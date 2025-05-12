99 Years of Rock ‘n Roll Tour With X and Los Lobos

Two legendary bands, one historic tour! X and Los Lobos – pillars of the Los Angeles music scene – are teaming up for their first national tour together to celebrate 99 Years of Rock ‘N’ Roll. With all original members in both bands still rocking stages after over 6 decades, this tour marks an extraordinary moment in music history. Get your pre-sale TICKETS.
ARTIST PRE-SALE: PASSWORD: X1977
BUY TICKETS HERE.
Juice only has a few copies of the Juice Magazine #80 limited edition cover featuring Exene Cervenka shot by Edward Colver, so get yours here and go to a show and get it signed for a legendary collectible.
Jul 19 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
Jul 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden
Aug 3 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair/Pacific Amphitheatre*
Sep 19 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Sep 20 – Detroit, MI @ Fisher Theatre
Sep 21 – Heuber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights
Sep 24 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric Baltimore
Sep 25 – NYC, NY @ Town Hall
Sep 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Miller Theater
Oct 7 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Oct 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Oct 10 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
Oct 12 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
Oct 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
Oct 16 – Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium
Oct 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall
Nov 3 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Nov 4 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
Nov 8 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
Nov 13 San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
Nov 14 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center
Nov 19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
Nov 20 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park
Nov 22 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
FOLLOW X ON INSTAGRAM @Xthebandofficial