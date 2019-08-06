X Games 2019 featured Skateboarding’s first 1260 by Mitchie Brusco

Skateboarders from the U.S.A. as well as countries all over the globe, spent this past weekend, August 1st-4th, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, competing to win gold, silver and bronze 2019 X Games medals.

Jagger Eaton took home silver for Men’s Skateboarding Park. Photo by Lee Leal

While America’s Nyjah Huston (age 24) won gold for Best Trick, skateboarders from Japan, like Yuto Horigome (age 20) won the gold in Men’s Street Skateboarding, and Misugu Okamoto (age 13) took the top spot in Women’s Park Skateboarding and Aori Nishimura (age 17) took first in Women’s Street Skateboarding, knocking out previous contenders from the dominant spots. Also hailing from Japan, 10-year-old Cocona Hiraki won a silver medal in Women’s Park Skateboarding contest, and became the youngest female to ever compete in the X Games.

Vinicios Sardi won a gold medal for Adaptive Park Skateboarding. Photo by Lee Leal

The X Games also featured Adaptive Park Skateboarding with Brazil’s Vinicios Sardi taking the gold, while Felipe Nunes took silver and Mike Minor won a bronze X Games medal. As Vinicius celebrated his victory, he graciously stated, “Thank you to everyone who helped make this dream come true ❤️🇧🇷 GO BRAZIL 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Congratulations @felipenunesskate @gnarlynubby. It was great sharing this with you 🛹”

Alex Sorgente earned a bronze medal in the Park Skateboarding comp. Photo by Lee Leal

Men’s park veterans skating for America, like Jagger Eaton and Alex Sorgente, took second and third respectively, while Italy’s Ivan Federico claimed the gold. Ivan was stoked to win first place and took the time to congratulate Jagger and Alex as well as thanking his sponsors and supporters. Federico said, “I can’t believe to take the first spot at @XGAMES 🤯🥇Congrats to @alexsorgente 🥉and @jaggereaton🥈 Thanks everyone that supports me.”

Ivan Federico won gold for Italy in the Park Skateboard competition. Photo by Lee Leal

If vert skating and Big Air skateboarding were to be included in a future Olympics, skateboarders riding for the USA look to have a good shot at the gold, as American skateboarders, Jimmy Wilkins claimed first place in vert and Elliot Sloan took first in Big Air.

Without a doubt, one of the greatest highlights of the 2019 X Games was Mitchie Brusco landing the first ever 1260 in the Big Air competition, which earned him a silver medal, while Brusco also took home a silver medal in the Vert Skateboarding contest.

Congrats to Mitchie for this monumental moment in skateboarding history. As Tony Hawk, who landed the first 900 in 1999 in the X Games, said of Brusco’s accomplishment, “Congratulations to @mitchiebrusco84 on the first-ever 1260. I’m speechless. 🛹🌀🌀🌀🔥”

Mitchie Brusco takes home the silver medal

As Mitchie Brusco A.K.A. “Tricky” reflected on his ground-breaking landmark in skateboarding, he shared the love with his fellow vert dogs and Big Air competitors on his Instagram @mitchiebrusco84 and had this to say, “So so so much work goes into preparing for these contests and then it’s over in an instant. It’s hard to keep up with the overflow of emotions, but I think that’s what makes it so special! I’m so proud of my friends who push me and also keep me in check. @jimmy_wilkins is the most humble and hard working person, we could all be a little more like Jimmy. He deserves everything in this world and more. @claykreiner showed heart pushing through injuries and putting himself on the podium in vert, power moves G 🔥 @ronygomes is so dedicated and passionate, and his trick selection is top notch.. No doubt Rony will be a big air contender for many years. And congrats to @elliotsloan for the 7-9 gold medal! Thank you everybody for so much love these last 24 hours following the 1260. I’m stoked for skateboarding right now! Much love, Tricky. “

X Games Next X Skateboard Park

Keep an eye out on the groms for the next generation of potential medalists, as the top ranking skaters in the Next X Skateboard Park competition were Tate Carew (1), Gavin Bottger (2), and Jake Yanko (3). In the Skateboard Street contest, the top placing competitors were Daiki Ikeda (1), Lazer Crawford (2) and Kristion Jordan (3).

X Games Minneapolis 2019 Highlights

Congrats to all of the skateboarding medalists at the X Games Minneapolis 2019. For a full rundown of results and highlights, please visit http://www.xgames.com

Skateboard Vert: Jimmy Wilkins (Gold), Mitchie Brusco (Silver), Clay Kreiner (Bronze)

Men’s Skateboard Park: Ivan Federico (Gold), Jagger Eaton (Silver), Alex Sorgente (Bronze)

Men’s Skateboard Street: Yuto Horigome (gold), Nyjah Hoston (Silver), Sora Shirai (Bronze)

Womens Skateboard Park: Misugu Okamoto (Gold), Cocona Hiraki (Silver), Lizzie Armanto (Bronze)

Women’s Skateboard Street: Aori Nishimura (Gold), Momiji Nishiya (Silver), Mariah Duran (Bronze)

Skateboard Big Air: Elliot Sloan (Gold), Mitchie Brusco (Silver), Rony Gomes (Bronze)

Skatepark Park Adaptive: Vinicios Sardi (Gold), Felipe Nunes (Silver), Mike Minor (Bronze)

Skateboard Best Trick: Nyjah Huston (Gold)

Photos by Lee Leal of Embassy Skateboards

Skateboard Big Air

For more from the X Games 2019, please visit: http://www.xgames.com