, email juicemagazine@gmail.com for international shipping costs for your order.

JUICE MAGAZINE

SINGLE COPY 80 FDR

Price $19.99

JUICE MAGAZINE #80 EXENE features EXENE CERVENKA on the cover, photo by Edward Colver, and JUICE MAGAZINE #80 FDR features FDR Carlos Baiza and his dog Krondo and Mikey Bigz on the cover, photo by Geoff Graham, and Juice #80 features: Adam Mercado, Angelo Moore, Carlos Baiza, Connor Lerian, Curt “Meager” Baker, Dan Levy, Dave “Suede” Libhart, EDWARD COLVER, Fishbone, Greyson Fletcher, Jay Smith, Lenny Byrd, Jaime “Puppethead” Affoumado, Robert Rusler, Shepard Fairey, Stevie Dread, Team Pain and a Ty Page Tribute. International customers, email juicemagazine@gmail.com for international shipping costs for your order.

JUICE MAGAZINE

SINGLE COPY 80 EXENE

Price $19.99

Juice Magazine #80 is available for pre-order now at THE JUICE SHOP.

For more than three decades, Juice has brought you in-depth interviews from the legends that you love and now an upgrade in paper will enhance the look and feel of the magazine. Our new 100# satin gloss cover and 70# satin pages will make every Juice a collector’s item with 8.5″ x 11″ sized pages of classic Juice content, plus rarities from the Juice archives, and photography with more vibrant colors and reproduction than ever.

JUICE PARTY – MAY 1 – If you’re in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 1st, 5-9pm, stop by the Waterfront at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA, for a special signing party of the new Juice Magazine Exene Cervenka cover with master lensman Edward Colver! The evening will also feature Juice Talks hosted by Dan Levy and Brett Hammond, and also include more special guests TBA. Following the Juice Talks show it’s Juice Movie Night with short film City in Crisis and the first West Coast screening of Across America with special guest Chad Caruso.

JUICE PARTY – MAY 22 – The next Juice Magazine 80 Launch Party is set for Thursday May 22nd, 5-10pm, at the Waterfront at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA, with special guests Robert Rusler and the Daggers with Steve Olson and Dan Levy hosting Juice Talks and an encore showing of Thrashin‘ in honor of Alan Sacks. R.I.P. Juice Magazine FDR Covers will be available for signing by the Daggers and more special guests of honor TBA.

Stay tuned for East Coast signings with Carlos and the FDR crew too!

Thank you for being part of our journey as Juice continues to celebrate skate, surf, music, and art culture!