Eric Dressen True Grit

Just watched “Skateboarding Legend Through EVERY Decade, Eric Dressen’s True Grit” on the Santa Cruz Skateboards YouTube channel, and suggest you take the time to do the same.

As Santa Cruz Skateboards describes, “From childhood skate prodigy to worldwide legend, Eric Dressen shares his story through all of the ups and downs of every decade of skateboarding. He has been there since the jump and is still in the van today! This is Eric Dressen’s TRUE GRIT…”

Geoff Rowley says, “There’s nobody that will ever skate like Eric Dressen… He’s an incredible human.” As Dogtown/Z-Boy/skate legend Jim Muir said, “He’s earned every bit of respect and admiration because of who he is.”

Eric D recalled, “It’s still surreal to me because I’m part of the Logan team legacy, the Alva legacy, the Dogtown legacy and the Santa Cruz legacy, and I’ll trip out sometimes when I’m driving like, whoa, yeah.” As he should. Eric D is the only one that can boast of that line-up of sponsors, all which are kingpin companies in the history books of skateboarding.

“It’s a really important part of skateboarding, knowing where the traditions and the fundamentals of skateboarding came from and where the revolution happened and why skateboarding is the way it is today. All that high speed, aggressive surfy type of skateboarding came from here and Eric Dressen was right in the middle of it, even at eight, nine, ten years old. That’s heavy. Those are deep roots,” said skateboarding godfather, Tony Alva.

Juice says, “Over the years, we have gotten to know Eric D as one of the coolest and toughest to ever step on a skateboard. He is also one of the nicest, most humble and hardcore, and defies the theory that you should never meet your heroes. We have appreciated all of the times that we have gotten to spend with Eric D and enjoyed every detail of the stories he has shared along the way. He is a pure traditionalist and truly cares about the cultures that surround skateboarding. Eric D is one righteous dude, and it’s great to see him given this well-deserved recognition. Congrats, Eric D!

Produced and Directed by Joe Perrin https://www.instagram.com/thekillatapes

Additional Filming by Richie Valdez, Nicholas Hanson and Brian Korff https://www.instagram.com/richievaldez

https://www.instagram.com/_nickhanson https://www.instagram.com/kvrf

Edited by Joe Perrin and Richie Valdez

Santa Cruz Skateboards, located in Santa Cruz California, was established in 1973 by then owners, Richard Novak, Doug Haut and Jay Shuirman who founded NHS Inc. Santa Cruz Skateboards has long been revered as one of the original skateboard companies that has not only survived over the years, but contributed to the innovation and modernization of skateboards and skateboarding. From the beginning, ‘TIL THE END. Santa Cruz Skateboards Team: Blake Johnson, Devin Flynn, Emmanuel Guzman, Eric Dressen, Erick Winkowski, Fabiana Delfino, Henry Gartland, Jake Wooten, Jereme Knibbs, Justin Sommer, Keet Oldenbeuving, Kevin Braun, Rob Pace, Ron Whaley, Maurio McCoy, Phoenix Sinnerton, Steve Alba, Tom Asta, Tom Knox & Yndiara Asp.