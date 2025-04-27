Celebrating 45 Years of X Debut Album Los Angeles

Today we celebrate the 45th anniversary of X’s legendary debut album, Los Angeles. Doors keyboard player Ray Manzarek who produced their debut album, called X “the only punk band with half a chance at commercial success in America today.” Celebrate with us and grab a copy of one of the most notorious albums in punk history, Los Angeles.

Listen to Exene share the history of the track and how it gained it's MLB legacy below.

Happy Birthday to this epic X record!!! 🎂 XO X for decades of crucial punk rock! As we celebrate the 45th anniversary of @xthebandofficial’s legendary debut album, “Los Angeles”. grab a copy of one of the most notorious albums in punk history via the link in @fatpossum bio.

The new Juice Magazine with a limited edition cover featuring Exene Cervenka, photo by @EdwardColver has just landed and is now available at JuiceMagazine.com or via the link in @juicemagazine bio.

Also please join us for a release party for Juice Mag #80 Limited Edition Exene Cervenka X Cover with iconic photo by Edward Colver.

It’s Juice Movie Night too so you’re invited to drop in!

5:00PM – “Pushing Through America” Book Signing & “Juice Magazine” Signing with Exene Cervenka & Juice State of Skate Exhibit & Surf Skate Raffles

7:30PM – “Juice Talks” hosted by @JuiceDan and @80forty with special guest Edward Colver with Colver Photo Slideshow.

8:15 PM – “Juice Talks” hosted by Juice Dan Levy with special guest @Chad_Caruso

8:30PM –9:10PM – “Across America” Movie Screening

9:15 – “City in Crisis” Short Film Screening

DATE: Thursday, May 1, 2025, 5:00pm-10:00pm

LOCATION: The Waterfront Venice, 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291#juicemagazine#xband