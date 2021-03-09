Venice Lines with Greyson Fletcher & Josh Stafford

Happy Birthday Greyson Fletcher! Greyson has joined the Arbor Skateboards squad and he and Josh Stafford met up at the Venice Skatepark recently to connect a few lines. Greyson will be doing his own artwork for the graphics for his upcoming Arbor pro model, so keep your eyes peeled.

As Arbor described it, “Battling a single trick will always have its place, but linking consecutive tricks into a line has the power to reveal much more about the way great skaters engage with their environments as creativity, consistency and style flow together to compose unique combinations.

Video: Chris Gregson | Edit: Nate Shute. Photos: Ross Druckrey | Music: Zach Schottler

Venice Lines follows team riders Greyson Fletcher and Josh Stafford through the legendary Venice Beach skatepark, as they take their own distinct approaches to playing on the park’s steep concrete contours.

Video: Chris Gregson | Edit: Nate Shute

Greyson Fletcher. Photo: Ross Druckrey

Josh Stafford. Photo: Ross Druckrey

Greyson Fletcher. Photo: Ross Druckrey

Driven by our shared love for skate, snow and surf, we’re proud to welcome Greyson Fletcher to the Arbor Collective. It’s an honor to help showcase his infectious attitude, unmistakable style and raw skateboarding power. For a taste of what’s to come, watch Greyson blast through San Diego’s Washington Street DIY in his Welcome to the Team edit.

Video: Chris Gregson. Cover Photo: David Susko. Music: Zach Schottler

In 1995, two friends launched Arbor to make environmental conservation the guiding principle in the production of their snowboard and skateboard products. Arbor would become the first action sports brand founded to focus on sustainability, and formally commit to donating a portion of sales to the conservation of the environment. The story of how Arbor got from this idealistic start to the brand it is today has never been told.

Now, at its 25-year anniversary, the Arbor Collective releases “Crossing the Grain.” The film is a detailed account of how Arbor’s founders, Bob Carlson and Chris Jensen, launched the company into an extremely crowded mid-90’s market, as outsiders with a purpose. It documents the company’s struggles to find acceptance and success, as the industry consolidated in the early 2000s; to building a unique, collective path forward; to eventually earning a place as one of today’s the most innovative and enduring snowboard and skateboard brands.

Featuring: Alyssa Roenigk, Amelia Brodka, Benny Pellegrino, Bob Carlson, Bob Stanislaus, Brad Farmer, Bryan Iguchi, Dakota Franklin, Eddie Wall, Eric Waetzig, John Griber, John Stouffer, Josh Stafford, Ken Perkins, Marie-France Roy, Matt Patti, Mike Basich, Nate Shute, Nick Visconti, Pat Bridges, Pat Parnell, Paul Maravetz, Rob Kingwill, Shuriken Shannon, Steve Lake, Todd Harris

About The Arbor Collective: Since 1995, Arbor’s mission has been simple and unchanged; blend innovative construction with aspects of traditional craftsmanship, and a steadfast commitment to sustainable materials and methods. Arbor sees this as the best way to deliver the performance and quality required for the lifelong pursuit of snowboarding, skateboarding, and all the good times that happen along the way. Arbor is proud to highlight the athletes and artists who support this approach and contribute so significantly to the Brand’s efforts. This mindful, more collective style ensures the planet is always considered as Arbor develops unique products for chasing life’s great lines.