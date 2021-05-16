The Skate Barn Hampstead 500

It’s going down! Saturday, May 22, 2021, @theskatebarn presents the inaugural Hampstead 500 with a guaranteed $800 prize purse for the Advanced/Sponsored Concrete Skate Jam. Registration is from 10am-10:45am. Beginner bowl comp kicks off at 11Am. You can register at https://www.theskatebarn.com or at the shop.

There are a bunch of sponsors for the contest, so please give them love. The food truck on site from Noon-4PM is @marishellafatfood 

AFTER PARTY at 6:30PM at the Skate Barn. $8 to watch and hang / $10 to shred and watch bands: Shr3dcrustThe GirlsPatriot – American Oi

The Skate Barn is located at 155 Pansy Ln., Hampstead, North Carolina 28443. Offering 6000 square feet of indoor ramps and obstacles, with a new skate track, the skate park is a paradise for skaters, now with a new egg shaped bowl out back in the woods.

Big shout to the Prize Purse Donors: 

@shaka_taco

@nolliescb 

@katysgrillandbar

@jerryallenswb

@armadaskateboardshop

@theskatebarn 

🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁

#TheSkateBarn #since96 #Hampstead500 #hampsteadnc #SkateboardContest #QuadsSkateContest #GirlsWhoSkate #CiB – @santacruzskateboards @rightcoastsessions

