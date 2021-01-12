Vans AVE Pro with Beatrice Domond Unique Jade Style

Beatrice Domond has style. You can see it when she skates (see the cover of Juice Magazine #77) and in what she skates too. Check out Queen B’s style influence in this latest collaboration with Vans and her unique imprint on the Vans AVE Pro shoe, available now at Vans Skate retailers and Vans.com/skate.

Vans reimagines the AVE Pro, its most technically-advanced skate shoe to date, with help from Vans skate team rider, Beatrice Domond, who injects her personal style into the high-performance silhouette.

Growing up the only girl skater in small town Florida, Beatrice honed her skills watching ‘90s VHS tapes. Her progressive influence in skateboarding, combined with her unique style —which feels equal parts modern and throwback—have received accolades from the skate and fashion community alike. She brings these proclivities to her latest collaboration with Vans: a fresh take on the AVE Pro.

“Getting to do a colorway on the Ave Pro is pretty unreal. I mean, it’s the most flattering compliment one can receive,” Beatrice said. “Anthony is a man of few words and high standards. He doesn’t really settle, and it shows throughout his skating and in everything else he does. So, for him to want to do something with both our names on it is a lot of respect.”

Designed by Vans athlete and skate legend Anthony Van Engelen, the AVE Pro performs at the highest standard—AVE wouldn’t have put his name on it otherwise— and looks damn good doing it. Features include DURACAP and Rapidweld no-sew technology for preserved longevity, LuxLiner for optimum fit, and UltimateWaffle construction for superior board control. Beatrice incorporates her style through custom floral print on the sockliner and an ornate paisley design on the shoe’s quarters, inspired by her favorite childhood bedroom set: “I would dream on it of one day getting to be a part of something of this caliber,” she explains. “Not to get too sentimental… a lot of time and thought went into this. I really, really wanted it to be something special.” Her hand-drawn signature shows through the translucent outsole, and much like Beatrice, the shoe’s marshmallow and jade colorway is cool yet understated.

Beatrice also recently curated her own Vans Spotify playlist. Similar to her design for the AVE Pro, the songs she included are from special times in her life that bring her back to the moment or day she experienced them.

Beatrice Domond appreciates the classics—whether in skateboarding, fashion, or literature—making her a perfect fit for Vans. Growing up in a small town in West Palm Beach, Florida, she spent much of her time skating alone, turning inward and studying videos from decades past for inspiration. Today, that influence has landed her on the coveted rosters of brands like Supreme, as well as AVE and Jason Dill’s Fucking Awesome. Known for pushing the limits of what’s possible on a flatbar, Beatrice’s talents don’t end on the board. She’s received plenty of attention from the fashion world with an eponymous brand on the way, and her latest design for the AVE Pro further cements this influence.

Vans AVE Pro by Beatrice Domond is available now at Vans Skate retailers and Vans.com/skate.

