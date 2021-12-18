ZANE FFFOREVER

BONES WHEELS PRESENTS: “ZANE TIMPSON“

BIG LOVE FFFOREVER

“Zane Timpson’s legacy will live on ffforever. He was incredibly talented at skateboarding and equally great at poetry, art, video editing, being a friend and literally anything he did, he was the best at it all. The depth and complexity of Zane’s brain was something beautiful. Bragging wasn’t in his DNA so rather than making people feel inferior with his impressive vernacular, he used it to build them up. His ability to adapt to any type of personality was something special in itself. From the highest levels of intellectual conversations to speaking in nothing but our silly slang, Zane loved to just have fun and add wrinkles to his beautiful brain. When I say he’s in a better place now, just know that he’s going frontside and bombing hills with Pablo. We love you Zane, your creativity and big love will ffforever have real estate our minds and hearts.”

– Jared Lucas

R.I.P. Zane.