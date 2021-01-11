Rolling Into The New Year with Andy Anderson

Roll into the New Year with Andy Anderson…

Andy Anderson’s video part is as authentic as it gets!

Check out the Powell-Peralta Crewnecks feature classic graphics silkscreened on a comfortable cotton/polyester blend body.

BONES Street Tech Formula® powers wheels that roll fast, grip when you need to and slide when you want to, without flat spotting. STF gives you more control to skate with confidence. BONES STF wheels outperform all other wheels, and because they wear so well, they last several times longer than normal wheels, making STF wheels the best. BONES STF wheels are available in the original 103A and the new 99A Street Tech Formula™ for greater roll, control and softer landings on rougher terrain.

RECOMMENDED:

Essert Mini Frog Skateboard

9″ x 37.03″

Collage Grip Tape

9″ x 33″

Public Domain DVD

60 Minutes

Cross Bones Trucker Cap

Adjustable

Ripper Banner

36″ x 36″

Skateboarding Skeleton Youth T-Shirt

XL

Bones® REDS®

Skate Rated™

Dad Cap Camo

OSFA

‘Soft’ Bushings

81A

McClung ‘Unknown’ STF

52mm V1

99A

Collins ‘Black Sheep’ STF

50mm V3

99A

AWOL Wheels Red

55mm 80A

Be sure to also check out the Specials page for additional savings.

Skate One® has been engineering, manufacturing and distributing high quality skateboard products for over forty years and offers a full range of concaves, shapes, sizes, and graphics, guaranteed not to delaminate. Most Powell-Peralta® decks are made in the USA at its skateboard manufacturing factory using U.S. hard rock maple. Designed and fabricated AirLam™ low pressure air bladder presses are used to laminate 7 plies of the finest grade American, hard rock maple, with high strength, water resistant glue. Each deck is then sealed against moisture with a water base acrylic semi-gloss finish. Silkscreened decks are given an additional coat of clear acrylic to add additional protection to the multi-layer ink coating. Built in a new production area in California, FLIGHT™ decks are stronger and thinner than a 7-ply. Flight decks allow you to extend your limits, because they let you ollie higher, flip faster, do tricks more easily, and they don’t break in two like a 7-ply. BONES WHEELS®, Powell-Peralta®, and some Mini Logo™ wheels are made in the USA using superior urethane technologies and procedures.

Please visit: Skate One