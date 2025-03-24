PROPAGANDA and CITY IN CRISIS March 26

Wednesday, March 26th, at the Waterfront in Venice, California, Juice will host a DOUBLE FEATURE FREE screening of Bones Brigade cult classic “Propaganda” and Louis O’Flynn’s film “City in Crisis” from 5-9pm.

Bones Brigade “Propaganda” was originally released via a premiere in a dilapidated hotel in downtown Los Angeles in 1990. As Stacy Peralta remembers it, “It was really a great time to be involved in skateboarding.”

“Propaganda” was the seventh Bones Brigade video featuring some of the best skaters of the era. Directed by Stacy Peralta and Craig Stecyk and produced by George Powell, this cult classic starred Frankie Hill, Lance Conklin, Colin McKay, Paul Ruben, Cameron Martin, Ray Underhill, Frank Hirata, Steve Caballero, Mike McGill, Sean Mortimer, Paolo Diaz, Lori Rigsby, Ray Barbee, Bucky Lasek, Lance Mountain, Tony Hawk, Lance Dahre, Jake Bradley, Eric Sanderson, Steve Saiz, Chet Thomas and Jesse Roach. Check out “PROPAGANDA” trailer HERE.

“PROPAGANDA” trailer

“City in Crisis” is a short film that explores the decline of Dublin through the eyes of a skateboarder, as he navigates the city’s streets, back alleys, and concrete plazas. His journey reveals the harsh realities of defensive architecture, a worsening housing crisis, and the erosion of cultural spaces.

Louis O’Flynn is a DOP, photographer and filmmaker from County Wicklow, Ireland. His award-winning work for The Mix Dublin, the Irish Distillers’ global content studio for markets worldwide, has appeared everywhere, from NYC billboards to Sydney shopping malls and social feeds worldwide.

During six years with The Mix Dublin, his role was as DOP on global launch videos for Jameson, Redbreast, Powers, Midleton, and more. He was also the lead photographer on many digital and social campaigns for The Mix across all their brands.

Louis is accustomed to working with A-list talent. As a social and BTS photographer/videographer on all of Jameson’s TV ads worldwide, he travelled to Johannesburg, the Dominican Republic, Nigeria, and London to work on set with leading talent, including Grammy-award-winning rapper TEMS, Oscar-nominated director Yorgos Lanthimos, and Golden Globe-winning actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

A long-form YouTube series shot by Louis featured Irish comedian and actor Aisling Bea in Dublin and sporting legend Shane Lowry in Florida, while a digital campaign featured hip-hop superstar Anderson.Paak.

Louis’s personal work focuses on subjects that are close to his heart. His short film on surfing, “Medicine for the Mundane”, was screened at festivals worldwide and won “Best Short” at the Jersey Film Festival and the “European Cinematography Award.”Check out “CITY IN CRISIS” trailer HERE.

ABOUT JUICE EVENTS:

Thanks to Juice Event Partners: Shepard Fairey @obeygiant, Vibes Snacks @vibessnacks, Vans @Vans, Powell Peralta @powellperalta, Bones Wheels @boneswheels, Bones Bearings @bonesbearings, California Locos @californialocos, Carver, @carverskate, Suicidal Tendencies @suicidaltendencies, Merge4 Socks @merge4socks, The Waterfront Venice @thewaterfrontvenice and DJ MXF @mxfarina & Juice Talks Dan Levy @JuiceDan.

The Surf Skate Punk Rock Raffle will give away a mountain of great prizes thanks to Obey Giant, Vibes Snacks, Powell Peralta, Bones Wheels, Bones Bearings, Vans, Dogtown, Carver, California Locos, Suicidal Tendencies and Merge4 Socks.

The State of Skate is a display of skateboards and surf skate art by VCJ, Rick Griffin, Shepard Fairey, Powell Peralta, California Locos, Carver, Dogtown, Sector 9, Skaterbuilt and more, including rare collectibles from the Juice archives, so join us in honoring the spirit of skate culture where many skateboarding stories began.

At 5pm, Juice will be hosting the Juice Punk Rock Pop Up Shop where you will find collectible back issues of Juice Magazine, collectible zines, prints, art and Juice t-shirts, hats, hoodies and jackets, as well as photos by Juice Dan Levy, so drop in to shop at an independent small business. Complimentary Juice stickers made by Graphics Lab will also be gifted throughout the night. Come celebrate and bring your good vibes as we gather our Skate, Music, Surf, Art family together for a night to remember.

RSVP to juicemagazineusa@gmail.com.

ABOUT JUICE MAGAZINE:

Since 1993, Juice Magazine has been dedicated to the core of skateboarding, surfing and punk rock with a focus on in-depth interviews by the icons of skate, surf and punk rock culture. The Juice Magazine crew includes a line-up of surf and skate legends, and the honest approach of their stories and photos make Juice Magazine more than just a magazine. Juice Magazine is committed to giving credit to the true pioneers and innovators of skateboarding, surfing and music and keeping it punk. For more information, please visit juicemagazine.com.

ABOUT OBEY GIANT:

Obey Giant – The Art of Shepard Fairey AKA Andre the Giant Has a Posse. A street art project and an experiment in phenomenology by artist and skateboarder Shepard Fairey. The OBEY sticker campaign can be explained as an experiment in Phenomenology. The Obey sticker attempts to stimulate curiosity and bring people to question both the sticker and their relationship with their surroundings. Shepard Fairey rose to prominence in the early 1990s with his “Andre the Giant Has a Posse” campaign, which distributed posters, stickers and murals featuring the eponymous wrestler around Providence, Rhode Island. Fairey’s work can be found in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. For more info, please go to https://obeygiant.com.

ABOUT VIBES:

Vibes set out to reinvent snacking by creating the most delicious on-the-go flavorful and fruity and sour stars reflecting the ethos of Venice Beach. A snack with not only bold flavors and just the right consistency, but with thoughtful additional ingredients that are good for your mind, body, and soul. Vibes is a snack that not only gives you more, but is better for you! Gluten Free, Vegan, Low Sugar, and Non GMO. Vibes added Amla Fruit, Elderberry, and Ashwangada, to enhance its fruity and sour snacks, with a variety of flavors. Finally, and importantly, with love for our planet, and marine life, Vibes is proud to partner with and support the great work of the Hawaii Wildlife Fund. For more information, please visit https://lovethevibes.com.

ABOUT VANS:

Vans is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand, since 1966, which promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture. Learn more about Vans at Vans.com.

ABOUT DOGTOWN SKATEBOARDS:

The Dogtown Cross as created by C.R. Stecyk III first came to public light on the pages of Skateboarder Magazine in 1976. It was soon applied to skateboards in the way of innovative art and paint designs by Wes Humpston and Jim Muir. In 1981, Mike Muir moved in with brother Jim in his Venice home. Shortly thereafter, Mike formed Suicidal Tendencies and Skate Rock history was born. Fast forward 40+ years later and Dogtown is still pushing wood. For more information, please visit dogtownskateboards.com.

ABOUT SUICIDAL TENDENCIES:

Suicidal Tendencies was formed in Venice, California, during the early ’80s. Founded by lead singer Mike Muir, younger brother of original Z-Boy and Dogtown Skateboard founder Jim Muir, ST merged the essence of skating, surfing and the Dogtown area, with a new STyle of hardcore that brought a new crowd to punk and metal shows. Since the first release in 1983, the band has constantly evolved, and now has several Gold records and Grammy Nominations, and was Inducted into the Skateboard Hall of Fame. For more information, please visit https://suicidaltendenciesofficial.com

ABOUT POWELL PERALTA:

The Powell Peralta ethos is to build the best skateboard products possible and keep skateboarding FUN. Powell Peralta is an American skateboard company founded by George Powell and Stacy Peralta in 1978. The company rose to prominence in the 1980s with its Bones Brigade, a team featuring the era’s top competitors. High-quality innovative products are the foundation of Powell-Peralta’s success. For more, go to https://powell-peralta.com

ABOUT BONES WHEELS:

BONES WHEELS is revolutionizing quality urethanes that help evolutionize the future of skateboarding. Quality skateboard products made in Santa Barbara California since 1977. BONES WHEELS offers the best combination of product performance, durability, quality, and customer service available. For more info, please visit https://bones.com

ABOUT BONES BEARINGS:

Bones Swiss Skateboard Bearings have the best reputation in the skateboard industry and have had this honor since 1981, due to their performance and quality. Skaters who use Bones Swiss do so because they want the very best equipment they can get and know the difference between ordinary and exceptional. For more info, please go to https://bonesbearings.com

ABOUT MERGE4 SOCKS:

MERGE4 is committed to creating the best socks out there. Their approach is simple – to merge creativity, positivity, performance, and functionality to create socks that look good, have a great hand feel, and last. MERGE4 socks perform! They are made with a blend of materials that provides comfort with padded moisture wicking soles, a seamless toe and other features that make these socks durable. With added compression, you can play harder for longer. MERGE4 is also about celebrating individuality. Let’s merge together and revolutionize the way we think about socks, one comfortable and high-performing pair at a time. For more, visit www.merge4.com.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LOCOS:

California Locos was founded in 2011 by LA artist Dave Tourjé when he called upon his best friends in art Chaz Bojórquez, John Van Hamersveld, Norton Wisdom and Gary Wong to form the multicultural group that reflected the LA subcultures of surf, skate, rock, graffiti, punk and fine art. Individually, these visual art pioneers are known for distinct and influential works of art that synthesize high and low art standards and blur the boundaries between fine art, street, and life. To keep up with the California Locos, connect with the brand at CaliforniaLocos.com and on Instagram: @californialocos.

ABOUT CARVER:

Carver has always been about surfing, and of capturing that joyous feeling of flow on a skateboard. The original since 1996, Carver has led the modern surfskate movement forward with its innovative truck systems, like the dual-axis C7 for a smooth and flowing ride, the reverse-kingpin CX for a quick and snappy ride, or the lower, lighter C5 for tricks and parks. And with a variety of surf-inspired shapes and concaves, along with our fast and grippy Roundhouse wheels, Carver delivers speed, power and flow so you can truly ‘Surf your Skate’. Get yours at https://carverskateboards.com

ABOUT THE WATERFRONT:

The Waterfront sits at the base of where the Pacific Ocean Park Pier (POP) once existed, a place of legend where a young group of surf skaters launched the Dogtown & Z-Boys aesthetic. The Waterfront features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, from the world-famous Venice Beach boardwalk, and offers California cuisine with carefully selected seasonal local produce and curated beverage menus. Get Waterfront reservations at https://www.thewaterfrontvenice.com