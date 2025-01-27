Vans Introduces the Skate Old Skool 36+

Just scored a pair of the new VANS OLD SKOOL 36+ with POPCUSH insole and they are comfortable and rad! Dope colorways with the classic suede toe cap and crucial waffle sole. The SICKSTICK sole has mixed patterns with a tighter pattern for grip on the ball of your foot for better board control, while the shorter toe cap makes flip tricks feel a lot easier. Nice work on the design of a durable functional skate shoe, Vans.

PRESS RELEASE:

First released in 1977, the Style 36, aka the Old Skool™, was just the second skate shoe Vans ever made, and the first to feature the iconic Sidestripe™. Designed for and by skateboarders, the Old Skool’s first-of-its-kind suede toe cap truly enabled the progression of skateboarding. And now, Vans is honoring this heritage of innovation with the Skate Old Skool 36+, a brand-new skate shoe that maintains much of the original Style 36 silhouette and panel proportions, but with a modern twist.

The Skate Old Skool 36+ combines a padded tongue and shorter toe cap—ideal for today’s skaters seeking style and substance. As with the original, the 36+ is designed for skateboarding, with all the performance upgrades that you can find in the Skate Old Skool™—from Vans’ DURACAP™ technology to reinforce high-wear areas, ensuring the shoe withstands the demands of skateboarding to superior grip and board control thanks to Vans’ SICKSTICK™ gum rubber compound and waffle sole, while the POPCUSH™ insole technology provides optimal cushioning, ultimate impact protection, and energy return for a smooth experience during even the most intense skate sessions.





The Vans Skate Team riders—Etienne Gagne, Basral Graito, Nelly Morville, and Zion Wright—star in the new campaign, set to the soundtrack of Zion’s latest song, Aquarius Baby.





The Skate Old Skool™ 36+ and an exclusive range of apparel will be available on January 30, 2025, at Vans retail stores and online at vans.com/skate.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the leading skateboarding and original action sports footwear, apparel, and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in more than 100 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors, and international offices. Vans® has more than 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand inspires and empowers everyone to live “Off the Wall” embodying the youthful spirit of freedom, non-conformity, and relentless drive to push culture across action sports, music, art and design.

Vans, “Off the Wall” Since ’66

www.vans.com

youtube.com/vans

tiktok.com/@vans

instagram.com/vans

facebook.com/vans

# # #