“Nothing Less” Straight Out of Slovenia

Kristijan Stramic, a cinematographer based in Slovenia, Europe, has released a short skateboard film, called “Nothing Less“, a passion project filmed on five different locations across Slovenia featuring local skateboarders.

The movie starts with a street part, continues on the mini ramp in an abandoned factory and then transitions into a freestyle part. From there it goes to the mountainside for a downhill session and wraps things up at a concrete DIY skatepark.

In a synopsis of the project, this talented filmmaker had this to say…

“There’s the majority that fits in a societal box, and then there’s a group of people who jump right out of that too-tightly fitting box, set it on fire and create their own set of rules.

In this community, common social expectations and prejudice are erased. Here, the understanding of sheer freedom, of expression, is undeniable and impossible to ignore, impossible to diminish.

What connects them are those deeper roots of sometimes gentle rebelliousness, sometimes fierce power and innate joy, but always—always—the community and the never ending thirst for freedom.

Connection found even in moments of complete solitude, without unnecessary words spoken or glances shared. Sometimes the only conversation—the only explanation—needed is the noise of urethane and wood on pavement. Nothing else. Nothing less.”

Cinematographer: Kristijan Stramic

2nd Camera & Aerial: Andro Kajzer

Colorist: Matic Prusnik

Editor: Kristijan Stramic

Script: Matej Pocervina

Words: Katarina Tavcar

Photography: Domen Dajcman, Matej Pocervina, Jan Pirnat

Skateboarders: Luka Bizjak, Matjaz Bedenik, Deso, Beno Omahen, Tadej Skrbis, Ali Jusovic, Matej Pocervina, Tomaz Santl, Robert Perko, Gregor Skok, Mendus, Tibor Rep, Gregor Kuzmic, Tomaz Praunseis

Music: “Elektra” performed by Zdenka Kovacicek

Courtesy of Croatia Records

“Blvck Ski Mvsk” performed by Mistakes

“Los Je Dan” performed by Max & Intro

Courtesy of Discom

