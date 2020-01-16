Surf the Streets with Courtney Conlogue’s Carver Skateboard Sea Tiger

Carver Skateboards has announced the Courtney Conlogue Carver SEA TIGER limited 1-50 signed and numbered skateboards. Courtney’s story is an inspiration to a new generation of young female surfers and her abilities on her board, both land and sea, is proven.

A real charger, Courtney Conlogue is known as the Sea Tiger for her fierce and competitive approach to surfing. Her newest model is short and wide, perfect for a snappy surf trainer. She sat down in between her busy schedule and signed 50 limited boards for her fans.

Conlogue Sea Tiger C7 Complete

9 3/4″ wide

6 1/8″ tail

3 1/4″ nose

16″ wheelbase

69mm 81a Roundhouse Ecothane Aqua Wheels

Carver C7 – This is the signature truck that started it all. Still the smoothest turning, fastest pumping surf truck ever, it’s at the leading edge of true surfskate performance. The patented second axis of this front truck not only increases the turning radius of your carve, but lets you snap the nose and pivot your turns off the tail. This dynamic creates thrust and drives you forward with increasing speed. The striking similarity to surfing performance has made the C7 the choice for surf training by pros and ams alike. *Limited Graphite Powder Coated Colorway*

Conlogue Sea Tiger CX Complete

9 3/4″ wide

6 1/8″ tail

3 1/4″ nose

16″ wheelbase

69mm 81a Roundhouse Ecothane Aqua Wheels

This is Carver’s hybrid surf and skate truck. On the one hand it’s a lightweight standard RKP (Reverse King Pin) hanger and base, on the other it has a patented geometry that squeezes every bit of turn and pump from the system. This means that you can pump this truck like a C7, but it lands airs and rides fakie with more stability as well. This opens up aerial maneuvers, and keys in with the latest progression of airs in surfing. *Limited Graphite Powder Coated Colorway*

