SHOP
Search
SHOP

Beyond the Streets Art Bazaar Feb 1-2

Los Angeles Gallery BEYOND THE STREETS & TLALOC STUDIOS Bring 30+ Of The City’s Most Visionary Creatives Together For a One-Weekend-Only Art Market and Community Event…

February 1, 2025 & February 2, 2025 11am – 5pm

BEYOND THE STREETS 434 N La Brea Ave. | Los Angeles, CA 90036… 

Free to attend…

BEYOND THE STREETS, in partnership with Tlaloc Studios and curator Ozzie Juarez, presents Art Bazaar as an impressive and exciting convergence of artists.

BEYOND THE STREETS has long been a mainstay of the LA art scene and Juarez is a respected artist and resource to his community, continually supporting underserved areas and emerging creatives through exhibits, artist residencies, and countless workshops. 

With Art Bazaar, the two come together to highlight incredible voices and present attendees with an exciting collection of works made exclusively for this event. 

FEATURING:  -isms, Albert Reyes, Alex Pardee, Big Bell Ceramics, Blue Hill Studios, Born X Raised, BREK, Camille Rose Garcia, Contrabando, Dead City Punx, Dead Relatives Magazine, Fuckin Awesome, Homebody, HOMERUN, Jack Alving, Jamie Muñoz & Tepetl Leather, Jimmy Bonks, John Doe Gallery, Juice Magazine, Kill Your Idols, Last Ones Collective, Meal Ticket, Mr B Baby, MUCHO by Sofia Enriquez, NOT URZ, Rag Digz, shy.jpeg, SOB STORY, Suitcase Joe, Tiny Splendor, Tlaloc Studios, Tochtli Moon Signs, Torquer Zine, Trust Records, unradmotions, Vacancy Projects, Valerie J. Bower & More! 

For more info.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

SHOP

COLLECTIONS

SOCIAL

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NEWSLETTER

MAGAZINE

MAGAZINE

JUICE MAGAZINE (310) 399.5336 JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.

ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2025 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Translate »