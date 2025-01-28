Beyond the Streets Art Bazaar Feb 1-2

Los Angeles Gallery BEYOND THE STREETS & TLALOC STUDIOS Bring 30+ Of The City’s Most Visionary Creatives Together For a One-Weekend-Only Art Market and Community Event…

February 1, 2025 & February 2, 2025 11am – 5pm…

BEYOND THE STREETS 434 N La Brea Ave. | Los Angeles, CA 90036…

Free to attend…

BEYOND THE STREETS, in partnership with Tlaloc Studios and curator Ozzie Juarez, presents Art Bazaar as an impressive and exciting convergence of artists.

BEYOND THE STREETS has long been a mainstay of the LA art scene and Juarez is a respected artist and resource to his community, continually supporting underserved areas and emerging creatives through exhibits, artist residencies, and countless workshops.

With Art Bazaar, the two come together to highlight incredible voices and present attendees with an exciting collection of works made exclusively for this event.

FEATURING: -isms, Albert Reyes, Alex Pardee, Big Bell Ceramics, Blue Hill Studios, Born X Raised, BREK, Camille Rose Garcia, Contrabando, Dead City Punx, Dead Relatives Magazine, Fuckin Awesome, Homebody, HOMERUN, Jack Alving, Jamie Muñoz & Tepetl Leather, Jimmy Bonks, John Doe Gallery, Juice Magazine, Kill Your Idols, Last Ones Collective, Meal Ticket, Mr B Baby, MUCHO by Sofia Enriquez, NOT URZ, Rag Digz, shy.jpeg, SOB STORY, Suitcase Joe, Tiny Splendor, Tlaloc Studios, Tochtli Moon Signs, Torquer Zine, Trust Records, unradmotions, Vacancy Projects, Valerie J. Bower & More!

