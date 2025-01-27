The Vans Pool Party has been the ultimate proving ground of competitive transition skateboarding since the contest started in 2005 and has now ended its run at The Block at Orange forever.

Jeff Grosso (R.I.P.) was a voice of our culture and lived by the ethos that simply riding a skateboard will give you everything you need to enjoy the pursuit of happiness and find people who share the journey with you. It was his words that set the tone for this day and will echo in the halls of skateboard culture for all time.

In addition to seeing the incredible annual progression in pool skating, this contest has always had truly astonishing moments that reflect the spirit of committing to something that no one knew was possible. On this day in 2025, Greyson Fletcher made the commitment to kickflip off the Duncan into the transition in the round. It took him over ten tries and, with every attempt, the chants and cheers of the crowd grew louder. When Greyson landed the kickflip, it felt like the world stood still and all you could hear were the words of Grosso, “We need to remember that skateboarding is the best fucking thing on Earth.” It was everything we needed and props to Greyson for giving us that moment.

Steve and Kristy Van Doren have always believed in skateboarding and the vision to create this forum to celebrate transition skateboarding for the last 20 years means more to our culture than words can express. We are so sad to see it end, yet we are eternally grateful it happened. To every skateboarder who gave it everything the last 20 years of this contest, we send props and gratitude for showing up and throwing down.

Thank you Vans and thank you skateboarding! #GrossoForever

Vans Pool Party 2025 Results

Men

Place Name

1 – $20,000 Tom Schaar

2 – $10,000 Cory Juneau

3 – $5,000 Kiko Francisco

4 – $!,000 JD Sanchez

5 – $1,000 Moto Shibata

6 – $1,000 Tate Carew

7 – $1,000 Hampus Winberg

8 – $1,000 Luigi Cini

9 Tristan Rennie

10 Jeromy Green

11 Beaver Fleming

12 Hericles Fagundes

13 Collin Graham

14 Greyson Fletcher

15 Steven Pinerio

16 Josh Rodriguez

17 Zach Miller

Girls

Place Name

1 – $20,000 Arisa Trew

2 – $10,000 Bryce Wettstein

3 – $5,000 Hinano Kusaki

4 – $!,000 Jordyn Barratt

5 – $1,000 Lilly Erickson

6 – $1,000 Ruby Lilley

7 – $1,000 Grace Marhoefer

8 – $1,000 Brighton Zeuner

9 Yndiara Asp

10 Minna Stess

11 Jordan Santana

12 Katelyn West

13 Lady Meek

14 Joey Yarbough

15 Kihana Ogawa

16 Klara Kermoade

Masters

Place Name

1 – $10,000 Rune Glifberg

2 – $5000 Sandro Dias

3 – $2,500 Bucky Lasek

4 – $500 Omar Hassan

5 – $500 Josh Borden

6 – $500 Bennett Harada

7 – $500 Darren Navarette

8 – $500 Kris Reeves

Legends

Place Name

1 – $10,000 Christian Hosoi

2 – $5000 Nick Guerrero

3 – $2,500 Steve Caballero

4 – $500 Eric Nash

5 – $500 Lester Kasai

6 – $500 Mike McGill

7 – $500 Pat Ngoho

8 – $500 Tony Magnusson

9 – $500 Lonny Hiramoto

10 – $500 Steve Alba

11- $500 Ben Schroeder

Vans Pool Party 2025 Highlight Reel from Vans