The Lizzie: Vans Signature Skate Shoe From Lizzie Armanto

Vans will be celebrating the launch of The Lizzie, an all-new skate shoe in partnership with Vans pro skateboarder Lizzie Armanto, at Goya Studios, Los Angeles, from March 10-12th, 2022. RSVP Here!

The Lizzie will be available globally at Vans.com and select retailers beginning March 10, 2022. Congrats Lizzie!!!

As a trailblazer in skateboarding, Lizzie is an inspiration, breaking down the barriers of what’s possible. When Vans set out to create Lizzie’s first signature skateboarding shoe, they listened closely to her and what she needed to progress. The result is The Lizzie, Vans’ first signature skateboarding shoe designed by a woman in 20 years. The Lizzie provides something else entirely for a wider range of skateboarders.

Lizzie said, “I really enjoyed the process of creating a shoe from the ground up. I felt compelled to make a shoe that is simple, functional, feels good on your feet and has a bit of soul, and feel proud of what we were able to accomplish.”

To bring this vision to life, Lizzie worked closely with Vans’ Innovation and Product Development teams on a performance-fit last molded directly from 3D scans of her feet. Lizzie wanted a shoe that represented her completely—from a slimmer fit tailored to her foot shape, to a leaner outsole for a closer connection to her board and improved flexibility. The impact cushioning in typical skate shoes left Lizzie feeling like she was floating above her board, so Vans listened to create a new lower profile footbed.

The Lizzie features a new vulcanized construction with a lower profile sidewall foxing tape, an exposed radiused outsole edge, and flex grooves for a stable, broken-in feel. The universal fit features the perfect amount of EcoCush™ cushioning, increasing boardfeel for a wider range of skaters. A new 3D Embossed DURACAP™ toe and Sidestripe has even more durability in high-wear areas, while an all-new micro-waffle tread and Sick-Stick™ rubber offers maximum grip.

Because Lizzie is also passionate about preserving our planet, her signature shoe received the Vans VR3 Checkerboard Globe designation, meaning it follows strict footwear materials guidelines for all major components and has been designed and engineered to have a reduced carbon footprint compared to Vans’ canvas shoes. Under the VR3 designation, The Lizzie will always be made in part with organic cotton, natural rubber and biobased foam. For its debut, The Lizzie also utilizes suede across the entire shoe sourced from Leather Working Group (LWG) tanneries that have been rated gold or silver for environmental responsibility.

“I feel very connected to nature, and I’m stoked that my shoe could bring me even closer to it. I knew from the very beginning that I wanted to include sustainable materials and practices as much as possible throughout the entire process. It means a lot to me that Vans’ design team went the extra mile to make this happen,” Lizzie added.

The Lizzie is finished with minimal detailing, including Lizzie’s signature initials on the exterior tongue label as well as her first and last name on the underside of the heel flaps, visible only when flipped up. Bright pops of hand drawn citrus and botanical illustrations on the shoe’s interior lining speak to Lizzie’s love of plants.

In addition to The Lizzie, the Vans x Lizzie Armanto collection features a head-to-toe assortment of apparel and accessories designed in collaboration with Lizzie that include workwear-inspired staples like the Lizzie Armanto vest and Armanto skate chinos in burro, a knit tank in black, and short sleeve mini tee in melon, as well as a bucket hat in natural, crew socks in white, and waistpack in burro. The offering features the same citrus and botanical graphics tying back to her signature shoe.

Lizzie Armanto embodies the true spirit of creative expression in all its forms. With a storied career that includes many firsts—like the first woman to grace TransWorld SKATEboarding’s magazine cover and one of the first women in years to appear on the cover of Thrasher, the first to complete Tony Hawk’s Loop, and a part of the talented crew to compete in Tokyo’s 2021 Olympic skateboarding debut—Lizzie is a pioneer and role model. Continuing to break new ground, Vans and Lizzie are proud to deliver something else entirely for a new generation of skateboarders.

To honor the launch of The Lizzie, Vans will host an experience like no other from March 10-12, 2022, at Los Angeles’ Goya Studios. Celebrate the launch of a shoe created and inspired by Lizzie Armanto’s vision for a new generation of skateboarders. Imagine a world where all are welcome, everything is considered, and there’s a little something for everybody. A place where you can bring your board to skate unique spots, enjoy music, drink boba tea and learn about what makes Lizzie’s new signature shoe so groundbreaking. Look, we can’t give it all away just yet, so you’ll have to feel it for yourself. But we can say this: it’s something else entirely.

RSVP HERE!

The Lizzie x Lizzie Armanto Collection will be available March 10, 2022 at Vans Skateboarding retailers and at Vans.com. To learn more, visit Vans.com/lizzie.