DEVO on Tour 2025

50 YEARS OF DEVOLUTION…CONTINUED! Starting May 2025, DEVO is hitting the road with their “50 Years of De-Evolution…Continued!” tour, celebrating five decades of groundbreaking music & performance art. Don’t forget to check out the VIP Meet & Greet options and get your tickets at the links below! DEVO!

SEE LIST BELOW TO FIND A SHOW NEAR YOU!

May 1 – Philadelphia, PA – DEVO: 50 years of De-Evolution… Continued! – Buy Tickets Here

May 3 – Washington, DC – DEVO: 50 years of De-Evolution… Continued – Buy Tickets Here

May 6 – Brooklyn, NY – DEVO: 50 years of De-Evolution… Continued! – Buy Tickets Here

May 9 – Boston, MA – DEVO: 50 years of De-Evolution… Continued! – Buy Tickets Here

May 11 – Cleveland, OH – DEVO: 50 years of De-Evolution… Continued! – Buy Tickets Here

May 14 – 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party – Buy Tickets Here

May 16 – 17 – Pasadena, CA – Cruel World Festival 2025 – Buy Tickets Here

Jun 18 – Saint Paul, MN – DEVO: 50 years of De-Evolution… Continued! – Buy Tickets Here

Jun 20 – Columbus, OH – DEVO: 50 years of De-Evolution… Continued! – Buy Tickets Here

Jun 22 – Chesterfield, MO – DEVO: 50 years of De-Evolution… Continued! – Buy Tickets Here

Jun 24 – Cincinnati, OH – DEVO: 50 years of De-Evolution… Continued! – Buy Tickets Here

Jun 18 – Jul 4 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest 2025 – Buy Tickets Here

Jun 28 – Detroit, MI – DEVO: 50 years of De-Evolution… Continued! – Buy Tickets Here

Jun 30 – Toronto, ON – DEVO: 50 years of De-Evolution… Continued! – Buy Tickets Here

July 18 – 19 – Oakland, CA – Mosswood Meltdown 2025 – Buy Tickets Here

July 21 – Denver, CO – DEVO: 50 years of De-Evolution… Continued! – Buy Tickets Here

July 23 – Seattle, WA – DEVO: 50 years of De-Evolution… Continued! – Buy Tickets Here

July 24 – Seattle, WA – DEVO: 50 years of De-Evolution… Continued! – Buy Tickets Here

July 25 – 26 – Portland, OR – Project Pabst 2025 – Buy Tickets Here

Aug 29 – Chicago, IL – My Chemical Romance: The Black Parade Tour with DEVO – Buy Tickets Here

Sept 18 – 20 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees 2025 – Buy Tickets Here

Sep 25 – 27 – Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling 2025 – Buy Tickets Here

DEVO FINE ART INITIATIVE 2025

DEVO is announcing a fine art photography initiative. For fans and collectors, these museum quality prints will be on display in the cities DEVO is visiting on the band’s upcoming tour. Purchasers of a print will be invited to an exclusive gallery reception the night before the concert to meet the band. These limited edition prints have been hand selected by the band and have rarely been seen, if ever. Look at the band’s fingers while standing in front of DEVO World Headquarters. These five galleries are already displaying the DEVO collection. More galleries to be announced soon.

Philadelphia, PA – InLiquid Gallery

Washington DC – Galactic Panther

NYC – Ki Smith Gallery

Boston MA – Panopticon Gallery

Los Angeles – Leica Gallery

GET MORE DETAILS

DEVOLUTIONARY TIMES IS HERE! ATTENTION ALL DEVOTEES!

DEVO will be unveiling their complete music video catalog in restored eye-popping resolution on YouTube with an episodic examination of their video history. Subscribe to DEVO’s YouTube channel to be the first to know the episodes air. SUBSCRIBE TO DEVO’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL

DEVOTIONAL 2025 ANNOUNCED! 25TH ANNIVERSARY!

The largest & longest running gathering of DEVOtees, spuds and beautiful mutants on Planet Earth is set for this year! DEVOtional 2025, which marks 25 years since its very first event in the year 2000, will hit Beachland Ballroom in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday October 10th & Saturday October 11th! Go to Devo-Obsesso.com to purchase TICKETS and to PRE-ORDER T-SHIRTS, plus info on special guests & performing bands that are confirmed thus far.

MARK MOTHERSBAUGH PRESENTS NEW ENERGY DOME STICKERS!

Mark Mothersbaugh, Fred and Devo-Obsesso present just one of the many uses for the new DEVO Energy Dome stickers. Available now at ClubDevo.com! SEE VIDEO NOW