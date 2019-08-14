Fundraiser for Jesse Martinez & Skate Film Night with “Made In Venice” Movie at the Waterfront in Venice

You’re invited to the first free Venice public screening of the “Made In Venice” movie – a documentary that chronicles the history of the skateboarders of Venice and their efforts to revive the skateboarding culture on Venice Beach by creating a skatepark for the community.

It’s a fundraiser for Jesse Martinez, presented by Juice Magazine, and it’s FREE to get in, so you better show up at 8pm on Wednesday, August 21st, at The Waterfront, at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, California, and support!

Join us for a night of community at this special summer show, directly benefiting the Venice Skatepark and Jesse Martinez’s selfless efforts to maintain it day and day out with no payment.

There will be raffle with lots of cool prizes organized by Juice Magazine with all proceeds going to Jesse, plus $1 from every Waterfront Coastal Lager sold goes to the cause as well!

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
