Road to X Games Park Skateboarding in Boise, Idaho

On June 28-29, 2019, the X Games hosted its Road To X Games contest at Rhodes Skatepark in Boise, Idaho, in order to provide a chance for invited park skateboarders to qualify for the upcoming X Games 2019 set to take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, August 1st-4th. Here are the results.

SKATEBOARD PARK MEN

1. Heimana Reynolds (Qualified to X Games Minneapolis)

2. Cory Juneau (Qualified to X Games Minneapolis)

3. Ivan Federico (Qualified to X Games Minneapolis)

4. Keegan Palmer (Qualified to X Games Minneapolis)

5. Luiz Francisco(Qualified to X Games Minneapolis)

6. Jake Wooten (Qualified to X Games Minneapolis)

SKATEBOARD PARK WOMEN

1. Misugu Okamoto (Qualified to X Games Minneapolis)

2. Cocona Hiraki (Qualified to X Games Minneapolis)

3. Kihana Ogawa (Qualified to X Games Minneapolis)

4. Bryce Wettstein (Qualified to X Games Minneapolis)

5. Kody Tamanaha (Qualified to X Games Minneapolis)

6. Poppy Starr Olsen (Qualified to X Games Minneapolis)

Misugu Okamoto. Photo by Lee Leal

Invited skateboarders included:

SKATEBOARD PARK MEN

Clay Kreiner, Chris Russell, Ayumu Hirano, Jake Wooten, Keegan Palmer, Heimana Reynolds, Karl Berglind, Patrick Ryan, Luiz Francisco, Cory Juneau, Collin Graham, Liam Pace, Murilo Peres, Dalton Beeson, Elliot Saxton, Kevin Kowalski, Kensuke Sasoka, Hericles Fagundes, Toby Ryan and Willy Lara. (Automatic invites to X Games Minneapolis 2019: Alex Sorgente, Tristan Rennie, Tom Schaar)

Kensuke Sasaoka. Photo by Lee Leal

SKATEBOARD PARK WOMEN

Poppy Starr Olsen, Yndiara Asp, Arianna Carmona, Bryce Wettstein, Grace Marhoefer, Cocona Hiraki, Minna Stess, Kihana Ogawa, Dora Varella, Kody Tamanaha, Hunter Long, Kisa Nakamura, Hannah Zanzi, Spencer Breaux, Mami Tezuka, Jordan Santana, Taniah Meyers and Misugu Okamoto. (Automatic invites to X Games Minneapolis 2019: Brighton Zeuner, Sakura Kosozumi)

Mami Tezuka. Photo by Lee Leal

On a historical note, one of the most memorable events to ever happen at the X Games took place 20 years ago, on June 27, 1999, when Tony Hawk landed the world’s first televised 900 on a skateboard.

For the latest from X Games, follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more coverage and highlights visit the official homepage at http://xgames.com

Photos by Lee Leal

Heimana Reynolds. Photo by Lee Leal

Collin Graham. Photo by Lee Leal

Cory Juneau. Photo by Lee Leal

Bryce Wettstein. Photo by Lee Leal

Jake Wooten. Photo by Lee Leal

Dalton Beeson. Photo by Lee Leal

Ivan Federico. Photo by Lee Leal

Heimana Reynolds. Photo by Lee Leal

Jake Wooten. Photo by Lee Leal

Ayumu Hirano. Photo by Lee Leal

Collin Graham. Photo by Lee Leal

Karl Berglind. Photo by Lee Leal

Misugu Okamoto. Photo by Lee Leal

Keegan Palmer. Photo by Lee Leal

Kody Tamanaha. Photo by Lee Leal

Cory Juneau. Photo by Lee Leal

Liam Pace. Photo by Lee Leal

Mami Tezuka. Photo by Lee Leal

Collin Graham. Photo by Lee Leal

Misugu Okamoto. Photo by Lee Leal