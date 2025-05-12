SHOP
99 Years of Rock ‘n Roll Tour With X and Los Lobos

Two legendary bands, one historic tour! X and Los Lobos – pillars of the Los Angeles music scene – are teaming up for their first national tour together to celebrate 99 Years of Rock ‘N’ Roll. With all original members in both bands still rocking stages after over 6 decades, this tour marks an extraordinary moment in music history. Get your pre-sale TICKETS.

ARTIST PRE-SALE: PASSWORD: X1977

BUY TICKETS HERE.

Jul 19 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Jul 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden

Aug 3 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair/Pacific Amphitheatre*

Sep 19 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Sep 20 – Detroit, MI @ Fisher Theatre

Sep 21 – Heuber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights

Sep 24 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric Baltimore

Sep 25 – NYC, NY @ Town Hall

Sep 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Miller Theater

Oct 7 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Oct 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Oct 10 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

Oct 12 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

Oct 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

Oct 16 – Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium

Oct 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall

Nov 3 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Nov 4 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

Nov 8 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

Nov 13 San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

Nov 14 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

Nov 19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

Nov 20 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

Nov 22 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

FOLLOW X ON INSTAGRAM @Xthebandofficial

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.

