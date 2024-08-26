Vans Skate Block Party in Brooklyn NY Sept 7

Here’s an invite from Vans to skate the Vans Skate Space 198 at a block party they are throwing in Brooklyn, NY on September 7th to celebrate skateboarding in New York.

“The all-day party celebrates Vans’ “Always Pushing” ethos. The event will include skate jams and lessons, an “Off the Wall” community market, and even a “skate rave.” says Vans.

Vans’ core mission is to celebrate skateboarding’s impact on culture and champion the skateboarding world’s creatives who are “Always Pushing” progression. Part of that uplifting of the skate community includes throwing events globally and now Vans is set to touch down at Vans Skate Space 198 in Bushwick, Brooklyn for an all-day block party.

The party is a celebration of Vans long-standing support of NYC skate culture and an opportunity to bring together the individuals, brands, and shops in New York that, just like Vans, are “Always Pushing.”

During the day, there will be an open skate session at Vans Skate Space 198’s extensive concrete park and a prize-filled skate jam with a cash-for-tricks component and gift card giveaways from skate shops KCDC, Labor, and Tenant. For those newer to the world of skating, KCDC and Sk8Babes will also host free skate lessons. Sign up here for skate lessons.

Accompanying the skating will be a community-focused “Off the Wall” market from Vans family members like LQQK Studio, Quartersnacks, PunkandYo, Homerun, Star Team, EC Melodi, FTI, Nayfandwavey and more.

Vans Skateboarding team members like Beatrice Domond, Ben Kadow, Dick Rizzo, Shiloh Catori, Rowan Zorilla, Zion Wright, Curren Caples, and Efron Danzig will be in attendance.

Additionally, there will be DJs throughout the day, including LQQK Studios, Ben Kadow, and King Marie, as well as food and beverage vendors.

The good times don’t end when the sun goes down either, as Vans will transform the space into a “skate rave” at night. After a Skate Session with the Vans Skateboarding team, the venue will turn the lights down and the bass up, featuring fresh ghettotech from Detroit’s HiTech and New York’s Jubilee.

Mark your calendar for September 7, and RSVP for free here.

