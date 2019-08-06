X Games 2019 featured Skateboarding’s first 1260 by Mitchie Brusco

Skateboarders from the U.S.A. as well as countries all over the globe, spent this past weekend, August 1st-4th, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, competing to win gold, silver and bronze 2019 X Games medals.
While America’s Nyjah Huston (age 24) won gold for Best Trick, skateboarders from Japan, like Yuto Horigome (age 20) won the gold in Men’s Street Skateboarding, and Misugu Okamoto (age 13) took the top spot in Women’s Park Skateboarding and Aori Nishimura (age 17) took first in Women’s Street Skateboarding, knocking out previous contenders from the dominant spots. Also hailing from Japan, 10-year-old Cocona Hiraki won a silver medal in Women’s Park Skateboarding contest, and became the youngest female to ever compete in the X Games.
The X Games also featured Adaptive Park Skateboarding with Brazil’s Vinicios Sardi taking the gold, while Felipe Nunes took silver and Mike Minor won a bronze X Games medal. As Vinicius celebrated his victory, he graciously stated, “Thank you to everyone who helped make this dream come true ❤️🇧🇷 GO BRAZIL 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Congratulations @felipenunesskate @gnarlynubby. It was great sharing this with you 🛹”
Men’s park veterans skating for America, like Jagger Eaton and Alex Sorgente, took second and third respectively, while Italy’s Ivan Federico claimed the gold. Ivan was stoked to win first place and took the time to congratulate Jagger and Alex as well as thanking his sponsors and supporters. Federico said, “I can’t believe to take the first spot at @XGAMES 🤯🥇Congrats to @alexsorgente 🥉and @jaggereaton🥈 Thanks everyone that supports me.”
If vert skating and Big Air skateboarding were to be included in a future Olympics, skateboarders riding for the USA look to have a good shot at the gold, as American skateboarders, Jimmy Wilkins claimed first place in vert and Elliot Sloan took first in Big Air.
Without a doubt, one of the greatest highlights of the 2019 X Games was Mitchie Brusco landing the first ever 1260 in the Big Air competition, which earned him a silver medal, while Brusco also took home a silver medal in the Vert Skateboarding contest.
Congrats to Mitchie for this monumental moment in skateboarding history. As Tony Hawk, who landed the first 900 in 1999 in the X Games, said of Brusco’s accomplishment, “Congratulations to @mitchiebrusco84 on the first-ever 1260. I’m speechless. 🛹🌀🌀🌀🔥”
As Mitchie Brusco A.K.A. “Tricky” reflected on his ground-breaking landmark in skateboarding, he shared the love with his fellow vert dogs and Big Air competitors on his Instagram @mitchiebrusco84 and had this to say, “So so so much work goes into preparing for these contests and then it’s over in an instant. It’s hard to keep up with the overflow of emotions, but I think that’s what makes it so special! I’m so proud of my friends who push me and also keep me in check. @jimmy_wilkins is the most humble and hard working person, we could all be a little more like Jimmy. He deserves everything in this world and more. @claykreiner showed heart pushing through injuries and putting himself on the podium in vert, power moves G 🔥 @ronygomes is so dedicated and passionate, and his trick selection is top notch.. No doubt Rony will be a big air contender for many years. And congrats to @elliotsloan for the 7-9 gold medal! Thank you everybody for so much love these last 24 hours following the 1260. I’m stoked for skateboarding right now! Much love, Tricky. “
Keep an eye out on the groms for the next generation of potential medalists, as the top ranking skaters in the Next X Skateboard Park competition were Tate Carew (1), Gavin Bottger (2), and Jake Yanko (3). In the Skateboard Street contest, the top placing competitors were Daiki Ikeda (1), Lazer Crawford (2) and Kristion Jordan (3).
Congrats to all of the skateboarding medalists at the X Games Minneapolis 2019. For a full rundown of results and highlights, please visit http://www.xgames.com
Skateboard Vert: Jimmy Wilkins (Gold), Mitchie Brusco (Silver), Clay Kreiner (Bronze)
Men’s Skateboard Park: Ivan Federico (Gold), Jagger Eaton (Silver), Alex Sorgente (Bronze)
Men’s Skateboard Street: Yuto Horigome (gold), Nyjah Hoston (Silver), Sora Shirai (Bronze)
Womens Skateboard Park: Misugu Okamoto (Gold), Cocona Hiraki (Silver), Lizzie Armanto (Bronze)
Women’s Skateboard Street: Aori Nishimura (Gold), Momiji Nishiya (Silver), Mariah Duran (Bronze)
Skateboard Big Air: Elliot Sloan (Gold), Mitchie Brusco (Silver), Rony Gomes (Bronze)
Skatepark Park Adaptive: Vinicios Sardi (Gold), Felipe Nunes (Silver), Mike Minor (Bronze)
Skateboard Best Trick: Nyjah Huston (Gold)
Photos by Lee Leal of Embassy Skateboards
X Games 2019 Skateboarding Results
Skateboard Big Air
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Run 1
|Run 2
|Run 3
|Run 4
|Run 5
|Best
|1
|Elliot Sloan
|42.00
|42.00
|42.00
|42.00
|91.66
|91.66
|2
|Mitchie Brusco
|29.00
|27.66
|89.66
|0.00
|0.00
|89.66
|3
|Rony Gomes
|0.00
|0.00
|82.00
|34.66
|35.33
|82.00
|4
|Clay Kreiner
|79.33
|0.00
|40.66
|81.33
|41.00
|81.33
|5
|Justin Rivera
|35.00
|74.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.66
|6
|Beaver Fleming
|0.00
|28.33
|69.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|7
|Toby Ryan
|60.66
|30.00
|64.33
|0.00
|0.00
|64.33
|8
|Edgard Pereira
|30.33
|29.66
|29.66
|29.33
|29.66
|30.33
Elimination – 1A
|Rank
|Name
|Run 1
|Run 2
|Run 3
|Run 4
|Run 5
|Run 6
|Best
|1
|Edgard Pereira
|30.33
|29.33
|28.33
|79.00
|29.66
|0.00
|79.00
|2
|Justin Rivera
|71.33
|0.00
|35.33
|0.00
|33.66
|72.00
|72.00
|3
|Beaver Fleming
|31.66
|30.66
|67.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.66
|4
|Toby Ryan
|64.00
|35.66
|66.33
|31.33
|33.00
|0.00
|66.33
|5
|Edouard Damestoy
|0.00
|63.00
|0.00
|35.66
|36.00
|36.66
|63.00
|6
|Keefer Wilson
|61.00
|61.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.33
|61.66
|7
|Italo Penarrubia
|32.00
|33.66
|32.33
|32.33
|32.33
|32.66
|33.66
|8
|Jake Brown
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Men’s Skateboard Street Best Trick
Final
|Rank
|Name
|1
|Nyjah Huston
|2
|Yuto Horigome
|3
|Matt Berger
|4
|Ryan Decenzo
|5
|Chris Joslin
|6
|Alec Majerus
|7
|Jamie Foy
|7
|Dashawn Jordan
|7
|Ishod Wair
Men’s Skateboard Park
Final
|Rank
|Name
|1
|Ivan Federico
|2
|Jagger Eaton
|3
|Alex Sorgente
|4
|Tom Schaar
|5
|Tristan Rennie
|6
|Heimana Reynolds
Semifinal 2 – 1A
|Rank
|Name
|1
|Jagger Eaton
|2
|Tristan Rennie
|3
|Tom Schaar
|4
|Luiz Francisco
|5
|Keegan Palmer
|6
|Kensuke Sasaoka
Semifinal 1 – 1A
|Rank
|Name
|1
|Alex Sorgente
|2
|Ivan Federico
|3
|Heimana Reynolds
|4
|Jake Wooten
|5
|Cory Juneau
|6
|Collin Graham
Women’s Skateboard Park
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Run 1
|Best
|1
|Misugu Okamoto
|0.00
|0
|2
|Cocona Hiraki
|0.00
|0
|3
|Lizzie Armanto
|0.00
|0
|4
|Sakura Yosozumi
|0.00
|0
|5
|Sky Brown
|0.00
|0
|6
|Bryce Wettstein
|0.00
|0
Semifinal 2 – 1A
|Rank
|Name
|Run 1
|Best
|1
|Misugu Okamoto
|0.00
|0
|2
|Lizzie Armanto
|0.00
|0
|3
|Bryce Wettstein
|0.00
|0
|4
|Mami Tezuka
|0.00
|0
|5
|Minna Stess
|0.00
|0
|6
|Nicole Hause
|0.00
|0
Semifinal 1 – 1A
|Rank
|Name
|Run 1
|Best
|1
|Sakura Yosozumi
|0.00
|0
|2
|Cocona Hiraki
|0.00
|0
|3
|Sky Brown
|0.00
|0
|4
|Poppy Olsen
|0.00
|0
|5
|Kody Tamanaha
|0.00
|0
|6
|Kihana Ogawa
|0.00
|0
Women’s Skateboard Street
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Run 1
|Run 2
|Run 3
|Average
|1
|Aori Nishimura
|58.00
|92.00
|60.00
|92.00
|2
|Momiji Nishiya
|90.00
|60.33
|70.33
|90.00
|3
|Mariah Duran
|76.66
|88.33
|74.00
|88.33
|4
|Rayssa Leal
|87.66
|76.66
|38.33
|87.66
|5
|Poe Pinson
|73.66
|55.33
|41.00
|73.66
|6
|Yumeka Oda
|62.66
|72.00
|60.00
|72.00
|7
|Leticia Bufoni
|70.66
|29.66
|0.00
|70.66
|8
|Candy Jacobs
|68.00
|60.66
|18.66
|68.00
|9
|Lacey Baker
|57.66
|38.33
|66.00
|66.00
|10
|Alexis Sablone
|35.00
|63.33
|42.66
|63.33
Elimination – 1A
|Rank
|Name
|Run 1
|Run 2
|Average
|1
|Momiji Nishiya
|83.66
|39.33
|83.66
|2
|Lacey Baker
|81.00
|47.00
|81.00
|3
|Leticia Bufoni
|78.00
|70.00
|78.00
|4
|Rayssa Leal
|74.33
|77.00
|77.00
|5
|Yumeka Oda
|75.00
|76.00
|76.00
|6
|Candy Jacobs
|56.00
|74.00
|74.00
|7
|Poe Pinson
|73.00
|59.00
|73.00
|8
|Pamela Rosa
|72.33
|66.00
|72.33
|9
|Nanaka Fujisawa
|71.33
|70.66
|71.33
|10
|Funa Nakayama
|58.00
|47.00
|58.00
|11
|Kristin Ebeling
|52.66
|51.00
|52.66
|12
|Meagan Guy
|48.33
|36.66
|48.33
|13
|Alana Smith
|39.33
|45.66
|45.66
|14
|Samarria Brevard
|31.00
|29.66
|31.00
Park Adaptive
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Run 1
|Best
|1
|Vinicios Sardi
|0.00
|0.00
|2
|Felipe Nunes
|0.00
|0.00
|3
|Mike Minor
|0.00
|0.00
|4
|Evan Strong
|0.00
|0.00
|5
|Matt Farage
|0.00
|0.00
|6
|Oscar Loreto Jr
|0.00
|0.00
|7
|Andy Hernandez
|0.00
|0.00
|8
|Noah Elliott
|0.00
|0.00
Men’s Skateboard Street
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Run 1
|Run 2
|Run 3
|Best
|1
|Yuto Horigome
|77.00
|89.00
|67.66
|89.00
|2
|Nyjah Huston
|86.00
|88.00
|79.33
|88.00
|3
|Sora Shirai
|61.00
|87.00
|71.00
|87.00
|4
|Jagger Eaton
|74.00
|71.66
|86.33
|86.33
|5
|Jamie Foy
|82.00
|72.33
|86.00
|86.00
|6
|Luan Oliveira
|72.00
|84.00
|80.66
|84.00
|7
|Daisuke Ikeda
|73.33
|61.00
|61.33
|73.33
|8
|Felipe Gustavo
|71.33
|34.00
|30.66
|71.33
|9
|Dashawn Jordan
|65.00
|17.33
|69.66
|69.66
|10
|Kelvin Hoefler
|68.66
|46.33
|61.66
|68.66
Elimination – 1A
|Rank
|Name
|Run 1
|Run 2
|Best
|1
|Sora Shirai
|83.00
|92.33
|92.33
|2
|Luan Oliveira
|78.00
|89.00
|89.00
|3
|Daisuke Ikeda
|77.00
|82.00
|82.00
|4
|Dashawn Jordan
|81.00
|80.33
|81.00
|5
|Yuto Horigome
|77.66
|42.00
|77.66
|6
|Jamie Foy
|35.00
|77.00
|77.00
|7
|Felipe Gustavo
|19.66
|76.00
|76.00
|8
|Aurelien Giraud
|71.00
|75.66
|75.66
|9
|Ryan Decenzo
|75.33
|53.33
|75.33
|10
|Ishod Wair
|69.00
|74.00
|74.00
|11
|Ryan Sheckler
|73.66
|57.33
|73.66
|12
|Alec Majerus
|72.66
|70.00
|72.66
|13
|Zion Wright
|66.00
|69.66
|69.66
|14
|Shane O’neill
|47.00
|67.66
|67.66
|15
|Matt Berger
|42.33
|67.00
|67.00
|16
|Torey Pudwill
|65.66
|20.00
|65.66
|17
|Chris Joslin
|63.33
|52.66
|63.33
Next X Skateboard Street
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Run 1
|Run 2
|Best
|1
|Daiki Ikeda
|89.66
|81.66
|89.66
|2
|Lazer Crawford
|79.66
|58.33
|79.66
|3
|Kristion Jordan
|60.00
|73.33
|73.33
|4
|Jiro Platt
|70.66
|69.00
|70.66
|5
|Koston Eaton
|64.00
|63.66
|64.00
|6
|Roman Hager
|53.66
|53.66
|53.66
Next X Skateboard Park
Final
|Rank
|Name
|1
|Tate Carew
|2
|Gavin Bottger
|3
|Jake Yanko
|4
|Taylor Nye
|5
|Kieran Woolley
|6
|Ethan Copeland
Pacifico Skateboard Vert
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Placing
|1
|Jimmy Wilkins
|First
|2
|Mitchie Brusco
|Second
|3
|Clay Kreiner
|Third
|4
|Moto Shibata
|Fourth
|5
|Elliot Sloan
|Fifth
|4
|Augusto Akio
|Sixth
For more from the X Games 2019, please visit: http://www.xgames.com
Post a reply