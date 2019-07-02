Vans US Open of Surfing 2019 in Huntington Beach

You’ve only got a few weeks left to plan your trip to Huntington Beach, California, for the Vans US Open of Surfing, July 27-August 4, 2019, which will include the Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational and a free nine-day long surf and skate festival next to the Huntington Beach Pier.

World class surfers will be vying for points and equal prize money as they compete for the WSL Women’s Qualifying Series and World Surf League Men’s Qualifying Series, while “the men and women’s Pro Junior events showcase the next generation of surfers looking to claim the esteemed Vans US Open title.”

The skateboarding event at this year’s festival has been changed to feature a “point-less street contest” called the Vans Showdown with a new, “premium street course design” with custom skate obstacles created by Baker, Hockey, Quasi and Toy Machine.

The Vans Showdown will be reflective of past street skating contests like Slam City Jam and the Vans Downtown Showdown. Invited skateboarders include: Kyle Walker, Beatrice Domond, Kader Sylla, Breanna Geering, Pedro Delfino, Etienne Gagne, Dick Rizzo, Josh Wilson, Justin Figeroa, Riley Hawk, Austyn Gillette, Collin Provost, Tyler Pacheco, Blake Carpenter, Johan Stuckey, Mason Silva, Cyril Jackson, Axel Cruysbergh, Miles Willard and Yonnie Cruz.

Even though the Vans Showdown invitational street contest will replace last year’s park skating competition at the U.S. Open, you can still find bowl riders and pool skaters competing at Vans Park Series event, taking place in Montreal, Canada (July 12-13) and and Paris, France (Aug 9-10) and Salt Lake City (Sept 6-7).

VANS US OPEN OF SURFING PRESS RELEASE:

The 2019 Vans US Open of Surfing presented by Swatch returns to the southside of the Huntington Beach Pier to host some of the world’s top action sports talent in surfing, skateboarding and BMX competitions from July 27 through August 4, 2019. One of the largest action sports festivals in the world, the nine-day event also features a full calendar of engaging creative activities for the entire family to enjoy, including customization workshops, on-site surfboard shaping, public skate and BMX sessions, movie premieres, vendor exhibitions, giveaways and art installations. The entire event is free and open to the public. Visit VansUSOpenofSurfing.com for more information.

2018 Vans US Open of Surfing finals day crowds

© Celina Kenyon

“The Vans US Open of Surfing presented by Swatch represents the very best of Vans’ heritage by pushing cultural boundaries in action sports, encouraging collaboration and championing true individual creativity,” said Kristy Van Doren, Vans Senior Director, North America Brand Marketing. “We are thrilled to partner with the Huntington Beach community again this year to showcase and honor the evolution of surf culture and the talented personalities that have made it what it is today, in addition to bringing brand-new skate, BMX, and art platforms that will passionately engage athletes, artists, brands and most importantly, the fans.”

Kelis Kaleopaa and Honolua Blomfield

© Jimmy Wilson

The 2019 surfing competitions will see some of the world’s best female surfers contest for the first marquee World Surf League (WSL) women’s Qualifying Series (QS) 10,000 since 2005 alongside the men’s QS 10,000 with equal prize money. Both the men and women’s Pro Junior events also return to showcase the next generation of competitors looking to claim the esteemed Vans US Open title. Fans of eclectic surf style and longboarding tradition will be treated to the Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational series, which is set to bring back 32 of the best male and female loggers from across the globe for another classic exhibition of surf talent.

Zoe McDougall of Hawaii is the 2018 US Open of Surfing Womens Pro Jr. Champion

© WSL / Rowland

The women’s QS 10,000 will feature 60 of the world’s best female surfers including seven-time WSL Champion Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), reigning Vans US Open winner Courtney Conlogue (USA) and former winner Sage Erickson (USA) squaring up against the QS elite that features current No. 1 ranked Isabella Nichols (AUS), reigning World Junior Champion Kirra Pinkerton (USA) and QS No. 4 Alyssa Spencer, a California native from Carlsbad, Calif. (USA), among others.

2018 Men’s Pro Junior winner Barron Mamiya

© WSL / Rowland

In addition, the men will battle for 10,000 points once more in the Huntington Beach arena. Hometown hero and returning champion Kanoa Igarashi will be joined by 111 competitors from around the world who will contest for invaluable qualification points that include current CT competitors such as California’s own Kolohe Andino, Conner Coffin and last year’s runner-up Griffin Colapinto. These Californians, along with current re-qualification threat Nat Young, will face international talents like Jack Robinson (AUS), Jorgann Couzinet (FRA), 2015 Vans US Open winner Hiroto Ohhara (JPN) and many more for the prestigious title.

2018 Vans US Open of Surfing Champion Kanoa Igarashi.

© WSL / Morris

Joining these world-class athletes will be the next generation of surfers vying for the Pro Junior titles that include back-to-back Hawaii sweeps after Barron Mamiya and Zoe McDougall earned victories in 2018 to maintain the island’s dominance in 2017. However, a determined mainland contingent is set to contest with the likes of Pinkerton, and current North America No. 1’s Caitlin Simmers (USA) and Kade Matson (USA) who are gearing up for a big back-half of the year as they prepare for the international talent coming to their home soil.

2018 Vans US Open of Surfing Champion Courtney Conlogue.

© WSL / Rowland

The Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational will spotlight log icons Alex Knost, Andy Nieblas, WSL Women’s World Longboarding Champion Honolua Blomfield, style maven Karina Rozunko, and more. The Duct Tape will also highlight four influential names in action sports to create hand-shaped surfboards for the community. The festival format will include surfing, skating, music & board shaping discussions. Fans and spectators are encouraged to demo the surfboards throughout the week which will be available in the newly created Duct Tape exhibit designed by this year’s Duct Tape artist, Chris Johanson.

2018 Vans Duct Tape Invitational Champion Honolua Blomfield.

© WSL / Morris

Across the sand, Vans elevates the skateboarding experience at the US Open with a brand-new street skating contest, the Vans Showdown. The point-less street contest spotlights a new, premium street course design, and sets a new bar for skill and style by incorporating custom skate obstacles created by influential skate brands such as Baker, Hockey, Quasi and Toy Machine. Adding to the DIY skate element, Vans will, for the first time ever, host open to the public skate and BMX sessions for the community. In line with skate, BMX fans will also experience the brand-new Vans BMX Rebel Jam event, showcasing creative BMX street style and unique BMX obstacles.

With activities and workshops scheduled every day beginning July 27, including the community-driven youth surf competition, the Stoke-O-Rama, the Vans US Open will offer a plethora of live action summer entertainment, including surfboard shaping workshops, art installations, customization workshops, music lessons, movie premieres and much more. Stay tuned for the full schedule of events at VansUSOpenofSurfing.com.

Vans US Open of Surfing.

© Celina Kenyon

Swatch returns to Huntington Beach for a second consecutive year as a presenting sponsor of the Vans US Open of Surfing. Swatch will have a booth where surf enthusiasts and spectators are invited to hang out under beach umbrellas with friends, discover the Swatch Proteam’s favorite watches and check out this year’s local artist collaborations. Inspired by aspects from the competition, Swatch also collaborates with Vans to launch a Special Edition watch available for purchase. Swatch supports Proteam athletes Courtney Conlogue, Coco Ho and Tia Blanco who will all be competing for the US Open titles.

Recognized as the largest professional sports competition and action sports festival in the world, the Vans US Open of Surfing presented by Swatch is currently sanctioned and operated by the World Surf League under license from IMG, the event owner. Official partners of this year’s event include Vans, Swatch, Jeep, ULTRA, Red Bull, Jose Cuervo, Barefoot Wine, Hydro Flask, Harley-Davidson, Polo Blue, BF Goodrich, CLIF Bar and Frontier Communications.

