Suicidal Tendencies Historic Show in Venice at Vans Celebration of the Era

@SuicidalTendencies made history with an insane performance, on Friday night, blocks from where the legendary POP Pier became the birthplace of surf skate style with an attitude.

Soon after the era of the 70’s, Skateboarders from Venice took it to the streets and forged the next progression of skateboarding. Suicidal Tendencies was and is the soundtrack that backs the culture of skateboarding and Venice.

Check out this clip of the legendary performance that went down at the #VansBlackRainbows event at the Rose Room in Venice, CA celebrating the history of the Era! Thank you @Vans and ST 📷: @JuiceDan@JuiceMagazine

Stay tuned for more on this story and additional coverage of the 10 day Vans Celebration of the Era in the upcoming 25 Year Anniversary edition of Juice Magazine, including an appearance by the band X.

Vans Announces A Celebration of the Era in Venice Beach

It’s time to party in Dogtown! At the entrance to what was once the south side of the P.O.P. Pier, the festivities will be kicking off on August 9th in order to celebrate Vans first skateboarding shoe, created in 1976.

Some of you may remember that the corner of Rose Ave. and the Venice Boardwalk used to be home to a corner market where many of the Z-Boys would stop in to grab some chips and apple pie on their way to surf the Cove or skate the boardwalk.

Now the corner of Rose and Oceanfront Walk is home to the Venice Ale House and the attached party space, The Rose Room. It’s all going down at The Rose Room, August 9th through August 18th, with ten days of skateboarding demos, film screenings, panel discussions and musical appearances.

You have to RSVP to go rage with Ho, RedDog and the crew at www.vans.com/blackrainbows .

PRESS RELEASE:

Vans, the original action sports footwear and apparel brand, presents BLACK RAINBOWS, a 10-day immersive experience in Venice Beach, California, that transports fans back to 1976 to celebrate the energetic time period and place that Vans’ first skateboarding shoe was born.

“BLACK RAINBOWS” aren’t just marks left by wallrides from skateboards, they are symbols of the creative reinterpretation of the world around you. Beginning August 9th– 18th, Vans will continue to elevate the Classic Era and honor the ubiquitous silhouette as an icon of creative expression past and present.

In 1976, Tony Alva worked with the Vans family and created a shoe specifically designed for skateboarding. What they did next with that shoe set off a cultural explosion that sent shockwaves around the globe. Vans will commemorate the history and origins of the Era in the neighborhood between Santa Monica and Venice Beach known by Tony Alva, Stacy Peralta and the original Z-Boys simply as Dogtown.

BLACK RAINBOWS is aimed at reinforcing Vans brand promise of enabling creative expression through action sports, art, music and street culture.

Vans has partnered with Dogtown legend Jeff Ho, famed owner of the Zephyr Surf Shop, and Jim Muir, original Z-Boy and Skateboarding Hall of Fame inductee, to bring forward an authentic depiction of the birth of a cultural icon; the Era.

BLACK RAINBOWS’ interactive programming and highlights will include Vans skate demos, panel discussions with Vans designers and skate legends, art and music workshops, film screenings and will culminate with live musical performances.

The Vans BLACK RAINBOWS experience at 6 Rose Avenue will be free and open to the public, for those that RSVP for tickets, beginning August 9th– 18th. For more information visit www.vans.com/blackrainbows .

