Recess Records Toys That Kill Rarities Compilation

Recess Records will release a rarities compilation from Toys That Kill, on October 18th, 2024.

Ex – Posse Vol.1 features EP’s, Compilation and 2 previously unreleased tracks that somehow gel really well together. Seems like a tall order considering the time span between some of these songs… from 2001’s Toys That Kill / The Ragin’ Hormones split 7” all the way to 2020’s aborted attempt at a new album outtake “Sonic Glow”.

Since the TTK boys are keeping busy with their other bands (Clown Sounds, Con Shoal, Jumpstarted Plowhards etc etc) a new album isn’t looking likely, but this might be even better. It’s a fresh look at the band when they were at their freshest. 

Recess Records Site  / Recess Records Bandcamp / Recess Records Facebook / Preorder

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core.

