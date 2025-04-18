Juice Party with Exene Cervenka and Edward Colver

Thursday, May 1st, from 5-10pm, at the Waterfront in Venice, California, Juice will host MOVIE NIGHT featuring ACROSS AMERICA and CITY IN CRISIS and the first JUICE MAGAZINE 80 RELEASE PARTY!

The JUICE MAGAZINE 80 RELEASE PARTY at the Waterfront at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA, will include a special signing of the new limited edition Juice Magazine Exene Cervenka cover with Exene Cervenka (from 5-6pm only) and master lensman Edward Colver.

Juice Talks will feature special guest Edward Colver, hosted by Dan Levy and Brett Hammond. Edward Colver will converse with artist Brett Hammond and Juice Dan Levy about the photography selected for his Juice Magazine interview, along with a slideshow and Q&A discussion of his life’s work.

JUICE MAGAZINE #80 – EXENE CERVENKA COVER PHOTO BY EDWARD COLVER

JUICE MAGAZINE #80 features interviews with Robert Rusler interview by Steve Olson, Stevie Dread interview by Jim “Murf” Murphy, Jay Smith interview by Steve Olson, Lenny Byrd interview by Jim “Murf” Murphy, Edward Colver interview by Brett Hammond, Jaime “Puppethead” Affoumado interview by Jim “Murf” Murphy, Adam Mercado interview by Jim “Murf” Murphy, Angelo Moore of Fishbone interview by Steve Olson, Carlos Baiza interview by Jim “Murf” Murphy, True East Spotlight on Connor Lerian, Team Pain Skateparks’ Curt “Meager” Baker interview by Jim “Murf” Murphy, Dave “Suede” Libhartinterview by Jim “Murf” Murphy, a Ty Page Tribute from the Juice Archives with interview by Steve Olson, and a story about the limited edition Shepard Fairey print of Greyson Fletcher based on a photograph by Juice Dan Levy.

As Juice Magazine Skate Editor and Alva posse skater and Wounded Knee founder, Jim “Murf” Murphy, says, “Skateboarding’s underground is what is keeping scenes around the world thriving through DIY builds. No rules, no fences and flat out fun. We thank those who, through sweat and dedication to their scenes, have created killer terrain for generations to come. Whether it be from DIY or skatepark builds, we’re stoked to ride that crete! This issue of Juice features some of those rad builders and skaters that rip gnarly terrain, along with historic skaters who paved the way, as well as revolutionary musicians and epic photographers. Thanks for doing what you do and keep ripping. Find it and grind it!“

For more than three decades, Juice has brought you in-depth interviews from the legends that you love and now an upgrade in paper will enhance the look and feel of the magazine. The new Juice 100# satin gloss cover and 70# satin pages will make every Juice a collector’s item with 8.5″ x 11″ pages of classic Juice content, plus rarities from the Juice archives, and photography with more vibrant colors and reproduction than ever.

Juice Magazine #80 features TWO special covers in celebration of skateboarding and punk rock. The FDR Cover and the X Cover are available for pre-order now at THE JUICE SHOP.

Guinness World Record-holding skateboarder and author Chad Caruso will visit The Venice Waterfront on Thursday, May 1st, 5-10PM, for the first West Coast screening of his award-winning documentary, Across America, and to promote his highly anticipated photo book, Pushing Through America – featuring a foreword by skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

The documentary, Across America, directed by filmmaker John Testa, provides a deeper look into Caruso’s passion for skateboarding and human connection. The film captures intimate moments from Caruso’s grueling daily push of more than 50 miles, weaving together his personal point of view with cinematic footage of his historic achievement. The screening will take place Thursday May 1st at The Venice Waterfront.

“Venice is where this whole thing started, so getting to finally premiere the film here feels long overdue. I’ve been looking forward to this one for a while.” recalls Caruso.

Across America – Documentary Trailer

Caruso’s book, Pushing Through America, offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at his record-setting adventure skateboarding across the United States. Spanning 3,146 miles in just 57 days, his journey – from Venice Beach, California to Virginia Beach, Virginia, – captured the physical and emotional challenges of pushing his limits while inspiring others to pursue sobriety. Signed copies of Pushing Through America and exclusive signed photo prints will be available for purchase at Thursday’s event on May 1.

“Chad was determined to win the title for the fastest crossing of America on a skateboard (male). For 57 days, 6 hours and 56 minutes, he travelled from Venice Beach, CA to Virginia Beach, VA with nothing but a backpack and his board. Once he got there, he jubilantly flipped his board into the ocean.” said Guinness World Records. He also landed 50 tricks in 50 states and received a Guinness World Record for it.

Tony Hawk has endorsed Pushing Through America, connecting deeply with Caruso’s determination. Hawk shared, “Skateboarding is lucky to have him.” Hawk, who hosted Chad on his podcast Hawk vs Wolf, now displays Caruso’s well-worn skateboard in his personal collection, understanding the symbolic significance of the single board that carried Caruso across the country.

Hawk Vs Wolf: Skating Across America with Chad Caruso. EP 117

Join Chad Caruso: 38-year-old Long Island native, Guinness World Record holder, author of Pushing Through America, and star of Across America, for a book signing and film screening at The Venice Waterfront on Thursday, May 1st, 2025 at The Waterfront (205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA). Discussion + Film Screening. Follow Chad on Instagram at @chad_caruso | Web: www.chadcaruso.com.

CITY IN CRISIS:

Juice Movie Night will also show 6-minute short film City in Crisis by Louis O’Flynn after Juice Talks.

“City in Crisis” is a short film that explores the decline of Dublin through the eyes of a skateboarder, as he navigates the city’s streets, back alleys, and concrete plazas. His journey reveals the harsh realities of defensive architecture, a worsening housing crisis, and the erosion of cultural spaces.

Louis O’Flynn is a DOP, photographer and filmmaker from County Wicklow, Ireland. His award-winning work for The Mix Dublin, the Irish Distillers’ global content studio for markets worldwide, has appeared everywhere, from NYC billboards to Sydney shopping malls and social feeds worldwide.

During six years with The Mix Dublin, his role was as DOP on global launch videos for Jameson, Redbreast, Powers, Midleton, and more. He was also the lead photographer on many digital and social campaigns for The Mix across all their brands.

Louis is accustomed to working with A-list talent. As a social and BTS photographer/videographer on all of Jameson’s TV ads worldwide, he travelled to Johannesburg, the Dominican Republic, Nigeria, and London to work on set with leading talent, including Grammy-award-winning rapper TEMS, Oscar-nominated director Yorgos Lanthimos, and Golden Globe-winning actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

A long-form YouTube series shot by Louis featured Irish comedian and actor Aisling Bea in Dublin and sporting legend Shane Lowry in Florida, while a digital campaign featured hip-hop superstar Anderson.Paak.

Louis’s personal work focuses on subjects that are close to his heart. His short film on surfing, Medicine for the Mundane, was screened at festivals worldwide and won “Best Short” at the Jersey Film Festival and the “European Cinematography Award.” Check out “CITY IN CRISIS” trailer HERE

JUICE MOVIE NIGHT SCHEDULE:

5:00PM – Pushing Through America Book Signing & Juice Magazine Signing with Exene Cervenka (from 5-6pm ONLY) and Edward Colver & Juice State of Skate Exhibit & Surf Skate Raffles

7:30PM – Juice Talks hosted by Juice Dan Levy and Brett Hammond with special guest Edward Colver with Colver Photo SlideShow from his Juice interview.

8:15 PM – Juice Talks hosted by Juice Dan Levy with special guest Chad Caruso.

8:30PM –9:10PM “Across America” Movie Screening

9:15 – City in Crisis Short Film Screening

DATE: Thursday, May 1, 2025, 5:00pm-10:00pm

LOCATION: The Waterfront Venice, 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291

ABOUT JUICE EVENTS:

Thanks to Juice Event Partners: Shepard Fairey @obeygiant, Vibes Snacks @vibessnacks, Vans @Vans, Powell Peralta @powellperalta, Bones Wheels @boneswheels, Bones Bearings @bonesbearings, California Locos @californialocos, Carver, @carverskate, Suicidal Tendencies @suicidaltendencies, Merge4 Socks @merge4socks, Arbor Skateboards, @arborcollective, CuRB Show, @curbshow, The Waterfront Venice @thewaterfrontvenice and DJ MXF @mxfarina & Juice Talks host Dan Levy @JuiceDan.

The Surf Skate Punk Rock Raffle will give away great prizes thanks to Obey Giant, Vibes Snacks, Powell Peralta, Bones Wheels, Bones Bearings, Vans, Dogtown, Carver, Arbor, California Locos, Suicidal Tendencies, Sector 9, ErrandBoy, Merge4 Socks, Shattered Platter and Juice.

The State of Skate is a display of skateboards and surf skate art by VCJ, Rick Griffin, Shepard Fairey, Steve Olson, Powell Peralta, California Locos, Carver, Dogtown Skates, Sector 9, Strangelove, Skaterbuilt, Arbor and many more, including rare collectibles from the Juice archives, so join us in honoring the spirit of skate culture where many skateboarding stories began.

At 5pm, Juice will host the Juice Punk Rock Pop Up Shop where you will find collectible back issues of Juice Magazine, collectible zines, prints, art and Juice t-shirts, hats, hoodies and jackets, as well as photos by Juice Dan Levy, so drop in. Complimentary Juice stickers will also be gifted through the night. Come celebrate and bring your good vibes as we gather our Skate, Music, Surf, Art family together for a night to remember.

RSVP to juicemagazineusa@gmail.com.

ABOUT JUICE MAGAZINE:

Since 1993, Juice Magazine has been dedicated to the core of skateboarding, surfing and punk rock with a focus on in-depth interviews by the icons of skate, surf and punk rock culture. The Juice Magazine crew includes a line-up of surf and skate legends, and the honest approach of their stories and photos make Juice Magazine more than just a magazine. Juice Magazine is committed to giving credit to the true pioneers and innovators of skateboarding, surfing and music and keeping it punk. For more information, please visit juicemagazine.com.

ABOUT OBEY GIANT:

Obey Giant – The Art of Shepard Fairey AKA Andre the Giant Has a Posse. A street art project and an experiment in phenomenology by artist and skateboarder Shepard Fairey. The OBEY sticker campaign can be explained as an experiment in Phenomenology. The Obey sticker attempts to stimulate curiosity and bring people to question both the sticker and their relationship with their surroundings. Shepard Fairey rose to prominence in the early 1990s with his “Andre the Giant Has a Posse” campaign, which distributed posters, stickers and murals featuring the eponymous wrestler around Providence, Rhode Island. Fairey’s work can be found in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. For more info, please go to https://obeygiant.com.

ABOUT VIBES:

Vibes set out to reinvent snacking by creating the most delicious on-the-go flavorful and fruity and sour stars reflecting the ethos of Venice Beach. A snack with not only bold flavors and just the right consistency, but with thoughtful additional ingredients that are good for your mind, body, and soul. Vibes is a snack that not only gives you more, but is better for you! Gluten Free, Vegan, Low Sugar, and Non GMO. Vibes added Amla Fruit, Elderberry, and Ashwangada, to enhance its fruity and sour snacks, with a variety of flavors. Finally, and importantly, with love for our planet, and marine life, Vibes is proud to partner with and support the great work of the Hawaii Wildlife Fund. For more information, please visit https://lovethevibes.com.

ABOUT VANS:

Vans is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand, since 1966, which promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture. Learn more about Vans at Vans.com.

ABOUT DOGTOWN SKATEBOARDS:

The Dogtown Cross as created by C.R. Stecyk III first came to public light on the pages of Skateboarder Magazine in 1976. It was soon applied to skateboards in the way of innovative art and paint designs by Wes Humpston and Jim Muir. In 1981, Mike Muir moved in with brother Jim in his Venice home. Shortly thereafter, Mike formed Suicidal Tendencies and Skate Rock history was born. Fast forward 40+ years later and Dogtown is still pushing wood. For more information, please visit dogtownskateboards.com.

ABOUT SUICIDAL TENDENCIES:

Suicidal Tendencies was formed in Venice, California, during the early ’80s. Founded by lead singer Mike Muir, younger brother of original Z-Boy and Dogtown Skateboard founder Jim Muir, ST merged the essence of skating, surfing and the Dogtown area, with a new STyle of hardcore that brought a new crowd to punk and metal shows. Since the first release in 1983, the band has constantly evolved, and now has several Gold records and Grammy Nominations, and was Inducted into the Skateboard Hall of Fame. For more information, please visit https://suicidaltendenciesofficial.com

ABOUT POWELL PERALTA:

The Powell Peralta ethos is to build the best skateboard products possible and keep skateboarding FUN. Powell Peralta is an American skateboard company founded by George Powell and Stacy Peralta in 1978. The company rose to prominence in the 1980s with its Bones Brigade, a team featuring the era’s top competitors. High-quality innovative products are the foundation of Powell-Peralta’s success. For more, go to https://powell-peralta.com

ABOUT BONES WHEELS:

BONES WHEELS is revolutionizing quality urethanes that help evolutionize the future of skateboarding. Quality skateboard products made in Santa Barbara California since 1977. BONES WHEELS offers the best combination of product performance, durability, quality, and customer service available. For more info, please visit https://bones.com

ABOUT BONES BEARINGS:

Bones Swiss Skateboard Bearings have the best reputation in the skateboard industry and have had this honor since 1981, due to their performance and quality. Skaters who use Bones Swiss do so because they want the very best equipment they can get and know the difference between ordinary and exceptional. For more info, please go to https://bonesbearings.com

ABOUT MERGE4 SOCKS:

MERGE4 is committed to creating the best socks out there. Their approach is simple – to merge creativity, positivity, performance, and functionality to create socks that look good, have a great hand feel, and last. MERGE4 socks perform! They are made with a blend of materials that provides comfort with padded moisture wicking soles, a seamless toe and other features that make these socks durable. With added compression, you can play harder for longer. MERGE4 is also about celebrating individuality. Let’s merge together and revolutionize the way we think about socks, one comfortable and high-performing pair at a time. For more, visit www.merge4.com.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LOCOS:

California Locos was founded in 2011 by LA artist Dave Tourjé when he called upon his best friends in art Chaz Bojórquez, John Van Hamersveld, Norton Wisdom and Gary Wong to form the multicultural group that reflected the LA subcultures of surf, skate, rock, graffiti, punk and fine art. Individually, these visual art pioneers are known for distinct and influential works of art that synthesize high and low art standards and blur the boundaries between fine art, street, and life. To keep up with the California Locos, connect with the brand at CaliforniaLocos.com and on Instagram: @californialocos.

ABOUT CARVER:

Carver has always been about surfing, and of capturing that joyous feeling of flow on a skateboard. The original since 1996, Carver has led the modern surfskate movement forward with its innovative truck systems, like the dual-axis C7 for a smooth and flowing ride, the reverse-kingpin CX for a quick and snappy ride, or the lower, lighter C5 for tricks and parks. And with a variety of surf-inspired shapes and concaves, along with our fast and grippy Roundhouse wheels, Carver delivers speed, power and flow so you can truly ‘Surf your Skate’. Get yours at https://carverskateboards.com

ABOUT CuRB SHOW:

The fresh trade show built by riders for riders is where the heart of Skateboarding, BMX and Streetwear beats loudest. Founded by those who live and breathe it, it’s a tight-knit family where brands, retailers and the true grit of street and action sports connect. CuRB Show isn’t just another trade show. It’s dropping jaws with high-octane Vert and Street Skateboarding competitions with a hefty $80,000 prize purse! and offering buyer perks that fuel passion. CuRB Show is a central gathering spot for boardsports innovation to spark growth and celebrate culture through epic contests, powerful connections and the smart use of sports technology. CuRB Show is July 23-26, 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center at 3150 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89109. For more info, and to sign up, please visit https://curb.show

ABOUT THE WATERFRONT:

The Waterfront sits at the base of where the Pacific Ocean Park Pier (POP) once existed, a place of legend where a young group of surf skaters launched the Dogtown & Z-Boys aesthetic. The Waterfront features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, from the world-famous Venice Beach boardwalk, and offers California cuisine with carefully selected seasonal local produce and curated beverage menus. Get Waterfront reservations at https://www.thewaterfrontvenice.com.