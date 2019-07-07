2019 Renegade Vert Series 2 Where Old is New Again

On June 22nd, the Renegade Vert Series celebrated backyard vert skateboarding and its family and friends at Stop #2 on the 2019 circuit at Damian’s oasis in Maryland.
As Bob Umbel shared in his most recent RVS newsletter: “Everything old will be new again” or so saying the goes. And it seems true enough. Look at the obsession with directional retro skateboards that’s taken hold over the last few years…. clothing… helmets…. But for everything old to be new again, it kind of needs to be old for a while, doesn’t it? The point is: that whole deal is old in the way Myspace is old, not in the way, say, playing Mortal Kombat on a miraculously still-functioning Super Nintendo is old. One is old and lame. The other is older and much more cool. Which brings me to my long-winded point. Backyard vert events rule, it’s a little holiday and brings back the cool.”
Check out the results along with photos from the contest by JJ Kefalas and Glenn Joyce, and stay tuned for Stop #3 on August 31, 2019 at Drake’s in Leland, North Carolina.
RESULTS
GROMS:
1. Gavin Liller
2. Curren Atterbury
3. Aaron Pike
4. Carlin Makibbin
5. Zander Garnenu
6. Cole Liller
7. Tyson Brown
8. Levi Buttery
9. Nick Rosenberger
JUNIORS:
1. Tyler Dick
2. Henry Romero
3. Carter Petrocci
MEN:
1. Evan Javid
2. Scott Tupper
3. Sean Biacan
4. Steven Andrus
5. Jesse Smith
6. Danny Neverstop
7. Tommy Vendemmia
8. Mason O’Neal
9. Ravo Brown
10. Matt Pockett
11. James Johnson
12. Matt Paradiso
13. Matthew Cox
14. Charles Webb
15. Austin Barnes
MASTERS:
1. Brian Drake
2. Darren Menditto
3. Todd Johnson
4. John Wilinski
5. Matt Dove
6. David “Malachi” Smith
7. Travis Beattie
8. Peter Furnee
9. Greg Williamson
10. Mark “Otis” Smith
11. Mark Kaye
12. Greg Anderson
13. Steve Hauck
14. Shaun Copsey
15. Shane Patterson
LEGENDS:
1. Jami Godfrey
2. Bob Pribble
3. Sam Boo
4. Troy Lowman
5. Mark Lake
6. Randy Rose
7. Jim Kauderer
8. Jay Cabler
OPEN:
1. Cam Noren
2. AJ Nelson
3. Juan Pineiro
4. Steven McKaig
5. Eli Reams
6. Logan Harvey
7. Ronan Livingston
8. Reef Orlando
9. Andre Young
10. Tony Marle
11. Alex Griffiths
Get all the details about the Renegade vert series at https://rumbel.wixsite.com/renegadevertseries
THANK YOU:
THANK YOU TO THE TITLE SPONSORS FOR THE CASH PRIZE PURSE!!!
THANK YOU NEW BELGIUM BREWERY!
Thanks to all of the product sponsors!
NIXON
MOONSHINE SKATEBOARDS
EARTH SKATEBOARDS
LAKE SKATES
DEMON SEED SKATEBOARDS
BONES WHEELS
187 KILLER PADS
THUNDER TRUCKS
EMBASSY SKATEBOARDS
SUPERFLY SPEEDBALL BEARINGS
ROADKILL HARDWEAR
BAD GREASE
SHIPYARD SKATES
CREATURE
KEEPING VERT DEAD
SKELETON KEY
SPEEDLAB WHEELS
BLACK SHEEP UNDERGROUND
FLYPAPER GRIP
MADRID SKATEBOARDS
Thank you Grind for life!
THANK YOU VOLUNTEERS!
Without your efforts and time none of this would be possible…
Mark Lake
Jay Stevason
Troy Lowman
AJ Nelson
Peter Furnee
Mike Mapp
Nate
Tony Marle
Shaun Copsey
JJ Kefalas
Tom Orlando
Mike Dick
Glenn Joyce
Dave Byrd
And anyone else who helped out throughout the day and evening, CHEERS!
THANK YOU MOST OF ALL TO DAMIAN GRASSO FAMILY!!!
