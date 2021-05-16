2021 Dew Tour Free Ticket Reservations Now Open

2021 Dew Tour free ticket reservations are now open for the Dew Tour Skateboard Competition to be held May 20-23, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa at the new Lauridsen Skatepark. Get your tickets now at https://www.dewtour.com/skate/reservations/

A Day with Sky Brown…

Fans are welcomed daily at the events in limited capacity with required pre-registration. It’s all going down at the the new Lauridsen Skatepark, a newly built 88,000 square foot concrete skatepark, which is now officially the largest skatepark in the United States. Learn more and see the full competition schedule at the Dew Tour website DewTour.com.

A Day with Tristan Rennie

Dew Tour, celebrating its 16th year and first in Des Moines, will include World Skate sanctioned men’s and women’s skateboarding Street and Park competitions, serving as the only U.S.-based global Olympic skateboard qualifying events for 2021. Skateboarding is scheduled to make its debut at the Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo, which were rescheduled in 2020 for July 23 – August 8, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Day with Gavin Bottger

More than 300 of the world’s top male and female skateboarders will compete in individual Park and Street events for a chance to win the Dew Tour title, while earning valuable points toward their country’s Olympic skateboarding team. As in the past, Dew Tour competitors exemplify the best in each sport.

A Day with Jordyn Barratt

Skateboarders will go through open qualifier rounds where the top 20 in men’s and women’s street and park disciplines will go onto the semifinals. From there, they will go up against the pre-seated top 12 World Skate ranked athletes who have accumulated points from the 2019/2020 qualifying season. Then only the top eight will go onto finals.

A Day with Bryce Wettstein

Who are the invited skateboarders competing at Dew Tour Des Moines?

The skateboarders coming to Dew Tour Des Moines May 20-23, 2021 include:

Men’s Park Pre-Seated Semi-Finalist

Ivan Federico (ITA)

Tate Carew (USA)

Ben Hatchell (USA)

Alex Sorgente (USA)

Jagger Eaton (USA)

Thomas Schaar (USA)

Pedro Quintas (BRA)

Keegan Palmer (AUS)

Pedro Barros (BRA)

Cory Juneau (USA)

Luiz Francisco (BRA)

Heimana Reynolds (USA)

Men’s Park Open Qualifier

Dylan Robert Donnini (AUS)

João Victor da Silva (BRA)

Walter Caleb Nicholls (CAN)

Martin Jaque Sandoval (CHL)

Jose Maria Swett Undurraga (CHL)

Damian Piedrahita Vega (COL)

Nikolay Porras (COL)

Jose Daniel Zapata Arisrizabal (COL)

Khaled ElShebokshy (EGY)

Oss Larsen Kinard Exantus (HTI)

Guerd-Holly Shedler Macillon (HTI)

Jephte Jetser Oxilus (HTI)

Yam Behar (ISR)

Taha Drissi Bounou (MAR)

Sergey Gusev (RUS)

Damian Bramley (ZAF)

Dallas Oberholzer (ZAF)

Noah Albrektsson (SWE)

Noppakorn Panutai (THA)

Hampus Winberg (SWE)

Indro Martinenghi (ITA)

Jesse Ingrilli (CAN)

Taneli Eriksson (FIN)

Luka Barrena Zuñiga (MEX)

Juho Liesmäki (FIN)

Mikko Kymäläinen (FIN)

Ruhoff Greg (CHE)

Konwit Ketkaeo (THA)

Dmitrii Bravichev (RUS)

Jimenez Marcelo (CHL)

Omar Cocilova (ARG)

Karl Berglind (SWE)

Brian Van Upapong (THA)

Stewart Beckett (GBR)

Augusto Akio Takahashi dos Santos (BRA)

Jan Tomsovsky (CZE)

Alisher Sodykov (RUS)

Lennard Janssen (DEU)

Daniel Alfonso Alfonso Cuervo (DOM)

Jordan Thackeray (GBR)

Alexander Gusev (RUS)

George Richards (AUS)

Dannie Carlsen (DNK)

Alex Hallford (GBR)

Elias Nilsen (NOR)

James Clarke (CAN)

Beaver Fleming (USA)

William Kc Cortez (MEX)

Edouard Damestoy (FRA)

Yuro Nagahara (JPN)

Jericho Francisco (PHL)

Vinicius Goetzke Barbosa (BRA)

Zion Wright (USA)

Andy Anderson (CAN)

Trey Wood (USA)

Ethan Copeland (AUS)

Joshua Dirksen (USA)

Adam Hopkins (CAN)

Kevin Kowalski (USA)

Rune Glifberg (DNK)

Danny Leon (ESP)

Matheus Mello (BRA)

Clay Kreiner (USA)

Kensuke Sasaoka (JPN)

Luigi Cini (BRA)

Pedro Acosta Carvalho (BRA)

Tyler Edtmayer (DEU)

Ayumu Hirano (JPN)

Kieran Woolley (AUS)

Hericles Fagundes Galle (BRA)

Curren Caples (USA)

Jaime Mateu (ESP)

Gavin Rune Bottger (USA)

Vincent Matheron (FRA)

Tristan Rennie (USA)

Liam cloud Pace (USA)

Alessandro Mazzara (ITA)

Murilo Peres (BRA)

Steven Piniero (PTI)

Oskar Rozenberg (SWE)

Mateus Hiroshi (BRA)

Sky Brown. Photo Credit: Bryce Kanights

Women’s Park Pre-Seated Semi-Finalist

Mami Tezuka (JPN)

Brighton Zeuner (USA)

Isadora Rodrigues Pacheco (BRA)

Kokona Hiraki (JPN)

Bryce Wettstein (USA)

Kisa Nakamura (JPN)

Dora Varella (BRA)

Lizzie Armanto (FIN)

Poppy Starr Olsen (AUS)

Sky Brown (GBR)

Sakura Yosozumi (JPN)

Misugu Okamoto (JPN)

Women’s Park Open Qualifier

Ruby Trew (AUS)

Manuela Vasquez Correa (CHL)

Manuela Colorado Serna (COL)

Maha Akl (EGY)

Wesebica Achille (HTI)

Malicca Fredeline Auguste (HTI)

Kelitha Sabine Augustin (HTI)

Nyimas Bunga Cinta (IDN)

Aya Asaqas (MAR)

Melissa Williams (ZAF)

Ruby Faith Patience Lilley (USA)

Grace Marhoefer (USA)

Ana Maria Falla Toro (COL)

Kody Tamanaha (USA)

Emily Antunes (BRA)

Erica Leguizamon (BRA)

Alishia Stevens (CAN)

Alisa Fessl (AUS)

Jiayi Lou (CHN)

Heini Luotola (FIN)

Shani Bru (FRA)

Fay Ebert (CAN)

Bombette Martin (GBR)

Veronica Zamudio Vergara (MEX)

Liliya Sukhankova (RUS)

Paula Malen Videla (ARG)

Valeria Bertaccini (ITA)

Lucrezia Zarattini (ITA)

Evelyn Marysol Enriquez (ARG)

Amar Hadid (AUS)

Nicole Hause (USA)

Charlotte Heath (AUS)

Josefina Tapia Varas (CHL)

Amelia Brodka (POL)

Xin Zhang (CHN)

Shanae Collins (AUS)

Taniah Meyers (AUS)

Madeleine Larcheron (FRA)

Leticia GonÃ§alves (BRA)

Victoria De souza bassi (BRA)

Lilly Stoephasius (DEU)

Minna Stess (USA)

Julia Benedetti (ESP)

Arianna Carmona (USA)

Jordan Santana (USA)

Jordyn Barratt (USA)

Kihana Ogawa (JPN)

Yndiara Asp (BRA)

Sean Malto practices in Men’s Skateboard Street at Dew Tour 2019 in Long Beach, Calif.

Photo Credit: Ferraphoto

Men’s Street Pre-Seated Semi-Finalist

Vincent Milou (FRA)

Angelo Caro Narvaez (PER)

Jamie Foy (USA)

Dashawn Jordan (USA)

Maurio McCoy (USA)

Aurelien Giraud (FRA)

Jake Ilardi (USA)

Kelvin Hoefler (BRA)

Sora Shirai (JPN)

Gustavo Ribeiro (PRT)

Yuto Horigome (JPN)

Nyjah Huston (USA)

Men’s Street Open Qualifier

Ryan Al-Sanabani (YEM)

Amr Alareqi (YEM)

Eduardo Neves (BRA)

Mwesigwa Dax Godrey (UGA)

Santiago Henao Mejía (COL)

Briston Basola (FIN)

Mugenyi Nicholas (UGA)

Lawrence Ravail (FRA)

Basral Graito Hutomo (IDN)

Andre Beverley (JAM)

Alexandr Nenashev (KAZ)

Abdesslam Rhabraoui (MAR)

David Stefanik (SVK)

Christopher Thomas Khan (SVK)

Khulekani Ngubane (ZAF)

Oscar Anderberg (SWE)

Napat Wijidjarung (THA)

Mwesigwa Douglas (UGA)

Ville Nyström (FIN)

Juan Carlos Polania Cachalla (COL)

Mauro Esteban Iglesias (ARG)

Filipe Valadares Mota (BRA)

Frederik Luptak (SVK)

Jafin Garvey (JAM)

Gabryel Aguilar Cursino (BRA)

Evon Martinez (RUS)

Joao lucas Alves (BRA)

Simon Deprez (BEL)

Saldou Jean Thomas (SEN)

Arturs Bogdanovics (LVA)

Noel Schaerer (CHE)

Kristian Nguyen (SVK)

George Poole (GBR)

Yeoshiyahu Simha Lev Tanenbaum (ISR)

Athiwat Rueangsri (THA)

Joni Laurinen (FIN)

Gabriel Fortunato Soares (BRA)

Tafari Whitter (JAM)

Petter Brunvatne (NOR)

Jorge Simões (PRT)

Kevin duman (ITA)

Shay Sandiford (CAN)

Rafa Bocanegra (ESP)

Simon Stricker (CHE)

Omar Cocilova (ARG)

Jost Arens (DEU)

Rio Batan Matienzo Ares (PRI)

Egor Kaldikov (RUS)

David Bachinsky (USA)

Tomas Vintr (CZE)

Jean-marc Johannes (ZAF)

Agonkouin Georges (BEN)

Onni Saltevo (FIN)

Bruno Senra (PRT)

Massimo Cristofoletti (ITA)

Martin Pek (CZE)

Munoz Jesus (CHL)

Jhon Jarvey Álvarez Lora (COL)

Vsevolod Eduardovitsj Kroetkov (NLD)

Alexander Risvad (DNK)

Mizurov Alex (DEU)

Oscar Ivan Meza Gradillo (MEX)

Douwe Macare (NLD)

Patrick Praman (THA)

Mads Christensen (DNK)

Denny Pham (DEU)

Gabriel Ribeiro (PRT)

Brandon Valjalo (ZAF)

Ishod Wair (USA)

Alec Majerus (USA)

Konstantin Kabanov (RUS)

Kyonosuke Yamashita (JPN)

Pool Ernesto Bellido De La Cruz (PER)

Maxim Habanec (CZE)

Nelson Garza De La Cruz (MEX)

Matias Dell olio (ARG)

Coria Bacilio Brayan Osvaldo (MEX)

Joseph Garbaccio (FRA)

Mark Suciu (USA)

TJ Rogers (CAN)

Aldain Fynn (AUS)

Chris Joslin (USA)

Sean Malto (USA)

Paul Rodriguez (USA)

Alex Decunha (GBR)

Richard Tury (SVK)

Micky Papa (CAN)

Luis Jhancarlos Gonzalez OrtÃ­z (COL)

Alexander Midler (USA)

Louie Lopez (USA)

Ryan Decenzo (CAN)

Ivan Monteiro (BRA)

Axel Cruysberghs (BEL)

Felipe Gustavo (BRA)

Jagger Eaton (USA)

Lucas Rabelo (BRA)

Shane O’Neill (AUS)

Matt Berger (CAN)

Carlos Ribeiro (BRA)

Giovanni Vianna (BRA)

Manny Santiago (PRI)

Yukito Aoki (JPN)

Leticia Bufoni. Photo Credit: Ferra

Women’s Street Pre-Seated

Roos Zwetsloot (NLD)

Yumeka Oda (JPN)

Virginia Fortes Aguas (BRA)

Alexis Sablone (USA)

Gabriela Pereira mazetto (BRA)

Mariah Duran (USA)

Leticia Bufoni (BRA)

Aori Nishimura (JPN)

Rayssa Leal (BRA)

Pamela Rosa (BRA)

Women’s Street Open Qualifier

Valentina Petric Tobar (CHL)

Wafa Heboul (MAR)

Boipelo Awuah (ZAF)

Natalie Bramley (ZAF)

Christine Cottam (USA)

Fay Ebert (CAN)

Poe pinson (USA)

Monica Torres (BRA)

Sarah De Laet (BEL)

Sophie Grant (CAN)

Paige Heyn (USA)

Jazmín Alexandra Álvarez Bedoya (COL)

Lore Bruggeman (BEL)

Madeline Balt (CAN)

Aldana Lubila Bertran (ARG)

Ksenia Maricheva (RUS)

Aura Brédart (BEL)

Tonje Pedersen (NOR)

Nanaka Fujisawa (JPN)

Itzel Granadores Flores (MEX)

Charlotte Hym (FRA)

Mar Barrera (ESP)

Rojas Maria Jose (CHL)

Ana María Rendón Castaño (COL)

Vianez Morales (PRT)

Orapan Tongkong (THA)

Julia Brueckler (AUS)

Asia Lanzi (ITA)

Annie Guglia (CAN)

Andrea Benitez (ESP)

Kendra Long (USA)

Meagan Guy (USA)

Marina Gabriela (BRA)

Ariadne Souza Silveira (BRA)

Karen Feitosa de barros (BRA)

Kotone Nishimura (JPN)

Samarria Brevard (USA)

Isabelle Menezes (BRA)

Kaya Isa (JPN)

Keet Oldenbeuving (NLD)

Wenhui Zeng (CHN)

Rizu Akama (JPN)

Momiji Nishiya (JPN)

Isabelly Ãvila da silva (BRA)

Funa Nakayama (JPN)

Margielyn arda Didal (PHL)

Alana Smith (USA)

2021 Dew Tour Skateboarding Course Preview

This year, Dew Tour utilizes a pre-existing cement skatepark that’s been in the works thanks to a passionate local skate scene for over the past decade.

2021 Dew Tour Street Skateboarding Course Preview

The Lauridsen street course designed by California Skateparks made the park with professional-level features to host Olympic-level competitions and accommodate amateur-level skateboarders.

The street details are as follows:

Ten ledges that include straight, out, banked, hubba, and down ledges

11 rails that feature flat, down, round, and square options

Four different stair sets

A plethora of banks, gaps, hips, and endless lines

For the Dew Tour competition coming in May, the course will showcase a few additional course features that will showcase the skaters’ abilities, as well as up the level of difficulty.

They include:

A pallet of MTN Dew over the Euro gap

Raised platform to expand the existing stair set into an 11-stair set

2021 Dew Tour Park Skateboarding Course Preview

The folks at California Skateparks hooked up Lauridsen with a heavy bowl designed for intermediate-level skateboarders. The bowl features transitions that can accommodate the advanced skaters as they hone in on their tricks, as well as those looking to progress their skill level.

The park terrain details include:

Depth range from 4-8 feet

Hips, extensions, spine, pump bump, layback walls

Pipe and pool coping

The Dew Tour competition will add on the following features:

A six-foot Toyota extension

A four-foot MTN Dew extension

TICKET DETAILS:

Dew Tour has always been a free event open to the public. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will offer FREE tickets via the Dew Tour website. To remain in compliance with state and local COVID guidelines, there will be dedicated sessions/time slots per day for entry, and only one reservation may be made per day, per person. No one may enter the venue without a free ticket.

Reserving free tickets will allow fans onto the public skate courses as well as to first come, first served sectioned spectator viewing areas located on the grassy bank, which will be separated into six-person pods. The time slots will be enforced by colored wristbands as well as a team who will be working within the spectator areas. Please visit DewTour.com for all rules around seating areas.

Also included in fans’ ticket access is the Dew Tour Experience, a festival-style area that will be spread out throughout 2nd Avenue between Center Street and School Street in Des Moines. The Dew Tour Experience will offer a large, socially distanced and safe area for fans to enjoy fun and free event partner activations.

Social distancing and masks will be required in all areas of the venue. In addition, a health questionnaire and COVID-19 release will be required by everyone entering the venue.

Dew Tour will be livestreamed in its entirety on DewTour.com, Facebook Live, YouTube and other major platforms for a total of 25+ hours of LIVE video. Additionally, more than four hours of Dew Tour coverage will air on NBC and NBCSN this summer.

Stay updated at DewTour.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTokand YouTube by following @DewTour.

About Dew Tour

Dew Tour is an innovative contest series and content platform that brings together the world’s best skateboarders, snowboarders, skiers, artists, brands and fans in a celebration of creativity and style.

In 2016, the Adventure Sports Network (ASN), a part of Accelerate360’s media portfolio, became the official strategic partner to lead content production, execution and event staging for the Dew Tour. Working in close collaboration with ASN’s core action sports media brands and in partnership with DEW®, Dew Tour continues to progress events and content, bringing millions of action sports fans engaging stories and experiences across digital and broadcast mediums. In addition to Dewtour.com and ASN’s digital network, Dew Tour’s summer and winter events are telecast on NBC.