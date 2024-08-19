Juice Movie Night with Wave Warriors Aug 28th

Juice will be honoring the Fletcher family, and showing an encore screening of Herbie Fletcher’s movie, Wave Warriors IV, presented by Astrodeck and Nalu Films, along with hosting a book signing of “Fletcher: A Lifetime in Surf”, at The Waterfront in Venice, California, on Wednesday, August 28th.

Christian Hosoi and Juice Dan Levy will host Juice Talks and the evening’s special guests include Dibi Fletcher, Herbie Fletcher, Christian Fletcher and Greyson Fletcher and more, and a tribute to Dibi’s dad, “The Godfather of the Surf Industry”, legendary Dana Point Mafia waterman, Walter Hoffman, R.I.P.

Juice is also thrilled to present a screening of Nathan Fletcher’s new show brought to you by Nalu TV. Nathan Fletcher “Live and Direct” Episode 1, which features Nate’s interview with Kelly Slater.

WAVE WARRIORS IV: “On The Loose” – a Herbie Fletcher Movie – features solid power surfing shot in the epic ’88/’89 North Shore season starring Martin “Pottz” Potter, Tom Carroll, Matt “Archy” Archbold, Sunny Garcia, Kelly Slater, Tom Curren, Johnny-Boy Gomes, Dane Kealoha, Laird Hamilton, Christian Fletcher, Derek Ho, Michael Ho, Wes Laine, Matt Kechle, Perry Dane, Mike Latronic, Jeff Novak, Akila Aipa, Doug Silva, John Parmenter, Chris Menzie and more.

Released in 1989, Wave Warriors IV was produced and directed by Herbie Fletcher, and written, filmed, and edited by Brian Bleak, and narrated by Sam George, with Water Cinematography by Stephen Spaulding. Nalu Films and Fletcher Films are pleased to announce that all five Wave Warriors films have been digitally remastered and are now streaming on Nalu TV.

As Herbie said, upon the original release of Wave Warrior IV, “I’m out in the water every day and I see what’s happening in capturing that on film. I didn’t set out to make some sort of political statement or timeless portrait. Wave Warriors 4 is more like an abstract painting involving the senses. Experience it. Escape into it, but don’t turn away if you don’t want to be a part of what’s happening right now. If you’re expecting the same old thing in a bright new package, forget Wave Warriors IV. I if you have any preconceived notions about what a surf film should be, this movie is not for you. It’s simply an hour of pure entertainment. Aimed at the kids out there who are plugged directly into the energy, and at the kid in all of us who dreams of riding with them. Dream it then do it.”

This special Wave Warriors screening will celebrate Herbie Fletcher as ‘a pioneer of contemporary surf verité cinema’, as C.R. Stecyk III so aptly described him. Herbie’s accomplishments have filled books, magazines and screens and also include him becoming one of the first professional surfers and “creator of the original Astrodeck traction decks as well as the first kicktail pads for surf craft; an inaugurator of post modern longboarding; the introducer of tow in surfing,” and “trailblazing clay-wheeled skateboard original swimming pool rider”, as C.R.S. stated so eloquently in the “Fletcher: A Lifetime in Surf” book.

Juice Film Night will also feature Nathan Fletcher “Live and Direct” Episode 1 Part 3 – “The Champions Journey” featuring an in-depth interview with Kelly Slater, produced by Nalu TV.

“Fletcher: A Lifetime in Surf” Book published by Rizzoli.

The night’s festivities will kick off with a “Fletcher: A Lifetime in Surf” Book Signing, to honor Dibi Fletcher as an author and Fletcher family matriarch, as well as ‘the first female CEO of boardsports’, as Stecyk wrote of Dibi in the “Family Fletcher” essay in this excellent book.

Rizzoli’s description of the “Fletcher: A Lifetime in Surf” book states, “Through fifty years of epic stories, art, and personal ephemera, The Fletcher Family spans surfing’s golden era to the present day, when bathing-suit model Dibi and competitive surfer Herbie met, to raising talented Christian and Nathan on boards and waves, to passing the torch to their skating-phenom grandson, Greyson. Herbie Fletcher is a surfing legend. Fletcher and his sons, Christian and Nathan, made a habit of doing things exceptionally well and in their own way before they became the norm…”

The book penned by Deborah Charlton Hoffman Fletcher A.K.A. our dear friend “Dibi“, also inherently pays tribute to Dibi’s sister, Joyce Hoffman, and her dad, Walter Hoffman, and uncle Phillip “Flippy” Hoffman, and includes brilliant essays by Dibi, Gerry Lopez, Julian Schnabel, Beastie Boy Mike Diamond, Barry McGee, Robert Trujillo, Steve Van Doren, Kelly Slater, C.R. Stecyk III and more.

Get your copy of this fantastic book here and bring it to the August 28th event for Dibi and the Fletcher family to sign, as we will have a limited supply on location.

Thanks to event sponsors: Shepard Fairey @obeygiant, Vibes Snacks @vibessnacks, Vans @Vans and Zig-Zag @zigzagworld, California Locos @californialocos, Black Flys Eyewear @blackflyseyewear and Arbor @arborskateboards.

Thanks to event partners: The Waterfront Venice @thewaterfrontvenice and Starlite Cinemas @starlitecinemas and DJ BGMX Kevin Earl Taylor @kevinearltaylor and Juice Talks host Dan Levy @JuiceDan.

The Juice State of Skate is a display of skateboards and a silent auction showcasing surf skate art, and will feature art by Shepard Fairey, Rick Griffin, Jeff Ho, Jim Muir, VCJ, Wes Humpston, Tim Jackson, Errandboy, Chris Auk, Sean Cliver, Marc Vercelli, Jason Brown, Christian Hosoi and more, so please join us in honoring the spirit of skate culture where many of the stories of skateboarding began.

The Surf Skate Monster Raffle will give away a mountain of great prizes thanks to Shepard Fairey, Dogtown Skateboards, Vibes Snacks, Zig-Zag, Carver Skateboards, Arbor Skateboards, Powell Peralta, Bones Wheels, Vans, California Locos, Zephyr, Classic Sk8s, Errandboy, Obey, Bones Bearings, Bones Brigade, Suicidal Tendencies, Black Flys Eyewear and Juice.

JUICE will be setting up the JUICE PUNK ROCK SKATE POP UP SHOP where you will find rare collectible issues of Juice Magazine and Juice limited edition zines, as well as complimentary Juice stickers made by Graphics Lab.

Don’t forget to bring your dough for the ‘burger and a beer’ special and the best raffle in town. We look forward to seeing you, Wednesday Aug 28th, from 6-10pm, at The Waterfront in Venice, California.

RSVP to juicemagazineusa@gmail.com.

SCHEDULE:

6:00PM-7:00PM – “Fletcher: A Lifetime in Surf” Book Signing.

7:15PM – Juice Talks with the Fletcher Family hosted by Dan Levy and Christian Hosoi.

7:45PM – Wave Warriors IV Movie Screening

9:30 PM – Nathan Fletcher: Live and Direct with Kelly Slater Screening

6:00PM – 10:00PM – Juice State of Skate Exhibit, & Surf Skate Monster Raffle & Silent Auction.

DATE: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

LOCATION: The Waterfront Venice, 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291

