The M&M Tribute Bowl Jam at Pine Ridge, South Dakota

Conscious Alliance and the Stronghold Society presented The M&M TRIBUTE BOWL JAM on August 3rd, 2019, at Toby Eaglebull WK4-Directions Skatepark (that MONK built) in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, in LAKOTA Country, Home of the Oglala Nations Powwow!

It was another great weekend in Pine Ridge with a contest in memory of Monk and Mike Hawk! Jeff Ament showed up to help with the event and put MPS boards together for the kids and hook them up with new WK/MPS SPF Bones wheels collab that Walt Pourier designed, so every skater got hooked up! The Donut Hill crew from Nebraska showed up with 30 full set ups, and we brought multiple set ups with Bones, Indy’s, WK boards, Montana Pool Service decks , FA and Hockey decks so every skater that entered the contest got a full set up and a Vans bag full of prizes from Vans, Skateology, MPS, Bones, Powell Peralta, Juice Magazine, Indy, Skateratz, and Mob Grip!

We threw a Mike “Money” Hawk best trick contest and the skaters went big! We also threw a Mad Monk Speed train battle where a pair of skaters followed each other in the bowl and saw who would stay on the longest without falling! We ran a bowl jam for 13 and under, and 14 and over and everyone had a blast! We had a Mega sticker toss at the end and the kids got hooked up! Everyone left with a prize and a huge smile after skating this Grindline park that Monk and crew put all their heart into building!!!

Big thanks to the Pourier family for all of their help organizing with us, KDawg for keeping things rolling, Crazy Joe Mesteth for the killer, killer sound system, Conscious Alliance for sponsorship support, Indy trucks for the constant truck hookups, Bones Wheels for a killer collab wheel and tons of shirts and stickers bearings, Vans for all the killer shirts, stickers bags and wallets, Juice Magazine for all the Monk mags, Jason Dill for all the boxes of decks, and Jeff Ament for all of the good times and killer MPS product and skatepark construction support! Together all these people help us to help the kids and we couldn’t do this without your support and ENERGY!!!

The Lakota Skaters are carving and ripping harder every time we come back, and this new generation of skaters are ripping harder than ever! Thanks to all the skaters who showed up and made this contest a blast!!!

Big thank you to George Powell, Michael Furukawa and Rob Washburn @boneswheels for the custom collab with Wounded Knee Skateboards and MPS to hook up the kids! These wheels will also be sold for fundraising for more and more wheel giveaways at more skatepark events!! Designed by @waltpourier. #nakotadesigns hooked up kids at Pine Ridge Lakota Coubtry! @montanapoolservice @woundedkneeskateboards

Words and photos by Jim Murphy of Wounded Knee Skateboards

Support this outreach by donating at www.strongholdsociety.org