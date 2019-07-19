Summer Session at the Bieringville Bowl in South Carolina

Hank Biering and his family have been keeping this backyard beast going strong for decades now and, every summer, the wooden bowl, complete with chunky pool block from the original Hanger, brings the skate family together for summer sessions and good times.

Skateboarding on the East Coast takes dedication and determination and the building of terrain to keep the scenes alive and flourishing. The Bieringville Bowl has served as a beacon for the backyard vert bowl scene and has become an underground institution for those who travel to ride its historic roundwall.

Thanks to Eric Barlow who captured these shots of Science, Otis, “Shred Peck” and the crew throwing down some classic grinds and airs in the S. Carolina blue skies.

Check out more from the Charleston scene in this video by Chuck Powell as he rolls from the SK8 Charleston skatepark to Peck’s pool to the Bieringville Bowl 25th Anniversary Halloween Skate Jam 2018.