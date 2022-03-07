Bryce Wettstein is Pro for Stereo Skateboards

Stereo Skateboards Chris Pastras said, “I’ve watched Bryce progress from a ripping grom, into an Olympian, a national treasure, and one of the most creative and prolific skaters I know. With her PMA, her style, her art, her music, and her skating… it all truly pours from her heart. She’s the perfect embodiment of Stereo’s art and music driven ethos, and we’re truly honored to give her her first pro model.” – Chris Pastras

Her debut pro decks, “Arrows” & “Colorwaves” are available now in shops and on the Stereo site. Shops/Distributors contact Syndrome Distribution to carry. Graphics by: @derekmichaelbrennan

Video: Josue Sanchez @ho_sway Music: Bryce Wettstein @brycewettstein

Visit StereoSoundAgency.com