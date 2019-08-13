Tonight! The Venice Beach Premiere of “The Tony Alva Story” Documentary

TONIGHT! THE VENICE BEACH PREMIERE OF “THE TONY ALVA STORY” MOVIE presented by @VansSkate. FREE Admission. Must RSVP at www.vans.com/blackrainbows .

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Doors at 6:30 PM.

Show at 7:00 PM

at 6 Rose Avenue, Venice, CA

The movie will open with an introduction by filmmakers: Buddy Nichols & Rick Charnoski of @sixstair

🏁🏁🏁

THE TONY ALVA STORY PRESENTED BY VANS

“61-year-old Tony Alva is considered by many to be the godfather of modern day skateboarding. Alva’s brand of aggression and bravado paved the way for skating as we know it. This film chronicles Tony Alva’s humble beginnings on the streets of Santa Monica to his rise to superstardom as part of the legendary Z-Boys, a punk skater subculture. His inevitable implosion and his ultimate rise from the ashes to accept his rightful place as a beacon of hope has given inspiration for generations of skateboarders all over the world.”

Vans Announces A Celebration of the Era in Venice Beach

PRESS RELEASE:

Vans, the original action sports footwear and apparel brand, presents BLACK RAINBOWS, a 10-day immersive experience in Venice Beach, California, that transports fans back to 1976 to celebrate the energetic time period and place that Vans’ first skateboarding shoe was born.

“BLACK RAINBOWS” aren’t just marks left by wallrides from skateboards, they are symbols of the creative reinterpretation of the world around you. Beginning August 9th– 18th, Vans will continue to elevate the Classic Era and honor the ubiquitous silhouette as an icon of creative expression past and present.

In 1976, Tony Alva worked with the Vans family and created a shoe specifically designed for skateboarding. What they did next with that shoe set off a cultural explosion that sent shockwaves around the globe. Vans will commemorate the history and origins of the Era in the neighborhood between Santa Monica and Venice Beach known by Tony Alva, Stacy Peralta and the original Z-Boys simply as Dogtown.

BLACK RAINBOWS is aimed at reinforcing Vans brand promise of enabling creative expression through action sports, art, music and street culture.

Vans has partnered with Dogtown legend Jeff Ho, famed owner of the Zephyr Surf Shop, and Jim Muir, original Z-Boy and Skateboarding Hall of Fame inductee, to bring forward an authentic depiction of the birth of a cultural icon; the Era.

BLACK RAINBOWS’ interactive programming and highlights will include Vans skate demos, panel discussions with Vans designers and skate legends, art and music workshops, film screenings and will culminate with live musical performances.

The Vans BLACK RAINBOWS experience at 6 Rose Avenue will be free and open to the public, for those that RSVP for tickets, beginning August 9th– 18th. For more information visit www.vans.com/blackrainbows .

#VansBlackRainbows

About Vans:

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans®brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans’ cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, “Off The Wall” Since ’66

www.vans.com

youtube.com/vans

instagram.com/vans

facebook.com/vans

twitter.com/vans_66