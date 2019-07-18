adidas Skateboarding and Tyshawn Jones Collection Available Today

Check out the new collaborative capsule collection designed by adidas Skateboarding and Tyshawn Jones, along with a new “TYSHAWN” video clip by William Strobeck.

The collection consists of the leading Tyshawn signature model, now available in Green / White. Apparel pieces include a black Firebird track jacket and cargo pants, with detachable pant legs, both of which feature an embroidering of Jones’ dog, Snickers. The collection is available online and at select retailers beginning today, 7/18.

Accompanying the release comes a visual clip titled, “TYSHAWN” shot by skateboarding filmmaker William Strobeck. The 60-second black and white visual captures Jones in his home city of New York, wearing his collection with the three stripes brand.

PRESS RELEASE:

adidas Skateboarding and Tyshawn Jones release the Tyshawn signature model in its premier Green/White colorway. The shoe marks a milestone for adidas and Tyshawn, as one of the youngest and most prolific team riders on the adidas Skateboarding team. Created side-by-side with former pro skater and Footwear Design Director, Scott Johnston, the silhouette is a visual statement built for and tested by Jones himself. Releasing this week, the sneaker will be accompanied with a visual short directed by skateboarding filmmaker and longtime friend of Jones, William Strobeck.

With basketball aesthetics and design elements, the signature footwear integrates an Adituff reinforced toe, EVA midsole, and inner vulc wrap to carry those city skaters with an unapologetic riding style. A PU molded sockliner and memory foam tongue add a layer of comfort necessary for all-day wear.



Jones reveals when discussing his signature silhouette, “It symbolizes that if you keep working hard, you can get the things you actually want and dream-—you just have to go through the stepping stones.”

In addition to his signature sneaker, Tyshawn has co-designed two apparel pieces for the FW19 delivery. Jones adds a nod to his bulldog Snickers, embroidering the crowned canine into the iconic black and white Firebird track jacket. The piece pays homage to the day Jones signed to the brand, wearing the same jacket choice back in 2014. Triple white cargo pants complement the outerwear, sporting the same bulldog motif and detachable pant legs.

The Green/White Tyshawn colorway will retail for $85 USD with its apparel counterparts, the TJ Firebird and Cargo pant, retailing for $85 USD and $80 USD. Each piece will be available from July 18th at specialty skateboard retailers worldwide and on the adidas Skateboarding website.

