HalloWolfbat at House of Vans Oct 30 LiveStream

HalloWolfbat is ON!!!, Saturday, Oct 30, 2021, at the House of Vans Chicago, complete with the ghoulish Windigo and his techno-rot-bots, doing battle against the relentless Wolfbat warriors fighting the good fight in the war between good and evil. The mayhem and madness, complete with ginormous puppets, extravagant costumes and epic art from the mastermind of renowned artist, Dennis McNett, will be fueled by the Melvins, Coven and Heavy Temple taking the stage and providing a thunderous live soundtrack of super sonic proportions. If you’re not in the Chicago area on Hallows Eve, you can see it all on the livestream at vans.com/channel66.

Health & Safety Rules

Full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend any House of Vans events. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of attending any House of Vans Event.

