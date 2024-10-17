Vans Warped Tour 30th Birthday with 3 City Tour

Great news! The Vans Warped Tour is making a comeback with three dates in 2025 featuring 2-day festivals, and we look forward to much more in the future. Welcome back Kevin Lyman! We missed you!

As the press release recounts, “The Vans Warped Tour, recognized as one of the most successful and longest-running festivals of its kind, is making a triumphant return in 2025, marking its 30th anniversary and catalyzing the platform for the future. Featuring three two-day day festivals in Washington, D.C., Long Beach, CA, and Orlando, FL, Vans Warped Tour 2025 makes its return in partnership with Insomniac, the experience creators behind some of the world’s largest music festivals and live events, to revive the magic for both longtime fans and newcomers alike…

After concluding its final cross-country tour in 2018 and hosting a memorable 25th anniversary event, the iconic festival will have a continued focus on community and nurturing the next generation of artists, musicians and skateboarders.

Each stop will showcase 70 to 100 bands, reflecting a wide range of genres including but not limited to rock, punk rock, alternative, pop punk, emo, and more. The return of Vans Warped Tour will combine beloved festival favorites from the last 30 years of Warped Tour as well as a diverse lineup of newer acts. Vans Warped Tour has always been committed to accessible pricing, and the 2025 return is no exception, with full weekend passes starting at an all-inclusive price of $149.98 ($119.99 ticket + $29.99 fees), available for presale beginning October 24th at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET at www.vanswarpedtour.com.

As Warped Tour gears up for its return, Warped Tour and Insomniac founders reflect on their new partnership and shared vision.

Kevin Lyman, Founder of Warped Tour shares: “People are craving connection, live music, and the raw, unfiltered experience that Warped has always offered. We’ve seen how music continues to unite and inspire, and this return isn’t just about nostalgia—it’s about giving a new generation the chance to feel that same sense of belonging and freedom that Warped has always championed. Insomniac is a company I’ve always admired, so when the opportunity to collaborate arose, I couldn’t say no. I thought, why the hell not? Let’s dive in and make this happen!”

Pasquale Rotella, Founder of Insomniac shares: “It’s very exciting to partner with Kevin to bring Warped Tour back. He’s built an incredible legacy that celebrates the heart of live music and we’re energized to create a rad festival that honors the spirit of Warped Tour. We both prioritize culture and community and focus on keeping the fan experience at the forefront which is why this partnership feels so natural.”

Fans in Washington, D.C. can kick off the summer at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus on June 14 and 15. Then, the festival will head to Long Beach, CA, where it will take place on July 26 and 27 at Downtown Long Beach Shoreline Waterfront. Finally, the tour will wrap up the year in Orlando, FL, with performances at Camping World Stadium Campus on November 15 and 16. Each location promises an unforgettable experience filled with music, community, and nostalgia.

The festival has a rich legacy of hosting renowned artists such as Blink-182, Katy Perry, Fall Out Boy, NOFX, Green Day, The Used, Paramore, Good Charlotte, Sum 41, Machine Gun Kelly, The Black Eyed Peas, My Chemical Romance, Neck Deep, Pierce The Veil, and many more. The 2025 edition will honor the tour’s iconic history while shining a spotlight on the next generation of artists, with full lineup details to be announced at a later date.

Confirmed brand sponsors include Vans, BeatBox Beverages, Ernie Ball, hiyo, and 805 Beer, with additional sponsors to be revealed. GHOST® Energy will also take center stage as the official energy and hydration drink partner. Their unwavering support and belief in the tour’s vision have been instrumental in its revival, helping to elevate the overall experience for fans and artists alike. Fans can look forward to the iconic Ernie Ball Battle of the Bands which will launch in early 2025, as well as nonprofit booths and fan favorites like meet-and-greets, eco-initiatives, and interactive art tents. This 30th anniversary edition of the tour will combine the festival’s rich history with new immersive elements, creating a vibrant, community-driven atmosphere that will engage both longtime fans and newcomers.

As Vans Warped Tour gears up for this milestone year, its partnership with Insomniac ensures that the festival will not only rekindle its iconic spirit but also evolve with fresh, forward-thinking elements. With unforgettable performances and immersive experiences, the 2025 return promises to capture the magic that has made Warped Tour a cultural phenomenon for three decades.” Stay tuned for more information in the coming months at www.vanswarpedtour.com.

About Vans Warped Tour

The Vans Warped Tour gained notoriety as the largest traveling music festival in the United States, and the longest-running touring music festival in North America. Originally conceived by founder Kevin Lyman in 1995 as an eclectic alternative rock festival, with a focus on punk rock, over the years the tour grew to include a multitude of genres, including metal, hip hop, reggae, pop and more. By its end in 2019, it had earned a reputation as one of the best tours to attend to discover emerging acts, to learn more about meaningful nonprofits and companies who are working to make a positive impact on the world that surrounds them, and to meet like-minded friends.

Over its 25 years, Vans Warped Tour built a legacy as the must attend summer festival for rock and music lovers alike. Since its start in 1995 it provided a platform for established as well as up-and-coming artists, with past performers including Blink182, No Doubt, Sublime, Beck, Katy Perry, NOFX, Limp Bizkit, Black Eyed Peas, Green Day, Eminem, Yellowcard, Bad Religion, and countless others.

