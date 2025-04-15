Glen E Friedman Book Signing + Print Release

Thursday, April 24th, Subliminal Projects will host a launch event and book signing for Glen E. Friedman’s latest book, FEARLESS VAMPIRE KILLERS. Often hailed as the greatest American punk rock band, Friedman’s FEARLESS VAMPIRE KILLERS showcases nearly all of Glen E. Friedman’s iconic photographs of the Bad Brains, made between 1981 and 1982.

PRESS RELEASE: Friedman highlights the Bad Brains’ unique influence as Black musicians within punk, inspiring bands like Beastie Boys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and many others. Some of these photographs will be recognized as iconic shots that have graced album, book, and magazine covers, while most of them have never been seen before.

The book also features an introduction by Friedman, a preface by HR (singer of Bad Brains), an afterword by Zack de la Rocha (singer of Rage Against the Machine), and art by Shepard Fairey included on the end pages.

In conjunction with the event, to celebrate the book’s release, Shepard Fairey will release a new limited edition print, in collaboration with Glen E. Friedman, signed by Shepard Fairey and Glen E. Friedman. Available in-store at Subliminal Projects at the event.

PRINT DETAILS: Bad Brains Bowery and Bleeker. 24 x 18. Screen print on 80# cream Speckletone paper. Original illustration based on a photograph by Glen E. Friedman. Signed by Shepard Fairey and Glen E. Friedman. Numbered edition of 500. Comes with a Digital Certificate of Authenticity provided by Verisart. Available on Thursday, April 24th @ 6 PM PDT at Subliminal Projects Gallery. Max order: 1 per customer/household. ALL SALES FINAL.

ALL IMAGES © GLEN E. FRIEDMAN Excerpted from FEARLESS VAMPIRE KILLERS PHOTOGRAPHS OF GLEN E. FRIEDMAN, copyright 2025 by Glen E. Friedman, images used with permission of Friedman and Akashic Books (akashicbooks.com).

SUBLIMINAL PROJECTS is located at 1331 W. Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026.