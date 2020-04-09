Vans presents CREDITS: An All-Women’s Skate Film by Shari White

Vans is proud to present “Credits” a full length skateboarding film featuring @lil_tubsy, @breezeana and @fabiana_delfino shot and directed by filmmaker and skateboarder @shariwhite coming 4/21.
