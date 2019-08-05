The Cure will Headline and Curate the Pasadena Daydream Festival

The Cure will headline and curate Pasadena Daydream Festival, presented by Goldenvoice, which is set to take place at the Brookside at the Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, featuring performances by The Cure, Pixies, Deftones, Mogwai, Throwing Muses, The Joy Formidable, Chelsea Wolfe, The Twilight Sad, Emma Ruth Rundle and Kælan Mikla.

Following their 40th anniversary appearance at BST Hyde Park, London in 2018, The Cure have invited a selection of their favorite artists for another summer headline event, this time set against the West Coast backdrop of Pasadena’s Rose Bowl.

In Robert Smith’s own words, “Hyde Park was a fabulous experience, the whole day was really magical, and we wanted to create something with a similar celebratory vibe for this summer.”

Recently inducted into the Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame, The Cure has been instrumental in shaping the global, post-punk musical landscape. Earning a reputation for melancholy with albums such as Pornography , Disintegration and Bloodflowers , the band has also produced an astonishing succession of pop hits, including, among many others, ‘Boys Don’t Cry’, ‘The Lovecats’, ‘In Between Days’ ‘Close To Me’, ‘Just Like Heaven’, ‘Lullaby’, ‘Lovesong’ and ‘Friday I’m In Love’.

Tickets on-sale now at PasadenaDaydream.com.

$1 from every ticket sold will go towards music and arts education organizations and local charities, which include Mr. Holland’s Opus , Little Kids Rock , Free Arts for Abused Children , Inner-City Arts and The Painted Turtle .

Full lineup:

The Cure

Pixies

Deftones

Mogwai

Throwing Muse

The Joy Formidable

Chelsea Wolfe

The Twilight Sad

Emma Ruth Rundle

Kælan Mikla

