Exposure College Scholarships Available Now!

Exposure is excited to announce the inaugural year of the Exposure College Scholarship. As the cost of tuition is often a deterrent to college-bound individuals, it is our goal to empower female-identifying skateboarders with the opportunity for higher education through annual scholarships.

In partnership with The College Skateboarding Education Foundation (CSEF), The Exposure Scholarship will provide a $5,000 scholarship to offset the cost of tuition to two deserving individuals beginning Fall 2021.

To be considered for a scholarship, you must be a skateboarder who identifies as female or non-binary and contribute to your community. Exposure is on a continuing mission to give back, and our scholarships will reward individuals who parallel our mission. Applications will be reviewed with consideration toward financial need and academic scholarship.

Applicants must complete the CSEF 2021 Scholarship Application. Note: You MUST click the boxes at the end of the application stating that you identify as female or nonbinary, and that you are interested in the Exposure Scholarship to be considered.

Please complete the application to the best of your ability, and take note that well-written, thought out responses will increase your chances of receiving one of those scholarships.

APPLY NOW HERE

https://www.exposureskate.org/exposure-college-scholarship/

You can support our initiative to empower female skaters by providing educational opportunities by clicking below:

DONATE HERE

EXPOSURE® is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering women through skateboarding. We create opportunities for women by organizing events that provide all-female Professional and Amateur skateboarding competitions, learn-to-skate clinics and wellness education. Proceeds from our events support survivors of domestic violence.