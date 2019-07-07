2019 Renegade Vert Series 2 Where Old is New Again

On June 22nd, the Renegade Vert Series celebrated backyard vert skateboarding and its family and friends at Stop #2 on the 2019 circuit at Damian’s oasis in Maryland.

Matt Dove. Photo by JJ Kefalas

As Bob Umbel shared in his most recent RVS newsletter: “Everything old will be new again” or so saying the goes. And it seems true enough. Look at the obsession with directional retro skateboards that’s taken hold over the last few years…. clothing… helmets…. But for everything old to be new again, it kind of needs to be old for a while, doesn’t it? The point is: that whole deal is old in the way Myspace is old, not in the way, say, playing Mortal Kombat on a miraculously still-functioning Super Nintendo is old. One is old and lame. The other is older and much more cool. Which brings me to my long-winded point. Backyard vert events rule, it’s a little holiday and brings back the cool.”

Check out the results along with photos from the contest by JJ Kefalas and Glenn Joyce, and stay tuned for Stop #3 on August 31, 2019 at Drake’s in Leland, North Carolina.

Tony Marle. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Todd Johnson. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Andre Young. Photo by JJ Kefalas

AJ Nelson. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Peter Furnee. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Brian Drake. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Reef Orlando. Photo by JJ Kefalas

John Wilinski. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Darren Menditto. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Cam Noren. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Andre Young. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Darren Menditto. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Curren Atterbury. Photo by JJ Kefalas

AJ Nelson. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Eli Reams. Photo by JJ Kefalas

David Malachi Smith. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Greg “Psycho” Williamson. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Ronan Livingston. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Mark Lake. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Jami Godrey. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Todd Johnson. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Cam Noren. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Sam Boo. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Carlin Makibbin. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Juan Pinero. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Brian Drake. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Tyler Dick. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Darren Menditto. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Cole Liller aka “Rad i Cole”. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Andre Young. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Peter Furnee. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Logan Harvey. Photo by Glenn Joyce

John Wilinski. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Bob Pribble. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Reef Orlando. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Gavin Liller. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Evan Javid. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Andre Young. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Mark “Otis” Smith. Photo by JJ Kefalas

RESULTS​

GROMS:

1. Gavin Liller

2. Curren Atterbury

3. Aaron Pike

4. Carlin Makibbin

5. Zander Garnenu

6. Cole Liller

7. Tyson Brown

8. Levi Buttery

9. Nick Rosenberger

​JUNIORS:

1. Tyler Dick

2. Henry Romero

3. Carter Petrocci

​MEN:

1. Evan Javid

2. Scott Tupper

3. Sean Biacan

4. Steven Andrus

5. Jesse Smith

6. Danny Neverstop

7. Tommy Vendemmia

8. Mason O’Neal

9. Ravo Brown

10. Matt Pockett

11. James Johnson

12. Matt Paradiso

13. Matthew Cox

14. Charles Webb

15. Austin Barnes

​MASTERS:

1. Brian Drake

2. Darren Menditto

3. Todd Johnson

4. John Wilinski

5. Matt Dove

6. David “Malachi” Smith

7. Travis Beattie

8. Peter Furnee

9. Greg Williamson

10. Mark “Otis” Smith

11. Mark Kaye

12. Greg Anderson

13. Steve Hauck

14. Shaun Copsey

15. Shane Patterson

LEGENDS:

1. Jami Godfrey

2. Bob Pribble

3. Sam Boo

4. Troy Lowman

5. Mark Lake

6. Randy Rose

7. Jim Kauderer

8. Jay Cabler

​OPEN:

1. Cam Noren

2. AJ Nelson

3. Juan Pineiro

4. Steven McKaig

5. Eli Reams

6. Logan Harvey

7. Ronan Livingston

8. Reef Orlando

9. Andre Young

10. Tony Marle

11. Alex Griffiths

Get all the details about the Renegade vert series at https://rumbel.wixsite.com/renegadevertseries

THANK YOU:

THANK YOU TO THE TITLE SPONSORS FOR THE CASH PRIZE PURSE!!!

S1 HELMETS

VIBRONIC HEMP WHEELS

RAMPTECH

THANK YOU NEW BELGIUM BREWERY!

Thanks to all of the product sponsors!

NIXON

MOONSHINE SKATEBOARDS

EARTH SKATEBOARDS

LAKE SKATES

DEMON SEED SKATEBOARDS

BONES WHEELS

187 KILLER PADS

THUNDER TRUCKS

EMBASSY SKATEBOARDS

SUPERFLY SPEEDBALL BEARINGS

ROADKILL HARDWEAR

BAD GREASE

SHIPYARD SKATES

CREATURE

KEEPING VERT DEAD

SKELETON KEY

SPEEDLAB WHEELS

BLACK SHEEP UNDERGROUND

FLYPAPER GRIP

MADRID SKATEBOARDS

Thank you Grind for life!

THANK YOU VOLUNTEERS!

Without your efforts and time none of this would be possible…

Mark Lake

Jay Stevason

Troy Lowman

AJ Nelson

Peter Furnee

Mike Mapp

Nate

Tony Marle

Shaun Copsey

JJ Kefalas

Tom Orlando

Mike Dick

Glenn Joyce

Dave Byrd

And anyone else who helped out throughout the day and evening, CHEERS!

THANK YOU MOST OF ALL TO DAMIAN GRASSO FAMILY!!!